Global $1.69 Bn DDI Market to 2024 By Component, Deployment Mode, Application, End User, & Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|March 25, 2019 07:41 AM EDT
The "Global DDI Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global DDI market is projected to grow from $ 777.15 million in 2018 to $ 1699.87 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period, on account of increasing IoT platforms and rising demand for IP Address Management (IPAM) solutions.
DDI market includes solutions that deliver and monitor domain name system (DNS), dynamic host configuration protocol (DHCP) services and IPAM. It is used for establishing smarter network which is simple to handle and helps to decrease operational expenditure. Extensive use of IPv4 addresses across the globe is leading to the adoption of IPv6 addresses, which is expected to positively influence the global DDI market. Additionally, significant adoption of virtualization by organizations is anticipated to fuel the global DDI market in coming years.
The global DDI market can be categorized based on component, deployment mode, application, end-user and regional analysis. In terms of deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. Cloud deployment type dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period, as it allows enterprises to know the real-time condition of the network from a remote location. On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, government & defense, healthcare, retail and others. IT & telecom is the leading segment in the market, as all IT & telecom companies use mobile devices and computers to execute their operations.
North America is the largest market for DDI across the globe, owing to high adoption of DDI services for secure network connectivity in the developed economies of US and Canada. Moreover, in US, high consumption of IPv4 addresses is positively impacting the market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global DDI market until 2024, owing to surging internet use, high density of population and proliferation of mobile devices.
Some of the major players operating in the global DDI market are Infoblox, Inc., BlueCat Networks, Inc., BT Global Services, Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.
Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2016, Nokia acquired Alcatel-Lucent, a player in the DDI, to build competitive edge against other competitive players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global DDI Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Component (Service, Hardware and Software)
5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premise)
5.2.3. By Application (Network Automation, Virtualization & Cloud, Data center transformation, Network security and Others)
5.2.4. By End User (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Retail & Others)
5.2.5. By Company
5.2.6. By Region
5.3. Competition Outlook
6. North America DDI Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component
6.2.2. By Application
6.2.3. By End User
6.2.4. By Country
6.3. North America: Country Analysis
6.3.1. United States DDI Market Outlook
6.3.2. Canada DDI Market Outlook
6.3.3. Mexico DDI Market Outlook
7. Europe DDI Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Component
7.2.2. By Application
7.2.3. By End User
7.2.4. By Country
7.3. Europe: Country Analysis
7.3.1. United Kingdom DDI Market Outlook
7.3.2. Germany DDI Market Outlook
7.3.3. France DDI Market Outlook
7.3.4. Italy DDI Market Outlook
7.3.5. Spain DDI Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific DDI Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Component
8.2.2. By Application
8.2.3. By End User
8.2.4. By Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8.3.1. China DDI Market Outlook
8.3.2. Japan DDI Market Outlook
8.3.3. South Korea DDI Market Outlook
8.3.4. India DDI Market Outlook
8.3.5. Australia DDI Market Outlook
9. South America DDI Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Component
9.2.2. By Application
9.2.3. By End User
9.2.4. By Country
9.3. South America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. Brazil DDI Market Outlook
9.3.2. Argentina DDI Market Outlook
9.3.3. Colombia DDI Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa DDI Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Component
10.2.2. By Application
10.2.3. By End User
10.2.4. By Country
10.3. MEA: Country Analysis
10.3.1. UAE DDI Market Outlook
10.3.2. Saudi Arabia DDI Market Outlook
10.3.3. South Africa DDI Market Outlook
10.3.4. Qatar DDI Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)
13.2.1. Infoblox, Inc.
13.2.2. Cisco Systems
13.2.3. BlueCat Networks, Inc.
13.2.4. BT Global Services
13.2.5. EfficientIP SAS
13.2.6. FusionLayer, Inc.
13.2.7. Nokia Corporation
13.2.8. Men & Mice
13.2.9. SolarWinds Inc.
13.2.10. Cisco Systems
14. Strategic Recommendations
