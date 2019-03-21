Hansard Global Plc Selects SaaS-Based Majesco LifePlus Solutions to Transform Their Business

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO), a global leader of cloud core insurance software, today announced that Hansard Global plc, a FTSE listed business, selected Majesco Life IllustratePlus, Majesco Life AdminPlus, and Majesco Life DistributionPlus to support its ambitious growth plans.

Hansard Global plc, which is headquartered on the Isle of Man, provides innovative financial products and services for financial advisors and their international clients, leveraging the latest technology to deliver an award-winning online proposition and best-in-class service.

This is the third UK win announced in the last 12 months, following the launch of the SaaS offering in February of 2016 and has received a hugely positive response from the industry, endorsed by numerous industry awards. Majesco has established itself as a market leader in cloud-based core insurance solutions within the individual life and pensions sector.

Ollie Byrne, Chief Strategy Officer at Hansard Global plc, commented “Our current system has served Hansard fantastically well for over thirty years, underpinning a service and online proposition that has scooped multiple awards over time, gaining Hansard a reputation as genuine innovators in our industry. The introduction of the new system from Majesco will, above all, provide a continuation of the great service that financial advisors and their clients have become used to, and better position the Hansard Group to deliver on our ambitious strategic growth plans, where we see Fintech as a key enabler into the future.”

Philip Naughton, Executive Director Business Development at Majesco, commented, “Majesco is pleased to have yet again overcome the competition and proven itself to be the best in class provider of innovative core digital solutions to the life and pension sector. By partnering with Majesco, Hansard will be implementing next generation technology that will allow financial advisors and their clients real-time 24x7 accessibility to its services. We are eager to work with Hansard and help them realise the many benefits of our digital solutions.”

Majesco LifePlus Solutions are designed to be tomorrow’s solution for individual life, pensions and wealth management. Majesco’s component-based SaaS solutions provide full policy life cycle support from customer fact find right through to payment of a claim. Majesco LifePlus Solutions allow clients to avoid large upfront licence fees, to pay per usage and work anywhere, anytime.

About Majesco

Insurance business transformation is a journey of change and revitalization, a renaissance of Insurance. Approximately 160 insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group/ Employee Benefits are transforming their businesses with Majesco’s solutions. Our market leading software, consulting and services uniquely underpin the entire insurance value chain and are designed to empower insurers with the agility, innovation and speed needed to meet their transformation opportunities. Majesco’s solutions include policy management, new business / underwriting, rating, billing, claims management, distribution management, BI/ analytics, predictive modeling, digital platform with mobile and portal, testing services, cloud services, bureau and content services, transformation services, consulting services and more. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.

About Hansard

Hansard Global plc is the holding company of the Hansard Group of companies. The Company was listed on the London Stock Exchange in December 2006. The Group is a specialist long-term savings provider, based in the Isle of Man. The Hansard Group administers assets in excess of $1.4bn for approximately 40,000 clients across the globe.

