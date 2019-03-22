SYS-CON MEDIA Authors: Zakia Bouachraoui, Dana Gardner, Pat Romanski, Liz McMillan, Elizabeth White

Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers to 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
By Business Wire
March 22, 2019
 
  

The "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) are bio-based materials with high mechanical strength (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, and high chemical resistance. They are also lightweight. As a result, they are very attractive for application in composites and thermoplastics.

Research has been active for a number of years and products are now on the market, mainly in Japan. Products include adult diapers, automotive biocomposites, thermoplastic additives. Japanese sports shoe manufacturer Asics has utilized CNF in running shoes, incorporating CNF from Seiko PMC.

Most major paper manufacturers, faced with reduced market demand for paper are seeking to exploit the remarkable properties of CNFs. The market is exploding in Japan with large paper manufacturers such as Nippon Paper and Oji Holdings establishing multi-ton cellulose nanofiber production facilities. Nippon Paper recently opened a new 450 ton cellulose nanofiber production facility. Japanese chemicals manufacturers are also developing cellulose nanofiber production. Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandanavia), Canada and the United States.

The latest edition of The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers features a raft of new information including:

  • Expanded producer profiles including CNF production history, new products, production process from raw materials to products.
  • Expanded patent analysis.
  • Tables of nanocellulose capacities and production process by producer (CNF, CNC and MFC)
  • Competitive landscape analysis for competing materials.
  • Market tonnage estimations by application, based on % wt. of CNF, competing materials, usage (e.g. additive, polymer, coating) and penetration.
  • Analysis of market entry prices per application.

Report contents include:

  • Global production capacities, by producer, current and planned.
  • Production volumes by region.
  • Current products.
  • Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company.
  • CNF applications by industry.
  • Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.
  • Competitive landscape of CNF by market, volumes, key trends and growth. Potential for CNF to gain market share by market volume across all end user markets.
  • In-depth market assessment of opportunities for CNF including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.
  • In-depth key player profiles, include products, current capacities and plans for new capacities, production processes, prices per kg and commercial activities. Companies profiled in the report include American Process, Inc., Imerys, Innventia AB, Asahi Kasei, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel, Daiichi Kogyo, Daio Paper, Nippon Paper, Oji Holdings, Sugino Machine, Seiko PMC, StoraEnso and Borregaard.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Applications

1.2 Market segmentation by type of nanocellulose

1.2.1 CNF

1.2.2 MFC

1.2.3 Cellulose nanocrystals

1.3 Main opportunities in cellulose nanofibers

1.4 Global production

1.4.1 Production plants and production status

1.5 Market trends

1.6 Market and technical challenges

1.7 Global cellulose nanofibers market size

1.7.1 The market for cellulose nanofibers in 2017

1.7.2 The market for cellulose nanofibers in 2018

1.7.3 CNF/MFC demand in tons, 2015-2030

1.7.4 Cellulose nanofiber market by region

1.7.4.1 Asia-Pacific

2 Research Scope And Methodology

2.1 Report scope

2.2 Research methodology

2.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.3.1 Stage of commercialization

2.3.2 Economic impact by 2030

2.3.3 Current market size for equivalent applications

2.3.4 Ease of commercialization

2.3.5 Competitive landscape

2.3.6 Cost

2.3.7 Competition from other materials

2.3.8 Regulatory/Government policy push

2.3.9 Market pull

2.4 Market Challenges Rating System

3 Introduction

3.1 Cellulose

3.2 Nanocellulose

3.3 Properties of nanocellulose

3.4 Advantages of nanocellulose

3.5 Manufacture of CNF

3.6 Production methods

3.7 Types of nanocellulose

3.7.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

3.7.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)

3.7.2.1 Applications

3.7.2.2 Production methods of CNF producers

3.7.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)

