PIVOT Fintech erhält Lizenz für die Erbringung von Dienstleistungen am Kapitalmarkt von der Währungsbehörde Singapurs

March 25, 2019
PIVOT Fintech Pte. Ltd. („PIVOT“), das Technologieunternehmen für digitale Vermögensverwaltung, das von Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. („PINTEC“; NASDAQ: PT) und der FWD Group unterstützt wird, gab heute bekannt, dass es von der Währungsbehörde Singapurs (Monetary Authority of Singapore, MAS) eine Lizenz für die Erbringung von Dienstleistungen am Kapitalmarkt (Capital Markets Services, CMS) erhalten hat.
Die CMS-Lizenz von PIVOT, die nach den kürzlich veröffentlichten MAS-Richtlinien für die Erbringung digitaler Beratungsdienste vom 8. Oktober 2018 folgt, ermöglicht es dem Unternehmen, KI-gesteuerte Investmentdienstleistungen direkt an Privatkunden anzubieten.
„Dieser wichtige Meilenstein in Singapur kennzeichnet den Beginn von PIVOTs Vorhaben, innovative Vermögensverwaltungslösungen in Südostasien anzubieten“, sagte PIVOT CEO Victor Lye, der die von PIVOT entwickelte, patentierte und spielerprobte Risikoprofilanalyse entwickelte, um die finanzielle Inklusivität zu erhöhen.
PINTEC, der Kernaktionär von PIVOT verfügt über bewährte Technologie und Expertise bei der Bereitstellung von KI-gesteuerten globalen Vermögensallokations- und Geldmanagement-Diensten für Finanzinstitute im hart umkämpften chinesischen Markt. Durch die Integration der proprietären Risikoprofilanalyse von PIVOT und des Kundenportals mit der KI-Technologie von PINTEC hat PIVOT einen eigenen durchgängigen digitalen Vermögensverwaltungsdienst entwickelt, der auf maschinelles Lernen und künstliche Intelligenz basiert.
Die Verbrauchermarke von PIVOT ist „SquirrelSave“, die Lösungen zur Vermögensallokation mit KI-gesteuerten Echtzeit-Modellportfolios aus börsennotierten Fonds (Exchange-Traded Funds, ETFs) und permanenter Analytik entwickelt, die stets nach dem spezifizierten Risikoprofil jedes Anlegers verwaltet werden.
„Maschinelles Lernen und KI können Ergebnisse von Investitionrisiko-Rendite in Echtzeit effizienter verfolgen und vorhersagen als Menschen. SquirrelSave kann mit Professionalität, Integrität, Wert, Objektivität und Transparenz die Risikomanagementbedürfnisse bestehender Anleger und die unerfüllten Bedürfnisse der nicht- und unterversorgten Anleger erfüllen“, sagte Victor Lye. „Der Einstieg von PIVOT in den Konsumbereich mit dieser CMS-Lizenz unterstützt unsere Vision von finanzieller Inklusivität durch konstruktive Marktstörung und unterstützt Singapurs Vision, als Innovationsstandort im Bereich FinTech zu fungieren.“
PIVOT wird auf stratgische Weise die umfangreichen KI-Erfahrungen von PINTEC in China und Singapurs FinTech-Entwicklung verbinden. Als kurzfristiges Ziel will PIVOT in Zusammenarbeit mit den Bildungseinrichtungen in Singapur einen lokalen KI-Talentepool bilden.
PINTECs KI-gesteuertes Vermögensallokationssystem wird in China unter der Marke „POLARIS“ vertrieben. POLARIS ging im Juni 2016 an den Start und hat erfolgreich KI-Plattformen für gängige chinesische Finanzinstitute wie Minsheng Securities, Bank of Zhengzhou und Guoyuan Securities implementiert.
„Wir bei PINTEC freuen uns sehr, das Wachstum von PIVOT in Singapur mit unseren Vermögensallokations-Algorithmen zu unterstützen, die strenge Tests und Compliance-Standards bestanden haben, um der wachsenden Nachfrage nach kostengünstigen, transparenten und risikoverwalteten langfristigen Anlageportfolios gerecht zu werden“, sagte Zheng Yudong, CEO von PINTECs Wealth Management Business.
„Als Kernaktionär freut sich PINTEC über die Möglichkeiten, die PIVOT mit der CMS-Lizenz in Singapur offenstehen. Wir werden PIVOT weiterhin bei seiner Mission unterstützen, digitale Vermögensverwaltungstechnologie-Dienste auf Grundlage von künstlicher Intelligenz und maschinellem Lernen in ganz Südostasien anzubieten.“
Über PIVOT Fintech
Das in Singapur ansässige PIVOT Fintech wurde im Oktober 2017 vom Unternehmer Victor Lye und der PINTEC Group (www.pintec.com) gegründet, um B2B- und B2C-Technologiedienste für digitales Vermögensmanagement in ganz Südostasien anzubieten, die auf KI und maschinellem Lernen basieren. PIVOT ist das erste Unternehmen von PINTEC außerhalb Chinas und wird auch von der FWD Group unterstützt, die einen panasiatischen Lebensversicherer und Business Angel besitzt.
Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter www.pivotfintech.com
Über PINTEC
PINTEC ist eine führende unabhängige Technologieplattform für Finanzdienstleistungen in China. Durch das Zusammenbringen von Geschäfts- und Finanzpartnern auf der offenen Plattform ermöglicht es PINTEC ihnen, Finanzdienstleistungen für Endverbraucher effizient und effektiv bereitzustellen. Das Unternehmen bietet seinen Partnern eine umfassende Auswahl an maßgeschneiderten Lösungen, die von Point-of-Sale-Finanzierungen, persönlichen bzw. geschäftlichen Ratenkrediten bis hin zu Vermögensverwaltungs- und Versicherungsprodukten reicht. Mit seiner skalierbaren und zuverlässigen Technologie-Infrastruktur bedient PINTEC eine Vielzahl von Branchen, darunter Online-Reisen, E-Commerce, Telekommunikation, Online-Bildung, SaaS-Plattformen, Finanztechnologie, Internetsuche und Online-Kleinanzeigen und -Listings sowie verschiedene Arten von Finanzpartnern wie Banken, Makler, Versicherungen, Investmentfonds und Trusts, Verbraucherfinanzierungsunternehmen, Peer-to-Peer-Plattformen und andere ähnliche Institutionen.
Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter www.pintec.com.
