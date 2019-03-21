Get EOS Airdrop Token Every Hour Is Now Possible on Infinito App Square with PRA CandyBox!

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|March 21, 2019 06:29 PM EDT
SINGAPORE, Mar 22, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Infinito Wallet's crucial partnership with global leading EOS block producers and block producer candidates comes along with valuable benefits for users. This March 13th, support for EOS DApps will officially be available on Infinito Wallet's newly launched App Square and the well-known EOS token distribution DApp - PRA CandyBox will be at Infinitors' service along with a great deal of airdrops everyday.
Developed by ProChain based on the EOS main network, PRA CandyBox is the top 1 EOS DApp listed on DappRadar and the only airdrop-related dApp among the top 100 dApps as of 19 February 2019. With the join of this DApp, Infinito Wallet's users are now gifted with EOS candies everyday or even every hour.
To be specific, the amount of EOS airdrops users can get daily varies in accordance with their account's level. To heighten level, wallet owners can deposit EPRA token - PRA CandyBox's proprietary token - into their account. This means the more EPRA token users deposit, the more EOS candies and the shorter duration for them. Level 1 accounts are those with less than 1,000 EPRAs, can repeatedly claim tokens every four hours. While top accounts like level 12 are rewarded with up to 12 airdrops every hour.
Users can find this DApp inside Infinito App Square, displayed as "Browser" in the Universal Wallet. Convenience is one highlight of this EOS token distribution as PRA CandyBox keeps their airdrop "game" extremely simple. To receive candies, Infinito Wallet's users simply need to click on the airdrop project, input password and tap "confirm". That's it!
*Please note that you must own an EOS account in order to receive EOS tokens.
Infinito App Square, on the other hand, provides users utmost convenience as all DApps including PRA CandyBox are seamlessly connected to the Universal Wallet. Therefore, crypto holders can easily and securely make transactions using cryptocurrencies in their wallet.
Along with PRA CandyBox, this March, App Square also welcomes DApps such as DEXEOS, ETHLend, XOV Connect, Evolutionland, Etheremon, and EOS Account Creator. Partnership with leading DApps for App Square is part of the Infinito team's effort to develop Infinito Wallet into the universal home to not just leading coins and tokens but also for innovative blockchain apps and services.
Download Infinito Wallet on App Store or Google Play Store now!
"Infinito's mission is to prove the power beyond cryptocurrency of blockchain to users and thus, bring mass adoption to this ground-breaking technology. We hope PRA CandyBox's integration into Infinito App Square will bring extra benefits to crypto holders. Together, Infinito Wallet and PRA CandyBox will contribute values to not only Infinito Wallet's users but also to global EOS community. " said Jack Thang Nguyen, Project Director of Infinito Wallet.
"PROCHAIN is a big data-based public-chain ad biding and distribution protocol, striving to build a transparent and token-based ad platform and serve scenarios including decentralized ad distribution and web3 media traffic monetization. PRA CandyBox, our offer wall product, has always been No.1 in the whole EOS system in terms of DAU. It mains satisfies DApp developers' promotion needs, and distributes traffic via on-chain media like EOS wallets. The traffic originates from the integration of various EOS wallets, and through CandyBox the users can get token rewards, thus effectively improving the DAU rate and promoting consumption. The user experience of Infinito Wallet is wonderful. I believe our cooperation with Infinito will not only enhance both parties' development in the field of cryptocurrency, but also boost the healthy growth of the EOS ecology" - David White, Founder and CEO of PROCHAIN shared.
Become Infinito Wallet's partners or get your DApp listed on App Square now!
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
Build your own DApp?
For DApp developers, Infinito team also provides development platform to help you develop DApps easier and faster. Infinito Blockchain Platform (IBP) has a wide variety of blockchain modules including: API/SDKs, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Solutions, DApp and Smart Contract templates, and more. Contact [email protected] for more information.
About Infinito Wallet
Positioning as a leading universal wallet for crypto users, Infinito Wallet serves as a gateway for users to maximize usage and potentials of their cryptocurrencies. By selectively expanding their partner network, Infinito Wallet aims to build an ecosystem of practical blockchain services including exchanges, ID/KYC solutions, and other blockchain-related business services. At the same time, Infinito team helps support communities of developers and businesses with an open blockchain infrastructure of technologies and compliant-ready services, so that they can seamlessly build, launch, and operate innovative products and services efficiently.
Infinito Wallet's core development team of blockchain R&D experts has intensive professional experience. Currently, their organization consists of more than 300 members including developers, designers, business and marketing specialists. Infinito is promoting research on infrastructure for cryptocurrencies and developers utilizing blockchain.
Follow Infinito Wallet on:
- Telegram: https://t.me/infinitowallet
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InfinitoWallet/
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/InfinitoWallet
- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc8s67KYZ1AHZRUqJLLFc0g
- Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/+InfinitoWallet
- Medium: https://medium.com/infinito-wallet
- Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/infinitowallet/
- Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/infinity-blockchain-labs-europe/
Source: Infinito
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 22, 2019 12:45 AM EDT
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Mar. 22, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 22, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
DevOps is a world surrounded by information, starting from a single commit and ending in roll out to production. In this talk, I'll introduce you to the world of Taboola DevOps data collection, to better understand what goes on under the hood. The system we've developed in-house helps us collect and analyse the entire DevOps process from the very first commit all the way to production. It provides us a full clear view with a drill-down toolset that helps keep us away from the dark side. ...
Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
We at Capgemini have developed a cloud-native PaaS Solution called "Apollo". Apollo is built on top of following open source components. - Apache Mesos for cluster management, scheduling & resource isolation - Marathon or Kubernetes for Container orchestration - Docker for application container runtime, - Consul for service discovery via DNS - Weave for networking of Docker Containers - Traefik for application container load balancing
Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
With digital video content creation going viral and assuming the bulk of Internet traffic, how can the deluge of video content be analyzed effectively to derive insights and ROI? After all, video is not only huge in size, but it is complex given various visual, audio and temporal elements. Video summarization (a mechanism for generating a short video summary via key frame analysis or video skimming) has become a popular research topic industry-wide and across academia. Video thumbnail generation...
Mar. 21, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 21, 2019 08:45 PM EDT
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 21, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
Even if your IT and support staff are well versed in agility and cloud technologies, it can be an uphill battle to establish a DevOps style culture - one where continuous improvement of both products and service delivery is expected and respected and all departments work together throughout a client or service engagement. As a service-oriented provider of cloud and data center technology, Green House Data sought to create more of a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, from our helpd...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
When Enterprises started adopting Hadoop-based Big Data environments over the last ten years, they were mainly on-premise deployments. Organizations would spin up and manage large Hadoop clusters, where they would funnel exabytes or petabytes of unstructured data.However, over the last few years the economics of maintaining this enormous infrastructure compared with the elastic scalability of viable cloud options has changed this equation. The growth of cloud storage, cloud-managed big data e...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:00 PM EDT