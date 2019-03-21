Intellicheck Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE American: IDN), an industry leader in identification authentication solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2018.

Revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 grew 37% to $1,330,393 versus $967,612 in the prior year comparable period. SaaS revenue in the fourth quarter grew 45% and totaled $826,000 versus $569,000 in the prior year comparable period. Gross profit as a percentage of revenues improved to 93.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 versus 89.4% in the prior year comparable period.

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said adoption of the company’s leading identity authentication technology solutions is strong and continues to grow. “We achieved significant milestones in 2018 and I am very pleased with the advances we have made. We are working with four banks and credit card issuers right now in addition to some 16 retailers of all sizes in various stages of product adoption. These merchants represent thousands of retail locations in which Retail ID will be used when fully rolled out. We are also in pilot with our latest new bank for its own credit cards and its retail bank branches. This as we continue to see growing adoption of Age ID at a time when there has been noteworthy market attention to issues surrounding underage access to vaping, cannabis and alcohol products,” said Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.

“Together, we believe that our suite of identity authentication products are demonstrating their value and effectiveness in meeting multiple market needs. As we focus on our strategic objectives for 2019, we anticipate that as long as we continue to execute on the opportunities before us, we believe it will be a banner year,” Lewis concluded.

The net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was ($664,025) or ($0.04) per diluted share versus ($2,910,350) or ($0.19) per diluted share in the comparable prior year period. The prior year loss includes a $500,000 expense attributable to the employment contract of the former CEO. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2017 the Company had an impairment charge on intangible assets of $1,375,422 for the year ended December 31, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring charges that includes the prior year impairment charge) was a loss of ($632,674) for the fourth quarter of 2018 versus a loss of ($1,327,603) in the prior year comparable period. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss is provided elsewhere in this release.

Revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2018 was $4,433,454 versus $3,598,296 in the prior year comparable period. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue improved to 91.3% for the year ended December 31, 2018 versus 85.5% in the prior year comparable period.

The net loss for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 was ($3,963,576) or ($0.26) per diluted share versus a net loss of ($6,020,505) or (0.48) per diluted share that includes the $500,000 expense attributable to the employment contract of the former CEO and the $1,375,422 impairment charge. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring charges that includes the prior year impairment charge) improved by $0.2 million to a loss of ($3,661,244) for fiscal 2018 versus a loss of ($3,856,894) for fiscal 2017. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss is provided elsewhere in this release.

Cash at the end of fiscal 2018 totaled $4.4 million versus $8.0 million in the prior year comparable period. Stockholders’ equity totaled $12.9 million at the end of the 2018 fiscal year versus $16.0 million at the end of the comparable prior year period.

The financial results reported today do not take into account any adjustments that may be required in connection with the completion of the Company’s review process and should be considered preliminary until Intellicheck files its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

INTELLICHECK, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2017 (Unaudited) 2018 2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 4,376,017 $ 8,010,161 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $24,675 and $18,750 as of December 31, 2018, and 2017, respectively 1,019,434 652,627 Inventory 82,337 85,321 Other current assets 271,415 218,835 Total current assets 5,749,203 8,966,944 NOTE RECEIVABLE, net of current portion 29,017 71,138 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 264,583 211,602 GOODWILL 8,101,661 8,101,661 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 306,575 463,578 OTHER ASSETS 9,742 67,181 Total assets $ 14,460,781 $ 17,882,104 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 73,334 $ 71,578 Accrued expenses 726,918 815,350 Deferred revenue, current portion 704,536 739,980 Total current liabilities 1,504,788 1,626,908 OTHER LIABILITIES Deferred revenue, long-term portion 29,486 87,736 Other long-term liabilities 6,802 158,407 Total liabilities 1,541,076 1,873,051 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock – $.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 15,638,765 and 15,009,246 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 15,639 15,009 Additional paid-in capital 127,290,467 126,416,869 Accumulated deficit (114,386,401) (110,422,825) Total stockholders’ equity 12,919,705 16,009,053 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,460,781 $ 17,882,104

INTELLICHECK, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017 (Unaudited) 2018 2017 REVENUES $ 4,433,454 $ 3,598,296 COST OF REVENUES (386,617) (521,835 ) Gross profit 4,046,837 3,076,461 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 5,236,170 5,865,278 Research and development 2,904,166 1,916,107 Impairment of intangible assets - 1,375,422 Total operating expenses 8,140,336 9,156,807 Loss from operations (4,093,499) (6,080,346 ) OTHER INCOME Interest and other income 129,923 59,841 Net loss $ (3,963,576) $ (6,020,505 ) PER SHARE INFORMATION: Loss per common share - Basic/Diluted $ (0.26) $ (0.48 ) Weighted average common shares used in computing per share amounts - Basic/Diluted 15,542,480 12,428,652

