Ukraine's Telecoms, Mobile & Broadband Markets: 2019 - Legal Amendments to Telecoms Law Widen Regulator's Powers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

By Business Wire
|
March 22, 2019 12:11 PM EDT
The "Ukraine - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ukraine’s Mobile Operators Open up Potential of IoT Services
This report provides an overview of Ukraine's telecom market, including profiles of the major operators, a review of telecom network infrastructure, regulatory measures, and emerging network developments.
The report also reviews the mobile market, offering a range of statistics as well as assessments on the key players and technology deployments. In addition, the report covers the fixed-and fixed-wireless broadband segments, including subscribers forecasts.
Market Insights
Ukraine's telecoms market has attracted investors from Turkey and Russia, although there remain considerable difficulties resulting from the annexation of Crimea from Russia and continuing unrest. In eastern regions, the country has emerged from the severe recession of 2015 and 2016 and this is reflected in improving revenue growth for telcos.
The sizeable broadband market enjoys effective cross-platform competition. DSL remains an important platform though by the end of 2019 it is expected to have been eclipsed by fibre following efforts by operators to build networks based on FttP. Wireless platforms such as Wi-Fi and WiMAX exist on a smaller scale and there is ongoing investment aimed at delivering a national wireless network. A number of wireless broadband licensees have also had their concessions extended to 2025, which will provide greater certainty in investment decisions.
The competitive mobile market is dominated by the three network operators Vodafone Ukraine (owned by MTS and using the Vodafone brand name), Kyivstar (owned by VEON) and Lifecell (owned by Turkcell). These dominant providers have effectively stymied the development of the MVNO sector by promoting their own low-cost subsidiaries. As a result, the MVNO market remains underdeveloped and few operators have been licensed thus far. Nevertheless, in coming years a gap in the low-cost segment may provide the opportunity for MVNOs to thrive.
Mobile broadband services present a significant growth opportunity. Significant investment has been made in extending 3G infrastructure, while operators have more recently concentrated on LTE. Spectrum in the 2600MHz and 1800MHz bands was auctioned in 2018 and all three MNOs promptly launched LTE services.
Key Developments
- Legal amendments to Telecoms Law widen regulator's powers
- Fixed lines in service continue to decline
- Fixed-line and mobile providers team up to offer bundled services
- Lifecell and Vodafone launch NB-IoT services
- Ukrtelecom extends fibre-based services to additional communities
- Aero extends WiMAX licence to 2025
- Report update includes the regulator market data, State Statistics data to December 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2018, recent market developments
Topics Covered
1. Key statistics
- Country overview
2. Telecommunications market
3. Regulatory environment
- Law of Ukraine on Telecommunications
- Regulatory authority
- Government policies
- Privatisation
- Interconnection
- Carrier selection and carrier preselection
- Number Portability (NP)
- Licensing
- Network access
4. Fixed network operators
- Introduction
- Ukrtelecom
- Datagroup
- Eurotranstelecom
- Kyivstar
- Vega
- Wireless Local Loop (WLL) operators
- Velton Telecom
- Intertelecom
- International Telecommunication Company (ITC)/CDMA Ukraine
- Telesystems of Ukraine/PEOPLEnet
5. Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- Ukrtelecom
- Datagroup
- Eurotranstelecom
- Kyivstar
- Vega
- International infrastructure
- Data centres
6. Broadband market
- Fixed broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
- Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)
7. Digital economy
- E-Health
8. Mobile communications
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- General statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- GSM
- Other infrastructure developments
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Regulatory issues
- Licences
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Major mobile operators
- Vodafone Ukraine (MTS Ukraine)
- Kyivstar
- LifeCell (Astelit)
- Ukrtelecom (Utel/TriMob)
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Mobile content and applications
- m-banking
Companies Mentioned
- Datagroup
- Eurotranstelecom
- Golden Telecom
- Intertelecom
- ITC
- Kyivstar (Beeline)
- Lifecell (Astelit)
- PAN Wireless
- Telesystems
- Ukrainian Radio Systems
- Ukrtelecom
- Vega
- Velton Telecom
- Vodafone Ukraine (MTS)
- Volia Cable
