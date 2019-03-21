Taulia renforce sa plateforme avec de nouvelles capacités d'intelligence artificielle dans une première mondiale pour les solutions de fonds de roulement

|By Business Wire
Exploitant les derniers développements de la technologie d'intelligence artificielle, la plateforme améliorée de Taulia permet une prise de décision simplifiée et éclairée et renforce les relations acheteurs-fournisseurs.
- Taulia a enrichi sa plate-forme d'un ensemble de nouvelles capacités d'IA de classe mondiale.
- Le taux de fournisseurs qui profitent des offres de paiement anticipé est multiplié par trois.
- La plateforme améliorée aide les entreprises à prendre des décisions plus éclairées au sujet de leur fonds de roulement et de leurs liquidités.
Le fournisseur de solutions de fonds de roulement, Taulia, a déployé une nouvelle version de sa plateforme d'achat, apportant à ses programmes des capacités d'intelligence artificielle (IA) améliorées.
Les entreprises ont maintenant la puissance de l'intelligence artificielle à portée de main avec l'amélioration la plus avancée de la plateforme Taulia. La plateforme exploite des données agrégées sur le comportement des fournisseurs, telles que le calendrier historique des paiements et le taux annuel effectif global (TAEG) accepté par les fournisseurs en cas de paiement anticipé, ainsi que d'autres facteurs tels que le caractère saisonnier. En y ajoutant des sources de données externes, la plateforme documente et simplifie le processus décisionnel des entreprises qui exploitent des programmes de paiement anticipé.
Les fournisseurs qui utilisent la plateforme pour recevoir des offres en fonction de leur comportement historique, y compris, mais sans s'y limiter, le calendrier des paiements anticipés effectués, le TAP qu'ils sont prêts à accepter et toute fluctuation de leur situation financière. Les fournisseurs reçoivent donc en temps opportun des offres au meilleur prix disponible, ce qui renforce la relation acheteur-fournisseur et crée un climat de confiance. Déjà, les acheteurs ont constaté une triple amélioration de l'efficacité de leurs paiements anticipés, ce qui signifie qu'un plus grand nombre de fournisseurs ont recours aux offres de paiement anticipé disponibles.
Vincent Beerman, Senior Director of Product chez Taulia, qui a récemment écrit un article sur la façon d'exploiter le pouvoir de l'IA, a déclaré : "La disponibilité et la précision croissantes des prévisions signifient que nos clients seront en mesure d'exécuter leurs stratégies de fonds de roulement avec moins de risques et plus de bénéfices."
Cédric Bru, CEO de Taulia, a ajouté : " C'est une réalisation passionnante et colossale pour Taulia. Nous sommes le premier fournisseur de solutions de fonds de roulement à exploiter la puissance de l'IA et à la mettre à la portée de nos clients. Cette étape de notre parcours de produits vise à apporter à nos clients les connaissances et les décisions nécessaires pour rendre les programmes de paiement anticipé plus solides, plus efficaces et plus rentables pour toutes les parties dans la chaîne d'approvisionnement."
Notes aux rédacteurs : Taulia fournit des solutions de fonds de roulement qui permettent aux entreprises de libérer facilement des liquidités, d'accélérer les paiements et d'améliorer la santé de la chaîne logistique. Depuis sa fondation en 2009, Taulia a imaginé un monde où chaque entreprise peut prospérer en libérant de l'argent grâce à notre plateforme de pointe. Aujourd'hui, notre équipe qui révolutionne le monde de la finance a établi un réseau qui relie 1,6 million d'entreprises dans 168 pays et a accéléré le versement de plus de 91 milliards de dollars en paiements anticipés. Le siège social de Taulia est situé à San Francisco, avec des bureaux aux États-Unis, en Europe et en Asie Pacifique.
Site Web de Taulia : www.taulia.com
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005661/fr/
