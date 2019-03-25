Sigma Systems Named Finalist for 4 Industry Awards

|By Business Wire
Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, today announced that it has been named as a finalist for two TM Forum Excellence Awards and as a semi-finalist for two Pipeline Innovation Awards.
The TM Forum’s Excellence Awards highlight companies and individuals that demonstrate commitment to the evolution of the industry through digital transformation and the adoption of best practices and standards that TM Forum delivers through its Collaboration Community. Sigma is a finalist in the Service Innovator of the year and Catherine Michel is a finalist for the CTO of the Year – an award that she won in 2018.
Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum said “Congratulations to the finalists of the TM Forum Excellence Awards 2019. As ever, the quality of the competition this year was incredibly high. With 5G fast approaching and pressure to digitally transform intensifying, it’s great to see these organizations pave the way for change and transformation. We’re excited and proud to work alongside these TM Forum members to deliver new and innovative solutions that will shape the industry in years to come.”
TM Forum will announce the winners of the Excellence Awards during a special ceremony at Digital Transformation World on Monday, May 13th, 2019.
Pipeline’s Innovation Awards recognize the telecoms industry’s most prominent innovators judged by executives from top service providers, influential industry analysts and Pipeline’s editors. Sigma has been shortlisted in the OSS and BSS categories.
"For nearly ten years, the Pipeline Innovation Awards have recognized the technology companies that are transforming the industry with the most significant technical innovations," said Scott St. John, managing editor of Pipeline. "We are happy to recognize Sigma Systems for their innovations in Operational Support Systems (OSS) and Innovations in Business Support Systems (BSS) categories and look forward to seeing them advance through the 2019 Pipeline Innovation Awards program.”
Glenn Gibson, Vice President of Marketing for Sigma, commented: “Coming off an incredible year of eleven industry awards in 2018, these four new award nominations continue to reinforce the innovation and excellence we bring to our customers and the industry as a whole. Sigma Portfolio Inventory, released in November of 2018, is a true market innovation addressing an important pain point for service providers as they strive towards greater innovation and faster and more accurate service fulfilment. Our Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel, continues to be a visible force within the industry supporting important initiatives pertinent to communications including 5G, supporting woman in technology, and continually bringing innovation to our customers. I am delighted that the award shortlists from two prestigious organizations recognize both the quality of our software portfolio and the people at Sigma.”
About Sigma Systems (sigma-systems.com or Twitter @SigmaSystems)
Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products. The company’s portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management, Provisioning, Insights and Portfolio Inventory products, and offers a core set of services including professional services, cloud services, and managed services. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers. Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with technology and integration partners globally.
About TM Forum
TM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies’ customers across 180 countries. We drive collaboration and collective problem-solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers around the world. Today, our focus is on supporting members as they navigate their unique digital transformation journeys, providing practical and proven assets and tools to accelerate execution and platforms to facilitate collaborative problem solving and innovation. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.
About Pipeline
Pipeline is the world’s leading global publication that distributes rich multimedia content and produces programs, events, and activities that help service providers and enterprises make informed technology decisions. Pipeline’s has become the epicenter of industry innovation, has over 250,000 in annual global circulation, and is read by every major operator and enterprise in more than 140 countries. Pipeline is also read by notable global organizations spanning premier academic, government, and financial institutions. Through its rich content, engaging programs, global platform, and worldwide reach Pipeline connects the technical innovators with those that leverage advanced technology to transform the way we communicate as a global society. For the latest content, go to and subscribe today www.pipelinepub.com and subscribe to Pipeline today.
