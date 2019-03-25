Amazon Selling Partner Conferences Sell Out in Six Weeks, with 1,800+ Small and Medium Sized Businesses Set to Learn about How to Build and Grow their Sales Online

|By Business Wire
|
March 25, 2019
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that its new Selling Partner Summits, a series of six conferences for small and medium-sized business (SMBs) to help them build their business in Amazon’s stores, have sold out in just six weeks. More than 1,800 SMBs are set to attend the nationwide events between March and October. The Summits are part of Amazon’s significant investment to help businesses succeed in selling their products online.
Each Summit will feature an Amazon-led educational track, experts lounge, and product labs to help small businesses build and grow their sales in Amazon’s stores. Participants will learn directly from Amazon's experts and meet like-minded Amazon sellers to network, learn, and share success stories. The first event will be held in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on March 26-27. Later in 2019, the Summits will be hosted in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle.
“We are a champion of small business across America, investing heavily to help over a million businesses sell their products in Amazon Stores while creating economic opportunity and jobs for hundreds of thousands of people across the country,” said Pete Sauerborn, VP of Selling Partner Recruitment and Development for Amazon. “As part of our commitment to empowering small business, these summits are another powerful tool to help them learn how to sell online and grow their sales.”
At the Summits, attendees will have an Amazon-led educational track based on their business model and how long they’ve been selling. The educational tracks are segmented as New Brand Owner, Established Brand Owner, New Reseller, and Established Resellers. Each track is engineered for sellers to walk away from the event with knowledge and insights to help them scale their business and better identify the growth levers that make the most sense for their business.
The Selling Partner Summit Series will feature sessions designed to help sellers grow their business, including:
- Customer Obsession: Understand your pivotal role in Amazon’s commitment to maintaining outstanding customer experience.
- The Selling Partner Journey: Get an overview of the tools and programs available to sellers and how they can help you grow your business.
- Inventory & Fulfillment: Study up on fulfillment options and inventory management best practices to prevent stock-outs and plan for seasonal sales surges.
- Discovery: Learn how to help Amazon customers find your products via listing creation, search optimization, and advertising opportunities.
- Account Health: Understand the policies, metrics, and processes pertaining to your account health.
- Featured Offers (buy box): Make sense of featured offer eligibility and the performance-based requirements products must meet to 'win the featured offer.'
- Amazon Expert Lounge: Ask your remaining questions 1:1 in the Expert Lounge after completing the educational tracks.
Registration for the new Selling Partner Summit Series opened on February 6th and sold out quickly in just six weeks. Amazon has previously hosted events to help sellers including Amazon Academy events across Europe and the Boost Conference in the U.S., specifically for businesses using the Fulfillment by Amazon service.
More than half of units sold in Amazon’s stores are from SMBs. The 2018 Amazon Small Business Impact Report revealed that there are more than one million U.S.-based SMBs selling in Amazon’s stores, and SMBs are estimated to have created more than 900,000 jobs worldwide to support their sales through Amazon. In 2018, more than 50,000 small and medium-sized businesses exceeded $500,000 in sales in Amazon’s stores worldwide, and nearly 200,000 surpassed $100,000 in sales. The number of small and medium-sized businesses eclipsing $1 million in sales in Amazon’s stores worldwide grew by 20 percent last year.
To learn more about the Selling Partner Summit Series, visit here.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
