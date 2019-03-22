SoFi and Delos Partner to Bring Delos’ Home Wellness Solutions to Homeowners

|By Business Wire
|
March 22, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Wellness real estate and technology company, Delos™, is collaborating with online personal finance company, SoFi, to ensure homeowners will have an accessible financing path to implement Delos’ DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network, a fully-integrated residential solution designed to enhance the health and well-being of residents.
DARWIN is a powerfully responsive platform that passively monitors and calibrates the home environment to help support the health and well-being of occupants. SoFi’s trusted platform and genuine commitment to homeowner well-being made them an ideal partner as Delos officially launches DARWIN in the U.S.
As society becomes increasingly urbanized, people are spending as much as 90% of their time indoors. Recognizing this shift in modern living, Delos spent seven years collaborating with leading institutions and experts to research the impact that the places where we spend our time have on our physical, cognitive and emotional health. DARWIN builds upon this research to help support our health and well-being where it matters most – in the places where we live.
“More consumers are looking to leverage their homes as part of their efforts to live healthier,” says Delos CEO and Founder Paul Scialla. “We are committed to making DARWIN accessible to as many people as possible, and that means not just affordable pricing, but also flexible financing options.”
Through its innovative, online platform, SoFi is revolutionizing the personal loan process by offering tools and improved accessibility to help its customers make more informed and intelligent financing decisions. By partnering with Delos, SoFi is taking its commitment to customers even further by investing in their health and well-being.
“We want to help people get ahead, and health and wellness is a critical part of that," said Bob Buch, VP of Partnerships at SoFi. "We’re excited to partner with Delos to help make their home wellness solutions more accessible to homeowners across the country.”
SoFi personal loans can be a helpful option for consumers seeking funds to integrate DARWIN in their homes beginning in the second half of 2019. DARWIN will be available across the U.S. as part of the new construction or renovation process, from mass market to luxury, through collaborations with developers and builders, including KB Home, and trained HTSA Network dealers and installers. These collaborations are a critical step in extending the opportunity to prioritize wellness for everyone.
About Delos
Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world’s leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep and play. Informed by more than seven years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential and commercial spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Its subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute, administers and continues WELL's development and drives market adoption. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability, including renowned wellness luminary Deepak Chopra and sustainability advocate Leonardo DiCaprio. For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com.
About SoFi
SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than half a million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005070/en/