3.7.3.1 Properties

3.7.3.2 Applications

3.7.4 Bacterial Cellulose (BC)

3.7.4.1 Applications

3.8 Synthesis

3.8.1 Microcrystalline cellulose (MC)

3.8.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

3.8.3 Nanofibrillated cellulose (CNF)

3.8.4 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)

3.8.5 Bacterial cellulose particles (CNC)

4 Market Structure

4.1 Volume of industry demand for cellulose nanofibers

4.2 Current end users for cellulose nanofibers, by market and company

5 SWOT Analysis For Cellulose Nanofibers

6 Regulations And Standards

6.1 Standards

6.1.1 International Standards Organization (ISO)

6.1.2 American National Standards

6.1.3 CSA Group

6.2 Toxicity

6.3 Regulation

7 Regional Initiatives And Government Funding

8 Cellulose Nanofiber (Cnf) Applications

8.1 High volume, medium volume and low volume cellulose NANOFIBER applications

9 Cellulose Nanofiber Technology Readiness Level (Trl)

10 Cellulose Nanofiber Supply Chain

11 Cellulose Nanofiber Prices

12 Cellulose Nanofiber Patents & Publications

13 Analysis Of Cellulose Nanofibers Applications Versus Competitive Materials

13.1 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNT)

13.1.1 Brief description

13.1.2 Volumes, values and growth

13.1.3 Key Trends

13.2 Graphene

13.2.1 Brief description

13.2.2 Volumes, values and growth

13.2.3 Key Trends

13.3 Carbon fibers

13.3.1 Brief description

13.3.2 Volumes, values and growth

13.3.3 Key Trends

13.3.4 Growth

14 Global Markets For Cellulose Nanofibers (Cnf)

14.1 Composites Market Summary

14.1.1 Trends in the composites market and CNF solutions

14.1.2 Comparison of CNF to other composite materials

14.1.3 Applications

14.1.3.1 By cellulose type

14.1.3.2 Applications roadmap

14.2 Packaging

14.2.1 Market trends and CNF solution

14.2.2 Applications

14.2.2.1 Anti-bacterial

14.2.2.2 Gas barrier

14.2.3 CNF market in packaging

14.2.3.1 Applications market readiness and market acceptability analysis

14.2.3.2 Global demand in tons for CNF in packaging

14.2.4 Market challenges

14.2.5 Product developer profiles

14.3 Aircraft And Aerospace

14.3.1 Market trends and CNF solution

14.3.2 Applications

14.3.2.1 Composites

14.3.3 CNF market in aircraft and aerospace

14.3.3.1 Applications market readiness and market acceptability analysis

14.3.3.2 Global demand in tons in aircraft and aerospace

14.3.4 Market challenges

14.3.5 Product developer profiles

14.4 Automotive

14.4.1 Market trends and CNF solution

14.4.2 Applications

14.4.2.1 Composites

14.4.3 CNF market in automotive

14.4.3.1 Polymer composites

14.4.3.2 Tires

14.4.3.3 Applications market readiness and market acceptability analysis

14.4.3.4 Global demand in tons in automotive

14.4.4 Market challenges

14.4.5 Product developer profiles

14.5 Construction

14.5.1 Market drivers and trends

14.5.2 Applications

14.5.3 CNF market in construction

14.5.3.1 Applications market readiness and market acceptability analysis

14.5.3.2 Global demand in tons in construction

14.5.4 Market challenges

14.5.5 Product developer profiles

14.6 Paper And Board

14.6.1 Market drivers and trends

14.6.2 Applications

14.6.3 Properties

14.6.3.1 Reinforcing agents

14.6.3.2 Transparency and flexibility

14.6.3.3 Paper packaging

14.6.3.4 Paper coatings

14.6.3.5 Anti-microbials

14.6.4 CNF market in paper & board

14.6.4.1 Applications market readiness and market acceptability analysis

14.6.4.2 Global demand in tons in paper & board

14.7 Market challenges

14.8 Product developer profiles

15 Textiles

15.1 Market drivers and trends

15.2 Applications

