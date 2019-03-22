Skymind Secures $11.5 Million in Series A Funding to Bring AI to the Enterprise

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Skymind, the leading open-core data science company, has secured $11.5 million dollars in Series A financing. TransLink Capital, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm that helps entrepreneurs develop customer connections and partnerships in Asia, led the round with participation from ServiceNow, Sumitomo’s Presidio Ventures, UpHonest Capital, and DCode with GovTech Fund. Early investors Y Combinator, Tencent, Mandra Capital, Hemi Ventures, and GMO Ventures, also joined the round. To date, Skymind has raised $17.9 million in funding.
Skymind’s technology enables enterprises to build high-performance, predictive AI stacks. Specifically, the Skymind Intelligence Layer (SKIL) brings machine learning to a company’s big data stack and computing resources, whether that data and computing power is on-premise, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment or on edge devices like mobile phones, drones, autonomous vehicles and healthcare sensors.
“AI and machine learning are no longer on the enterprise wish list, they are a ‘must have’ as successful companies embrace the automation, predictive analytics and efficiency that AI provides,” said Chris Nicholson, Skymind’s founding CEO. “From the beginning, we have focused on creating an AI framework that will sustain companies for years to come, covering everything from data pipelines to algorithm training to model lifecycle management. Today’s financing is a validation of our approach and technology.”
Skymind will use its Series A funds to fuel customer acquisition, building out its sales teams in North America and Asia. Skymind currently has more than 40 employees and more than 20 enterprise customers, including Softbank and France Telecom’s Orange. As part of the new financing, Toshiya Otani, co-founder and managing director of TransLink Capital, will join the Skymind board of directors.
“AI is an $11 billion-dollar market set to double in a few years, and Skymind, as one of the original leaders in open-source AI technology, is well positioned to capture a significant share of the market, particularly as more and more enterprises seek to integrate AI into their core business,” said Toshiya Otani, co-founder and managing director, TransLink Capital. “We have confirmed that there is a significant market opportunity in Asia for Skymind’s technology.”
With state-of-the-art language models and natural-language processing pipelines, Skymind helps enterprise create more intelligent products as well as automate business processes.
“Applying machine learning and AI to IT operations can help IT teams scale to meet the digital needs of their business,” said Pat Casey, ServiceNow’s Senior Vice President of Platform. “We’ve leveraged Skymind’s technology in our Now Platform Madrid Release to power deep learning solutions across digital workflows. We look forward to our continued work with Skymind as we find new ways to incorporate AI technologies in our platform to drive great customer experiences.”
Skymind’s platform is designed to help companies train machine learning models on a cluster and deploy them anywhere, notably on edge devices.
“We see a lot of potential in bringing machine learning to mobile and other edge devices,” said Ted Tatsumi, president and CEO of Sumitomo’s Presidio Ventures. “The same is true for machine learning applications in the enterprise, and for businesses that seek to bring AI out into the real world.”
Prior to launching SKIL, Skymind created the most widely used open-source AI tool for the Java programming language, Eclipse Deeplearning4j, and is one of the largest contributors to the popular Python deep learning framework, Keras.
About Skymind
Skymind is an enterprise AI company offering an open-core machine-learning platform, commercial support and training for implementing state-of-the-art AI solutions. Headquartered in San Francisco, Skymind serves dozens of Fortune 500 companies that use its software to turn their big data stacks into AI stacks. Skymind’s Eclipse Deeplearning4j is the most widely used AI framework for Java and Scala, and serves as a bridge between the Python data science community and big data tools like Spark and Kafka.
About TransLink Capital
TransLink Capital invests in early stage U.S.-based technology startups that can benefit from the firm’s long-standing relationships with leading Asian corporates in technology, Internet, electronic manufacturing, telecommunications and auto space in Greater China, Japan, and South Korea. TransLink’s primary focus is on Series A investing and selectively invests in seed and later-stage companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005063/en/
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 22, 2019 07:45 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
The Crypto community has run out of anarchists, libertarians and almost absorbed all the speculators it can handle, the next 100m users to join Crypto need a world class application to use. What will it be? Alex Mashinsky, a 7X founder & CEO of Celsius Network will discuss his view of the future of Crypto.
Mar. 22, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Mar. 22, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 22, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 22, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 22, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 22, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
10ZiG Technology is a leading provider of endpoints for a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure environment. Our fast and reliable hardware is VMware, Citrix and Microsoft ready and designed to handle all ranges of usage - from task-based to sophisticated CAD/CAM users. 10ZiG prides itself in being one of the only companies whose sole focus is in Thin Clients and Zero Clients for VDI. This focus allows us to provide a truly unique level of personal service and customization that is a rare find in th...
Mar. 22, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
When Enterprises started adopting Hadoop-based Big Data environments over the last ten years, they were mainly on-premise deployments. Organizations would spin up and manage large Hadoop clusters, where they would funnel exabytes or petabytes of unstructured data.However, over the last few years the economics of maintaining this enormous infrastructure compared with the elastic scalability of viable cloud options has changed this equation. The growth of cloud storage, cloud-managed big data e...
Mar. 22, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 22, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Mar. 22, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
Mar. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Mar. 22, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Mar. 22, 2019 01:45 PM EDT