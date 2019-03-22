Allied Esports Announces GameSpot as Sponsor of PlayTime™ with KittyPlays Debut

Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company, and CBS Interactive, the world's largest publisher of premium digital content, today announced an agreement naming GameSpot, the number one gaming news and information site, a sponsor of the premiere episode of PlayTime™ with KittyPlays.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005083/en/

Hosted by popular streamer, Fortnite caster, content creator and competitive gamer, Kristen “KittyPlays” Michaela (@KittyPlays), PlayTime with KittyPlays will debut on Sunday, March 24 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time with headline guest Ali “Myth” Kabbani (@TSM_Myth). The Allied Esports original production will be streamed in front of a live studio audience at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas on Twitch.tv/AlliedEsports and simulcast on Twitch.tv/kittyplays and Twitch.tv/tsm_myth.

Per the agreement, GameSpot branding will be featured throughout the arena and on the live stream of the event as well as across Allied Esports and HyperX Esports Arena’s digital and social platforms. CBS Interactive will also host VIP hospitality activations during the live presentation.

“We’re excited to expand on a growing relationship between Allied Esports and GameSpot, two companies dedicated to delivering exceptional original content to gamers around the world,” said Simon Temperley, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Allied Esports. “PlayTime with KittyPlays is a first-of-its-kind esports entertainment show and having an influential brand like GameSpot involved in its debut is a testament to the quality of the program.”

”GameSpot is thrilled for the chance to bring the intensity and excitement of esports and live gaming to our audience,” said Ben Howard, Vice President of Games and Entertainment at CBS Interactive. “We look forward to playing side-by-side with KittyPlays and Myth and celebrating our shared passion for competitive gaming.”

PlayTime with KittyPlays is the third esports event collaboration between Allied Esports and GameSpot and the first at HyperX Esports Arena. GameSpot was previously a sponsor of the HyperX Esports Truck, North America’s first mobile esports arena and production facility, for the GameSpot Esports Truck at the 2019 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) and the GameSpot Battle Rig at the 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

About Allied Esports

Named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2019, Allied Esports is a premier esports entertainment company with a global network of dedicated esports properties and content production facilities. Its mission is to connect players, streamers and fans via integrated arenas and mobile esports trucks around the world that serve as both gaming battlegrounds and every day content generation hubs. Allied Esports is a subsidiary of Ourgame International (SEHK:899), owner of WPT Enterprises, Inc., the operator of The World Poker Tour®. Ourgame has entered into an agreement with Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRAC) to combine, and once all applicable shareholder and regulatory consents have been obtained, and the other conditions to closing have been satisfied, Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour to form Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

Through direct operation and affiliate relationships via the Allied Esports Property Network, the first esports venue affiliate program available to partners looking to open new esports facilities around the world, Allied Esports locations currently include 11 properties in the top three esports markets across the globe: North America’s HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, HyperX Esports Truck “Big Meta,” Esports Arena Orange County and Esports Arena Oakland; Europe’s HyperX Esports Truck “Big Betty” and HyperX Studio in Hamburg, Germany; and China’s Lianmeng Dianjing in Beijing, Lianmeng Dianjing SEG Arena in Shenzhen, Lianmeng Dianjing Tianjin Arena, Lianmeng Dianjing Gui’an Arena and Lianmeng Dianjing LGD Gaming Hangzhou Arena. The Allied Esports Property Network’s 12th property, run by Fortress Esports, is expected to open in Melbourne, Australia in 2019. For more information about Allied Esports visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports.

About GameSpot

GameSpot’s (www.GameSpot.com) expert editorial team provides more than a million daily visitors with comprehensive, engaging and unbiased game information for console, PC, and portable platforms. The site’s award-winning coverage includes previews and reviews on the hottest titles, breaking news, live webcasts, online tournaments, game downloads, videos, guides, hints and more. GameSpot also has one of the world’s most active online gaming communities. GameSpot is a part of the CBS Interactive Games division, which includes GameFAQs, Giant Bomb, and GameSpot Trax, the industry’s premier real-time market intelligence tool.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to the proposed transaction between Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Ourgame International Holdings Limited (the “Proposed Transaction”) and any other statements relating to future results, strategy and plans of Black Ridge and Ourgame (including certain projections and business trends, and statements which may be identified by the use of the words “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “estimated”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “projects”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”). Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Black Ridge or Ourgame, as the case may be, as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Ourgame, these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, its revenues and operating performance, general economic conditions, industry trends, legislation or regulatory requirements affecting the business in which it is engaged, management of growth, its business strategy and plans, the result of future ﬁnancing efforts and its dependence on key personnel. For Black Ridge, factors include, but are not limited to, the successful combination of Black Ridge with Ourgame’s business, amount of redemptions, the ability to retain key personnel and the ability to achieve stockholder and regulatory approvals and to successfully close the Proposed Transaction. Additional information on these and other factors that may cause actual results and Black Ridge’s performance to differ materially is included in Black Ridge’s periodic reports ﬁled with the SEC, including but not limited to Black Ridge’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Copies may be obtained by contacting Black Ridge or the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Black Ridge undertakes no obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell or purchase, nor the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, nor is it a solicitation of any vote, consent, or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the Proposed Transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Participants in Solicitation

Black Ridge and Ourgame, and their respective directors and executive ofﬁcers, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Black Ridge stockholders in respect of the Proposed Transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Black Ridge is set forth in Black Ridge’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Information about the directors and executive ofﬁcers of Ourgame and more detailed information regarding the identity of all potential participants, and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in Black Ridge’s preliminary proxy statement and definitive proxy statement, when available. Investors may obtain additional information about the interests of such participants by reading such proxy statement on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005083/en/