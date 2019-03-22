ManageEngine Named a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Privileged Access Management

ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, today announced that it has been named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Privileged Access Management (PAM) for Password Manager Pro, its privileged account and access management software. Password Manager Pro received this recognition after being positioned in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management.

The Customers' Choice distinction is based on more than 70 detailed reviews, as of March 20, 2019, collected from verified end-user professionals who have worked hands-on with the software. To read the reviews on Gartner Peer Insights that made Password Manager Pro a 2019 Customers' Choice for PAM, visit https://zurl.co/auuJ.

"A positive user experience has always been and continues to be at the heart of each product we build at ManageEngine. With Password Manager Pro, we focus on equipping enterprises with a simple but powerful tool that delivers comprehensive privileged access management with a user-friendly design," said Rajesh Ganesan, vice president of ManageEngine. "We believe this Customers' Choice distinction is a clear demonstration of the trust our customers have in us, and it motivates us to keep enhancing our PAM offering."

Invaluable Asset: "Password Manager Pro has been a valuable addition to our company. Not only does it hold asset inventory, it holds encrypted passwords as well as ways to remote connect to them. We have also used it to help manage our vendors' info, along with logon credentials."

Fabulous Software! Couldn't Be Happier With It: "We had a unique need for allowing employees access to various payor sites while protecting our patients from anyone accessing the information outside of our organization and network. Password Manager Pro was the perfect solution! Our end users love the efficiency it has provided and we no longer experience frequent wesite lock outs. We had been using the software for several months when Shawn came on site to teach us more efficient ways. He was amazing! He was patient, took our ‘wish list’ and has followed up frequently to update us on changes being made to the software. PMP has been a lifesaver. So glad we found it!"

It Is Multi-Brand And Adapts To Any Industry [...]: "Password Manager Pro is being used in my organization for the control, and administration of privileged accounts to applications, devices and servers. It allows [us] to perform audit of use and is very easy to use."

Impressed By PMP, It's Functionality And Support: "PMP has been a great tool for our IT team. We have used it for the last 5 years with great success. The application has been consistent and updated often to match changing needs. Impressed with support; when we have problems or questions, they are answered and resolved quickly."

Managing Privileged Accounts with Password Manager Pro

Password Manager Pro is a comprehensive privileged identity management suite that helps IT teams completely manage privileged accounts, as well as control and monitor access to critical information systems. It also helps mitigate security risks related to privileged access and prevent security breaches without disrupting business. Password Manager Pro makes it easy to meet security audits and compliance requirements stated in various regulations such as HIPAA, PCI, NERC-CIP, FISMA, and SOX. For more information on Password Manager Pro, please visit manageengine.com/passwordmanagerpro.

Secure, centralized vault: Quickly discover privileged accounts, including service accounts and SSH keys deployed across the network, and store them in a central repository with AES-256 encryption.

Password Manager Pro is available as Free, Standard, Premium, and Enterprise editions. Standard edition pricing starts at $595 per year for two administrators. Premium edition pricing starts at $1,395 per year for five administrators, and the Enterprise edition pricing starts at $3,995 per year for 10 administrators. There are no restrictions on the number of end users and managed passwords for any of these editions. Available add-ons include SSH key and SSL certificate management offered through integration with Key Manager Plus, which starts at $475 per year for 25 keys. A free, fully functional, 30-day trial version is available at www.manageengine.c o m/products/passwordmanagerpro/download.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers.

ManageEngine is bringing IT together for IT teams that need to deliver real-time services and support. Worldwide, established and emerging enterprises — including more than 60 percent of the Fortune 500 — rely on our real-timeITmanagementtools to ensure tight business-IT alignment and optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more.