15.2.1 Sanitary products

15.3 CNF market in textiles

15.3.1 Applications market readiness and market acceptability analysis

15.3.2 Global demand in tons in textiles

15.4 Market challenges

15.5 Product developer profiles

16 Medicine & Healthcare

16.1 Market drivers and trends

16.2 Applications

16.2.1 Drug delivery

16.2.2 Medical implants

16.2.3 Tissue engineering

16.2.4 Wound dressings

16.2.5 Lateral flow immunoassay labels

16.3 CNF market in medical & healthcare

16.3.1.1 Applications market readiness and market acceptability analysis

16.3.1.2 Global demand in tons in medical & healthcare

16.4 Product developer profiles

17 Coatings

17.1 Market drivers and trends

17.2 Applications

17.2.1 Abrasion and scratch resistance

17.2.2 Wood coatings

17.2.3 Anti-counterfeiting films

17.2.4 Gas barriers

17.3 CNF market in coatings

17.3.1 Applications market readiness and market acceptability analysis

17.3.2 Global demand in tons in paints and coatings

17.4 Market challenges

17.5 Product developer profiles

18 Aerogels

18.1 Market drivers and trends

18.2 Applications

18.2.1 Thermal insulation

18.2.2 Shape memory

18.3 CNF market in aerogels

18.3.1.1 Global demand in tons in aerogels

18.4 Product developer profiles

19 Oil And Gas Exploration

19.1 Market drivers and trends

19.2 Applications

19.2.1 Oil and fracking drilling fluids

19.2.1.1 Water-based drilling fluids

19.2.2 Extraction

19.3 CNF market in oil and gas

19.3.1 Market assessment for cellulose nanofibers in oil and gas

19.3.2 Global demand in tons in oil and gas

19.4 Market challenges

19.5 Product developer profiles

20 Filtration

20.1 Market drivers and trends

20.2 Applications

20.2.1 Nanomaterials in filtration

20.2.2 CNF membranes and filters

20.2.2.1 Water filtration

20.2.2.2 Air filtration

20.2.2.3 Virus filtration

20.3 CNF market in filtration and separation

20.3.1 Market assessment for cellulose nanofibers in filtration and separation

20.3.2 Global demand in tons in filtration

20.4 Market challenges

20.5 Product developer profiles

21 Rheology Modifiers

21.1 Applications

21.1.1 Food

21.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

21.1.3 Cosmetics

21.2 Product developer profiles

22 Printed And Flexible Electronics

22.1 Market drivers and trends

22.2 Applications

22.2.1 Wearable electronics

22.2.1.1 Nanopaper

22.2.1.2 Paper memory

22.2.2 Conductive inks

22.3 Global market size and opportunity

22.3.1 Market assessment for cellulose nanofibers in printed and flexible electronics

22.4 Market challenges

22.5 Product developer profiles

23 3D Printing

23.1 Market drivers and trends

23.2 Applications

23.3 Global market size and opportunity

23.3.1 Market assessment for cellulose nanofibers in 3D printing

23.4 Market challenges

23.5 Product developer profiles

24 Cellulose Nanofiber Company Profiles

24.1 Producers and types of nanocellulose produced (NCF, NCC, BCC)

24.2 Target markets for producers

24.3 Nanofibrillar Cellulose (Cnf) Producers (23 Company Profiles)

24.4 Other Producers And Application Developers (50 Company Profiles)

25 Main Cellulose Nanofibers Research Centres (30 profiles)

26 References

Companies Mentioned

  • American Process Inc.
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Borregaard
  • Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel
  • Daiichi Kogyo
  • Daio Paper
  • Imerys
  • Innventia AB
  • Nippon Paper
  • Oji Holdings
  • Seiko PMC
  • StoraEnso
  • Sugino Machine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4z2rhd/global_market_for?w=4

Published March 22, 2019
Copyright © 2009 Business Wire.

