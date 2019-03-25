PIVOT Fintech ottiene una licenza Capital Markets Services dall’Autorità monetaria di Singapore

|By Business Wire
|
March 25, 2019 01:51 AM EDT
PIVOT Fintech Pte. Ltd. (“PIVOT”), la società di servizi tecnologici di gestione patrimoniale digitale appoggiata da Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (“PINTEC”; NASDAQ: PT) e FWD Group, oggi ha annunciato di avere ottenuto una licenza Capital Markets Services (“CMS”) dall’Autorità monetaria di Singapore (Monetary Authority of Singapore, MAS).
Questa licenza, concessa dopo la recente pubblicazione, l’8 ottobre 2018, delle linee guida della MAS sull’offerta di servizi di consulenza digitali, consentirà a PIVOT di offrire servizi d’investimento basati sull’IA direttamente a clienti retail.
“Questa pietra miliare raggiunta in Singapore contrassegna l’inizio dell’ambizioso piano di PIVOT: offrire soluzioni innovative di gestione patrimoniale nell’Asia sudorientale”, spiega Victor Lye, Amministratore delegato di PIVOT, che ha creato gli strumenti proprietari di analisi per la profilazione del rischio basati sulla gamification.
PINTEC, l’azionista di riferimento di PIVO, ha una tecnologia e competenza comprovate nell’erogazione di servizi di gestione patrimoniale e asset allocation su scala mondiale basati sull’IA nel mercato cinese, molto competitivo. Integrando il portale di onboarding dei clienti e gli strumenti proprietari di analisi per la profilazione del rischio sviluppati da PIVOT con la tecnologia IA di PINTEC, PIVOT ha sviluppato il proprio servizio di gestione competa degli investimenti basato su metodi di IA e apprendimento automatico.
L’azienda di PIVOT operante nel settore consumer è “SquirrelSave”, che progetta soluzioni di asset allocation utilizzando portafogli modello in tempo reale basati sull’IA composti da Exchange-Traded Fund (“ETF”) e tecniche di analisi applicate ininterrottamente, sempre gestiti in conformità al profilo di rischio specificato per ciascun investitore.
“Le tecnologia IA e di apprendimento automatico permettono di monitorare e prevedere i risultati rischio-ritorno di investimenti in tempo reale con maggiore efficienza di quanto non possano fare le persone. SquirrelSave può rispondere alle esigenze di gestione del rischio di investitori esistenti e a quelle non soddisfatte di investitori non assistiti o assistiti in misura insufficiente, con professionalità, integrità, valore, oggettività e trasparenza”, continua Victor Lye. “L’ingresso di PIVOT nel settore consumer con questa licenza CMS sostiene la nostra visione di inclusività finanziaria attraverso metodi dirompenti ma costruttivi e quella di Singapore di essere un centro dell’innovazione nella tecnofinanza.”
Dal punto di vista strategico, PIVOT farà da ponte tra la vasta esperienza basata sull’IA acquisita da PINTEC in Cina e lo sviluppo nella tecnofinanza di Singapore. Un obiettivo a breve termine di PIVOT è quello di formare un gruppo locale di persone di talento nel campo dell’IA in collaborazione con le strutture didattiche di Singapore.
Il sistema di asset allocation basato sull’IA di PINTEC viene pubblicizzato con il marchio “POLARIS” in Cina. Lanciato a giugno 2016, POLARIS ha implementato piattaforme di IA e apprendimento automatico per importanti istituti finanziari cinesi quali Minsheng Securities, Bank of Zhengzhou e Guoyuan Securities.
“In PINTEC, siamo molto lieti di sostenere la crescita di PIVOT in Singapore con i nostri algoritmi di asset allocation che hanno superato rigorose verifiche e standard di conformità normativa per rispondere alla richiesta crescente di portafogli di investimento a lungo termine gestiti sotto il profilo del rischio, trasparenti e dal costo contenuto”, afferma Zheng Yudong, Amministratore delegato di PINTEC Wealth Management Business.
“In qualità di azionista di riferimento, PINTEC è estremamente lieta per le opportunità offerte dalla licenza CMS in Singapore e continuerà a sostenere PIVOT nella sua missione di offrire servizi tecnologici di gestione patrimoniale digitale basati sulle tecnologie dell’intelligenza artificiale e di apprendimento automatico nell’Asia sudorientale.”
Informazioni su PIVOT Fintech
PIVOT Fintech, con sede in Singapore, è stata lanciata a ottobre 2017 dall’imprenditore Victor Lye e dal Gruppo PINTEC (www.pintec.com) per offrire servizi tecnologici di gestione patrimoniale digitale B2B e B2C nell’Asia sudorientale basati sulle tecnologie dell’intelligenza artificiale e di apprendimento automatico. PIVOT è la prima azienda di PINTEC fuori della Cina ed è inoltre appoggiata da FWD Group, proprietario di una società di assicurazioni per la vita panasiatica, e da investitori informali.
Per ulteriori informazioni visitare il sito www.pivotfintech.com
Informazioni su PINTEC
PINTEC è una piattaforma tecnologica indipendente leader nel suo settore che rende possibili servizi finanziari in Cina. Mettendo in rapporto tra di loro partner commerciali e finanziari sulla propria piattaforma aperta, PINTEC consente agli uni e agli altri di offrire servizi finanziari a utenti finali efficacemente e con efficienza. La società offre ai partner una suite completa di soluzioni personalizzate che vanno dai finanziamenti al punto di vendita a prestiti a rate per clienti per finalità personali o commerciali, alla gestione patrimoniale e a prodotti assicurativi. Sfruttando la propria affidabile infrastruttura tecnologica scalabile, PINTEC serve un’ampia gamma di segmenti verticali – viaggi online, e-commerce, telecomunicazioni, formazione online, piccoli annunci e rubriche di eventi – nonché vari tipi di partner finanziari: banche, broker, compagnie di assicurazioni, fondi d’investimento e trust, società finanziarie operanti nel settore consumer, piattaforme peer-to-peer e altri istituti analoghi.
Per ulteriori informazioni visitare il sito www.pintec.com.
