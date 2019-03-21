Landmark IoT Security Summit Gathers Industry Cybersecurity Experts and Leaders to Build Cross-Sector Guidelines for Securing Connected Devices

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 21, 2019 05:25 PM EDT
The Council to Secure the Digital Economy (CSDE), a partnership that represents thousands of companies across the globe that play key roles in the digital economy, today convened 18 major cybersecurity and technology organizations in an unprecedented effort to identify baseline security standards for the rapidly growing Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace.
The CSDE, lead by USTelecom – The Broadband Association and The Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) and with strategic partner the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), spearheaded the multi-stakeholder workshop in support of the U.S. Departments of Commerce (DOC) and Homeland Security’s (DHS) Anti-Botnet Road Map that calls for more extensive government-industry engagement, and more broadly in response to international regulatory activities.
Jonathan Spalter, President and CEO, USTelecom; Jason Oxman, President and CEO, ITI; and Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA; said, “Connected devices are transforming the way we live, work and play, but with this unprecedented connectivity and innovation comes a higher risk of cyberattack and malicious activity. CSDE is confronting this issue head on by coming together – across different industry sectors – to forge consensus around these essential security standards. Our goal: Deliver the power of anytime/anywhere connectivity and the confidence of device security to consumers and IoT users everywhere.”
With an estimated 20 billion IoT connected devices in service worldwide by 2020, the cyberattack surface is substantial and growing. By 2021, the global cost of cyber-crimes is expected to reach $6 trillion annually– the equivalent of almost Japan’s entire economy, the third largest in the world. In addition to rising costs, the summit aims to help consumers have more peace of mind when connected technologies without fear of threats to their security or privacy.
The CSDE-led group will share its findings with government bodies and international organizations, including the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) teams working on baseline security.
In November, CSDE released the 2018 International Anti-Botnet Guide to help governments and organizations reverse the growing trend of security breaches in connected devices. Coinciding with the report’s release, CSDE held an event featuring government officials and industry leaders discussing the need for public and private sector collaboration to effectively combat cybersecurity threats.
The meeting featured keynotes from Christopher C. Krebs, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Evelyn Remaley, Deputy Associate Administrator, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).
Participants in the CSDE IoT security summit included:
- Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM)
- Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS)
- CableLabs
- U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- Coalition for Cybersecurity Policy and Law
- CTA
- CTIA
- Internet of Secure Things (IoXT)
- Internet Society (ISOC) / Online Trust Alliance (OTA)
- IoTopia
- ITI
- Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF)
- Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA)
- UL
- USTelecom
- Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC)
- Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP)
About the Council to Secure the Digital Economy (CSDE):
CSDE brings together innovative global companies from across the information technology and communications sectors to combat increasingly sophisticated and emerging cyber threats through collaborative actions. USTelecom, ITI and CTA lead the secretariat. For more information visit: www.securingdigitaleconomy.org.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $398 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services. For more information visit: www.CTA.tech.
About ITI:
ITI is the global voice of the tech sector. We advocate for public policies that advance innovation, open markets, and enable the transformational economic, societal, and commercial opportunities that our companies are creating. Our members represent the entire spectrum of technology: from internet companies, to hardware and networking equipment manufacturers, to software developers. ITI’s diverse membership and expert staff provide a broad perspective and intelligent insight in confronting the implications and opportunities of policy activities around the world. Visit http://www.itic.org/ to learn more. Follow us on Twitter for the latest ITI news @ITI_TechTweets.
About USTelecom:
USTelecom represents service providers and suppliers for the broadband industry. Its diverse members range from large publicly traded communications corporations to small companies and cooperatives – all providing advanced communications services to urban and rural communities. Visit us at www.ustelecom.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005773/en/
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 22, 2019 12:45 AM EDT
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Mar. 22, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 22, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
DevOps is a world surrounded by information, starting from a single commit and ending in roll out to production. In this talk, I'll introduce you to the world of Taboola DevOps data collection, to better understand what goes on under the hood. The system we've developed in-house helps us collect and analyse the entire DevOps process from the very first commit all the way to production. It provides us a full clear view with a drill-down toolset that helps keep us away from the dark side. ...
Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
We at Capgemini have developed a cloud-native PaaS Solution called "Apollo". Apollo is built on top of following open source components. - Apache Mesos for cluster management, scheduling & resource isolation - Marathon or Kubernetes for Container orchestration - Docker for application container runtime, - Consul for service discovery via DNS - Weave for networking of Docker Containers - Traefik for application container load balancing
Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
With digital video content creation going viral and assuming the bulk of Internet traffic, how can the deluge of video content be analyzed effectively to derive insights and ROI? After all, video is not only huge in size, but it is complex given various visual, audio and temporal elements. Video summarization (a mechanism for generating a short video summary via key frame analysis or video skimming) has become a popular research topic industry-wide and across academia. Video thumbnail generation...
Mar. 21, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 21, 2019 08:45 PM EDT
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 21, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
Even if your IT and support staff are well versed in agility and cloud technologies, it can be an uphill battle to establish a DevOps style culture - one where continuous improvement of both products and service delivery is expected and respected and all departments work together throughout a client or service engagement. As a service-oriented provider of cloud and data center technology, Green House Data sought to create more of a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, from our helpd...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
When Enterprises started adopting Hadoop-based Big Data environments over the last ten years, they were mainly on-premise deployments. Organizations would spin up and manage large Hadoop clusters, where they would funnel exabytes or petabytes of unstructured data.However, over the last few years the economics of maintaining this enormous infrastructure compared with the elastic scalability of viable cloud options has changed this equation. The growth of cloud storage, cloud-managed big data e...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:00 PM EDT