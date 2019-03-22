Global Interactive Display Market by Product, Panel Size, Vertical and Geography - Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Interactive Display Market by Product (Interactive Kiosk, Whiteboard, Table, Video Wall, Monitor), Panel Size (17-32, 32-65, 65 and Above), Vertical (Retail & Hospitality, Education, Transportation), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The interactive display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2024, to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.7 billion in 2019.
Growing demand for gamification and digital classrooms, growing adoption of interactive displays in the retail sector, declining prices of displays, easy availability of interactive products, and increased end-user engagement by using interactive displays for various applicationssuch as learning, presentations, signage, wayfinding, and ticketing.
However, high costs incurred because of customization of touch tables, and low implementation of interactive whiteboards (IWBs) in the education sector can hinder the growth of the interactive display market.
The report profiles key players in the interactive display market and analyzes their market rankings. Players profiled in this report are LG Display (South Korea), Sharp (Foxconn) (Japan), Leyard (Planar) (China), Samsung (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Elo Touch (US), Crystal Display Systems (UK), Horizon Display (US), and ViewSonic (US).
Interactive video wall to witness higher CAGR during forecast period
The interactive display market, by product, is segmented into interactive kiosk (touch screen self-service kiosks), interactive whiteboard, interactive table, interactive video wall, and interactive monitor. The market for interactive video wall is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of malls and public outing spaces are boosting the demand for interactive video walls.
32-65 panel size interactive display market to hold largest share of interactive display market in 2019
In this report, the interactive display market, by panel size, has been segmented into 17-32 panel size, 32-65 panel size, and 65 and above panel size. Among these, the 32-65 panel size segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period.
The market for 32-65 interactive displays is largely driven by the demand from educational institutes and government and corporate offices. These sectors use 32-65 interactive displays for delivering presentations in boardrooms and tradeshows to facilitate the understanding of the target audience and help in making sound business decisions.
North America to hold largest share of interactive display market from 2019 to 2024
In terms of market size, North America is expected to dominate the interactive display market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of concepts such as e-learning and interactive learning in the education sector is driving the growth of interactive displays in this region. Education and retail & hospitality are expected to drive the interactive display market in North America during the forecast period. The US is expected to account for the largest share of the global interactive display market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Market Ranking Estimation
2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.5 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Interactive Display Market
4.2 Interactive Display Market, By Product
4.3 Interactive Display Market in Europe, By Country and Product
4.4 Interactive Display Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Gamification and Digital Classrooms
5.1.1.2 Assured Return on Investment (RoI) from Interactive Display Products
5.1.1.3 Decreasing Prices and Increasing Panel Size
5.1.1.4 Growing Adoption of Interactive Displays in Retail Sector
5.1.1.5 Dynamic Nature of Interactive Displays Leads to Enhanced Customer Experience
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 High Costs Incurred for Customization of Touch Tables
5.1.2.2 Low Implementation of Interactive Whiteboards (IWBS) in Education Sector
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Growth Opportunity in Healthcare and Entertainment Applications
5.1.3.2 Increasing Trend of Using Interactive Displays in Tradeshows and Events
5.1.3.3 Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Interactive Whiteboards
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Producing Equipment Suitable for All Weathers in Outdoor Applications
5.1.4.2 Lack of Skilled Programmers to Develop Software Applications for Multi-Touch Interactive Displays
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
6 Interactive Display Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Interactive Kiosks (Touch Screen Self-Service Kiosks)
6.2.1 Market for Transportation is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024
6.3 Interactive Whiteboard
6.3.1 Capacitive Technology is One of the Major Driving Factors for the Growth of the Interactive Whiteboard Market
6.4 Interactive Table
6.4.1 Interactive Table Market for Education Vertical is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024
6.5 Interactive Video Wall
6.5.1 Increasing Number of Malls and Public Outing Spaces are Boosting the Demand for Interactive Video Walls
6.6 Interactive Monitor
6.6.1 Demand for Interactive Devices Such as Touchscreen Tablets and Smartphones is Driving the Market for Interactive Monitors
7 Interactive Display Market, By Panel Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 17-32 Panel Size
7.2.1 Interactive Displays of Panel Size 17-32 are Mainly Used as Digital Signage Systems in the Retail Sector to Enhance Customer Satisfaction
7.3 32-65 Panel Size
7.3.1 Interactive Tables (32-65 Inches Panel Size) to Provide Decent Growth Opportunity
7.4 65 and Above Panel Size
7.4.1 65 and Above Expected to Witness Rapid Growth
8 Interactive Display Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Retail & Hospitality
8.2.1 Interactive Displays in Retail & Hospitality are USed to Enhance User Experience
8.3 Banking (BFSI)
8.3.1 Combination of Software and Interactive Displays Provides Enhanced User Experience
8.4 Industrial
8.4.1 Automotive, Oil & Gas, and Pharmaceuticals Industries are Expected to Create Growth Opportunities for the Interactive Display Market
8.5 Healthcare
8.5.1 Healthcare Sector is One of the Fastest-Growing Verticals for the Interactive Display Market
8.6 Corporate & Government
8.6.1 Use of Interactive Displays is Expected to Increase in the Corporate Sector
8.7 Transportation
8.7.1 Airline Industry is Expected to Provide Growth Opportunity to the Interactive Kiosk Market
8.8 Education
8.8.1 Education Industry Expected to Dominate the Interactive Display Market During the Forecast Period
8.9 Sports and Entertainment (Events, Amusement Parks, and Museums)
8.9.1 Increasing Penetration of Interactive Displays in Sports is Driving the Market
8.10 Others
8.10.1 Mil-Aero Missions, Projects, and Their Dynamic Environments Drive the Interactive Display Market
9 Interactive Display Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)
9.4 APAC
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 South Korea
9.4.4 India
9.4.5 Rest of APAC
9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
9.5.1 South America
9.5.2 Middle East & Africa
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Ranking Analysis
10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.3.1 Visionary Leaders
10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
10.3.3 Innovators
10.3.4 Emerging Companies
10.4 Competitive Scenario
10.4.1 Product Launches and Developments
10.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
10.4.3 Collaboration and Partnerships
10.4.4 Contracts
10.4.5 Expansion
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 LG Display
11.1.2 Sharp (Foxconn)
11.1.3 Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)
11.1.4 Samsung
11.1.5 Nec
11.1.6 Panasonic
11.1.7 Elo Touch Solutions
11.1.8 Crystal Display Systems
11.1.9 Horizon Display
11.1.10 Viewsonic
11.2 Other Ecosystem Players
11.2.1 Gesturetek Inc.
11.2.2 Interactive Touchscreen Solutions Inc.
11.2.3 Baanto International Ltd.
11.2.4 Intuilab S.A.
11.2.5 Qisda Corp. (Benq)
11.2.6 Boxlight
11.2.7 Egan Visual Inc.
11.2.8 Hitachi
11.2.9 Promethean World
11.2.10 Vestel Elektronik
