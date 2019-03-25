Navis Launches Compass Visual Workflow Management Application

|By Business Wire
|
|March 25, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
Navis World Conference — Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced the launch of its Compass visual workflow management application at the Navis World global customer conference in San Francisco. The Compass application digitizes the workflow and standardizes the way terminals work to improve quality of the planning process’ overall output and the terminal’s efficiency. The Compass application is easy to implement, with multiple deployment options suitable for every terminal, and utilizes the Navis Smart technology to unlock vast amounts of data within the TOS for greater visibility and speed across all parts of an operation.
With end-to-end visual workflow management capabilities, all users can see the upcoming vessel visits, comments and important vessel information to know exactly what tasks need to be done and who is working on them. The application spans the terminal, starting when the vessels call the terminal and includes the activities that take place before, during and after the vessel visit. This includes berth and vessel planning, execution, continuous improvement, claims management and commercial discussions.
“At present, management of different tasks and processes across the terminal container flow take place in silos, with little standardization or real-time information exchange, and few opportunities for collaboration,” said Younus Aftab, Chief Product Officer at Navis. “We are addressing these fundamental constraints to give our terminal customers the critical visibility and connectivity required to reach the next level of efficiency and productivity. Our end-to-end application ensures the availability of critical planning information exactly when it is needed, enabling more informed decision-making and better service.”
Navis’ application offers benefits to every member of the team involved with managing vessel visits to the terminal. Vessel planners and EDI Clerks who need to dive into the details of a vessel visit have the workflow tasks and important information handy. Planning and Operations Managers can see the process and accurately set priorities and steer the team, and have all information in one place for meetings. If there are disputes, the Claims and Commercial Managers have visibility of who and when was involved in the planning and decision making during the vessel call, and can easily see how well partners adhered to the terminal’s commercial agreements.
“The Compass application provides a single source of operational truth that offers tremendous benefit and clarity to all parties,” said Andy Barrons, Chief Strategy Officer at Navis. “All users will now be on the same page and have access to the same information, leading to fewer instances of miscommunication. The real-time visibility alerts terminals to potential issues early on and allows them more time to take corrective action while a complete and visible list of planning tasks ensures that everyone’s priorities are aligned and leads to less idle time and rework.”
Navis will conduct a session and demonstrate the Compass application at Navis World this week in San Francisco.
To learn more, visit www.navis.com.
About Navis, LLC
Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com
About Cargotec Corporation
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totaled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005211/en/
