PIVOT Fintech recebe licença da autoridade monetária de Singapura para operar serviços de mercado de capitais

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 25, 2019 01:50 AM EDT
PIVOT Fintech Pte. Ltd. (“PIVOT”), um empreendimento de serviços de tecnologia para gestão digital de patrimônios, apoiado pela Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (“PINTEC”; NASDAQ: PT) e pelo Grupo FWD, anunciou hoje que recebeu sua licença para atuar na área de serviços de mercado de capitais (“CMS”, na sigla em inglês) da Autoridade Monetária de Singapura ("MAS", na sigla em inglês).
A licença para operar serviços de mercado de capitais pelo empreendimento PIVOT, que foi obtida após recentes diretrizes publicadas pela "MAS", a respeito da disposição de serviços de consultoria digital em 8 de outubro de 2018, permite que a empresa ofereça serviços de investimentos com base em inteligência artificial de forma direta aos clientes de varejo.
“Este importante marco de Singapura representa o início da ambição da empresa PIVOT em fornecer soluções inovadoras para a gestão de patrimônios no sudeste asiático”, disse o CEO da PIVOT, Victor Lye, que criou a análise de perfis de risco de forma gamificada, patenteada pela PIVOT, para impulsionar a inclusão financeira.
A PINTEC, principal acionista da PIVOT, possui tecnologia e experiência comprovadas no fornecimento de serviços globais de alocação de ativos e gestão de capitais com base na inteligência artificial, destinados às instituições financeiras do mercado altamente competitivo da China. Ao integrar a análise de perfil de risco patenteada pela PIVOT e seu portal de incorporação de clientes com a tecnologia de inteligência artificial da PINTEC, a PIVOT desenvolveu seu próprio serviço para a gestão digital de investimentos de ponta a ponta, por meio da inteligência artificial usada em aprendizado de máquina.
“SquirrelSave” é a marca da PIVOT voltada aos consumidores, que projeta soluções de alocação de ativos usando portfólios de modelos em tempo real, com base em inteligência artificial, compostos por fundos de índice ETF e por análises que ocorrem 24 horas por dia, sempre gerenciados de acordo com o perfil de risco especificado de cada investidor.
“A inteligência artificial usada no aprendizado da máquina é capaz de monitorar e prever resultados em tempo real sobre riscos e retornos de investimento, com maior eficiência do que os humanos. A marca SquirrelSave poderá não só atender às necessidades de gestão de risco dos investidores existentes, como às necessidades não satisfeitas de clientes que ainda não foram atendidos e de clientes insatisfeitos, atendendo aos mesmos com profissionalismo, integridade, valor, objetividade e transparência ”, disse Victor Lye. "A entrada da PIVOT no espaço do consumidor com esta licença de atuação em serviços de mercado de capitais apoia nossa visão de inclusão financeira, por meio da ruptura construtiva, apoiando ainda a visão de Singapura como sendo um centro de inovação de tecnologia financeira.”
A estratégia da PIVOT é a de fazer a ponte entre a extensa experiência da PINTEC em inteligência artificial na China e o desenvolvimento da tecnologia financeira em Singapura. O objetivo de curto prazo da PIVOT é o de treinar um grupo local de talentos na área de inteligência artificial em colaboração com as instituições educacionais de Singapura.
Na China, o sistema de alocação de ativos da PINTEC baseado em inteligência artificial é conhecido como “POLARIS”. Lançado em junho de 2016, o sistema POLARIS implementou de forma bem-sucedida, plataformas de inteligência artificial usadas no aprendizado de máquinas em instituições financeiras tradicionais da China, como a Minsheng Securities, Bank of Zhengzhou e a Guoyuan Securities.
“Na PINTEC, estamos muito satisfeitos em apoiar o crescimento da PIVOT em Singapura, com nossos algoritmos de alocação de ativos, que passaram por testes rigorosos e padrões de conformidade normativa para atender à crescente demanda por portfólios de investimento de longo prazo de baixo custo, transparentes e gerenciados com base no risco” disse Zheng Yudong, CEO dos negócios de gestão de patrimônios da PINTEC.
“Como acionista principal, a PINTEC está animada com as oportunidades oferecidas pela licença de serviços de mercado de capitais em Singapura, e continuará a apoiar a PIVOT em sua missão de oferecer serviços de tecnologia para gestão digital de patrimônios, por meio da inteligência artificial usada em aprendizado de máquinas em todo o sudeste asiático.”
Sobre a PIVOT Fintech
Sediada em Singapura, a PIVOT Fintech foi inaugurada em outubro de 2017 pelo empreendedor corporativo Victor Lye e pelo Grupo PINTEC (www.pintec.com) visando oferecer serviços de tecnologia para gestão digital de patrimônios B2B e B2C em todo o sudeste asiático, com tecnologia de inteligência artificial usada em aprendizado de máquina. PIVOT é o primeiro empreendimento da PINTEC estabelecido fora da China, apoiado também pelo Grupo FWD, que compreende corretoras de seguro de vida na região pan-asiática, além de investidores-anjo.
Para mais informações, acesse: www.pivotfintech.com
Sobre a PINTEC
A PINTEC é uma plataforma líder de tecnologia independente, que permite a realização de serviços financeiros na China. Ao conectar parceiros comerciais e financeiros em sua plataforma aberta, a PINTEC possibilita que estes forneçam serviços financeiros aos usuários finais com eficiência e eficácia. A empresa oferece aos seus parceiros um conjunto completo de soluções customizadas, que vão desde o financiamento de pontos de venda, empréstimos pessoais parcelados, empréstimos para negócios de forma parcelada, até a gestão de patrimônio e produtos na área de seguros. A Pintec alavanca sua infraestrutura de tecnologia escalável e confiável, e atende à uma ampla gama de setores industriais cobrindo viagens on-line, comércio eletrônico, telecomunicações, educação on-line, plataformas SaaS, tecnologia financeira, pesquisa na internet e classificados e registros on-line; bem como atende a vários tipos de parceiros financeiros, incluindo bancos, corretoras, seguradoras, fundos de investimento e trusts, empresas de financiamento ao consumidor, plataformas P2P e outras instituições similares.
Para mais informações, acesse: www.pintec.com.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190324005063/pt/
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
The Crypto community has run out of anarchists, libertarians and almost absorbed all the speculators it can handle, the next 100m users to join Crypto need a world class application to use. What will it be? Alex Mashinsky, a 7X founder & CEO of Celsius Network will discuss his view of the future of Crypto.
Mar. 24, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
With digital video content creation going viral and assuming the bulk of Internet traffic, how can the deluge of video content be analyzed effectively to derive insights and ROI? After all, video is not only huge in size, but it is complex given various visual, audio and temporal elements. Video summarization (a mechanism for generating a short video summary via key frame analysis or video skimming) has become a popular research topic industry-wide and across academia. Video thumbnail generation...
Mar. 24, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Mar. 24, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 24, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 24, 2019 07:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 24, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 24, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 24, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Mar. 24, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 24, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 24, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 24, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 24, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 24, 2019 12:00 PM EDT