INTELLICHECK, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017 (Unaudited) Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity BALANCE, December 31, 2016 10,718,553 $ 10,719 $ 117,293,158 $ (104,368,426 ) $ 12,935,451 Cumulative adjustment upon modified retrospective adoption of ASU 2016-09 - - 33,894 (33,894) - Balance after adoption of recent accounting pronouncement 10,718,553 10,719 117,327,052 (104,402,320) 12,935,451 Stock-based compensation expense (employees and directors) - - 435,679 - 435,679 Issuance of common stock, net of costs 4,168,750 4,169 8,508,692 - 8,512,861 Exercise of stock options 10,000 10 10,090 - 10,100 Exercise of warrants 63,500 63 139,637 - 139,700 Vesting of restricted stock 50,207 50 (50 ) - - Shares forfeited in exchange for payment of withholding taxes (1,764 ) (2 ) (4,231 ) - (4,233 ) Net loss - - - (6,020,505 ) (6,020,505 ) BALANCE, December 31, 2017 15,009,246 $ 15,009 $ 126,416,869 $ (110,422,825 ) $ 16,009,053 Stock-based compensation expense (employees and directors) - - 186,707 - 186,707 Exercise of stock options 593,838 594 686,927 - 687,521 Vesting of restricted stock 35,681 36 (36) - - Net loss - - - (3,963,576) (3,963,576) BALANCE, December 31, 2018 15,638,765 $ 15,639 $ 127,290,467 $ (114,386,401) $ 12,919,705

INTELLICHECK, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017 (Unaudited) 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (3,963,576) $ (6,020,505 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 245,548 412,351 Stock-based compensation expense 186,707 435,679 Change in provision for doubtful accounts 5,925 - Deferred rent (5,202) (47,628 ) Impairment of intangible assets - 1,375,422 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) in accounts receivable (372,732) (150,501 ) Decrease (increase) in inventory 2,984 (14,774 ) (Increase) in other current assets (50,931) (52,051 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets 57,439 (5,883 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (74,672) 339,326 (Decrease) in deferred revenue (93,694) (175,128 ) (Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities (158,407) 158,407 Net cash used in operating activities (4,220,611) (3,745,285 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (141,526) (37,614 ) Collection on note receivable 40,472 42,460 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (101,054) 4,846 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock - 8,512,861 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock from exercise of stock options 687,521 10,100 Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants - 139,700 Withholding taxes paid on vesting of restricted stock units - (4,233 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 687,521 8,658,428 Net (decrease) increase in cash (3,634,144) 4,917,989 CASH, beginning of year 8,010,161 3,092,172 CASH, end of year $ 4,376,017 $ 8,010,161

Adjusted EBITDA

We use Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial performance measurement. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net loss interest and other income, income taxes, impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to investors to supplement the results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our financial results with other companies that also use Adjusted EBITDA in their communications to investors. By excluding non-cash charges such as impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill, amortization, depreciation and stock-based compensation, as well as non-operating charges for interest and income taxes, investors can evaluate our operations and can compare its results on a more consistent basis to the results of other companies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary measures management uses to monitor and evaluate financial and operating results.

We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important indicator of our operational strength and performance of our business and a useful measure of our historical operating trends. However, there are significant limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA since it excludes interest income, impairments of long lived assets and goodwill, stock based compensation expense, all of which impact our profitability, as well as depreciation and amortization related to the use of long term assets which benefit multiple periods. We believe that these limitations are compensated by providing Adjusted EBITDA only with GAAP net loss and clearly identifying the difference between the two measures. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA as defined us may not be comparable with similarly named measures provided by other entities.

A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA follows:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net loss $ (664,025) $ (2,910,350) $ (3,963,576) $ (6,020,505) Reconciling items: Interest and other income (49,667) (46,504) (129,923) (59,841) Depreciation and amortization 62,471 100,480 245,548 412,351 Stock-based compensation expense 18,547 153,349 186,707 435,679 Impairment of intangible assets - 1,375,422 - 1,375,422 Adjusted EBITDA $ (632,674) $ (1,327,603) $ (3,661,244) $ (3,856,894)

