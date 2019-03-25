Catherine A. Allen, Shared Assessments Honored as a Top Visionary and Organization in SC Media’s 30th Anniversary Awards

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
The Shared Assessments Program, the member-driven leader in third party risk assurance, today announced that Catherine A. Allen, Chairman and CEO, Shared Assessments, was named a winner in the category of “Visionaries of the Last 30 Years” for SC Media’s Cybersecurity 30th Anniversary Awards. The Shared Assessments Program was also named a winner in the category of “Most Important Industry Organizations of the Last 30 Years.”
The Shared Assessments Program produces the third party risk management (TPRM) tools, best practices, shared knowledge ecosystem and research that supports the majority of TPRM programs now in existence, including those of members, non-members and companies using the Shared Assessments Toolkit. Risk management practitioners rely on the Shared Assessments Toolkit (including the Standardized Information Gathering (SIG) Questionnaire) and resources to help manage their full vendor assessment relationship lifecycle – from planning a third party risk management program, to building, customizing and capturing vendor assessments, and benchmarking and ongoing evaluation – using a substantiation-based, standardized, efficient methodology.
Under the guidance of Catherine Allen, Chairman & CEO, who was named by SC Media as one of the top visionaries of the last 30 years, Shared Assessments has helped organizations ensure that they have and leverage the tools needed to continuously assess the cybersecurity posture of potential third party vendors and partners. Catherine also chairs The Santa Fe Group, a consulting company providing risk management guidance to C-level executives and boards of directors, and sits on several corporate and organizational Boards of Directors. She served on the Obama Administration’s Economic Development and Small Business Committees.
As part of SC Media’s year-long celebration for their 30th anniversary in the cybersecurity industry, they expanded their annual SC Awards to include several special categories honoring those who have shaped the industry as well as those who are just beginning their journey and will serve to impact the future. Winners were decided by SC Media’s editorial team with the assistance of the SC Awards co-chairs.
“Every day, the threat landscape evolves and bad actors work to develop attacks targeting organizations through their partners, vendors and other third parties,” said SC Media honoree and Shared Assessments Chairman and CEO Catherine A. Allen. “We are proud of the great work our members and affiliates do and are honored to play a foundational role in their success. We thank SC Media for these prestigious recognitions.”
“Over the last three decades, the winners of our 30th Anniversary Awards have left an indelible imprint on the cybersecurity industry through their tireless work and visionary leadership,” said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. “Catherine Allen and Shared Assessments have most assuredly earned this honor for their continued dedication to protecting enterprises from today’s sophisticated threats.”
Allen will lead and moderate the 12th Annual Shared Assessments Third Party Risk Summit, the premier event for stakeholders in the vendor risk assessment process. The 2019 Summit will run April 10-11, with pre-conference workshops April 8-9 and both a CTPRP Workshop and Exam and a new CTPRA workshop on April 12th. The event will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia.
About SC Media
SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.
About the Shared Assessments Program
As the only organization that has uniquely positioned and developed standardized resources to bring efficiencies to the market for more than a decade, the Shared Assessments Program has become the trusted source in third party risk assurance. Shared Assessments offers opportunities for members to address global risk management challenges through committees, awareness groups, interest groups and special projects. Join the dialog with peer companies and learn how you can optimize your compliance programs while building a better understanding of what it takes to create a more risk sensitive environment in your organization.
About The Santa Fe Group
The Santa Fe Group’s risk management experts work collaboratively with organizations worldwide to identify valuable trends, risks, and vulnerabilities, and to advise, educate, and empower organizations in the areas of cybersecurity, third party risk, emerging technologies, and program management. The Santa Fe Group is the managing agent of the membership-based Shared Assessments Program, which helps many of the world’s leading organizations manage and protect against third party IT security risks.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005163/en/
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 25, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
The Crypto community has run out of anarchists, libertarians and almost absorbed all the speculators it can handle, the next 100m users to join Crypto need a world class application to use. What will it be? Alex Mashinsky, a 7X founder & CEO of Celsius Network will discuss his view of the future of Crypto.
Mar. 24, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
With digital video content creation going viral and assuming the bulk of Internet traffic, how can the deluge of video content be analyzed effectively to derive insights and ROI? After all, video is not only huge in size, but it is complex given various visual, audio and temporal elements. Video summarization (a mechanism for generating a short video summary via key frame analysis or video skimming) has become a popular research topic industry-wide and across academia. Video thumbnail generation...
Mar. 24, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Mar. 24, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 24, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 24, 2019 07:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 24, 2019 07:00 PM EDT