PIVOT Fintech obtiene de la Autoridad Monetaria de Singapur la licencia para operar servicios de mercado de capitales

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 25, 2019 08:31 AM EDT
PIVOT Fintech Pte. Ltd. («PIVOT»), la empresa de servicios de tecnología de gestión digital de patrimonios respaldada por Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. («PINTEC»; NASDAQ: PT), y FWD Group anunciaron hoy que la Autoridad Monetaria de Singapur (MAS, por sus siglas en inglés) le ha concedido una licencia de servicios de mercado de capitales (CMS, por sus siglas en inglés).
La licencia CMS de PIVOT, obtenida luego de la publicación de las directrices sobre servicios de consultoría (Guidelines on the Provision of Digital Advisory Services) por parte de la MAS, el 8 de octubre de 2018, permite a la empresa ofrecer servicios de inversión basados en inteligencia artificial, directamente a los clientes minoristas.
«Este importante hito en Singapur marca el inicio de la ambición de PIVOT de ofrecer soluciones innovadoras de gestión de patrimonios en el sudeste asiático», señaló el director ejecutivo de PIVOT, Victor Lye, quien creó el análisis de perfiles de riesgo ludificado de PIVOT para impulsar la inclusión financiera.
PINTEC, el principal accionista de PIVOT, cuenta con la tecnología y experiencia en la prestación de servicios globales de asignación de activos y gestión de capitales impulsados por IA, destinados a instituciones financieras del mercado altamente competitivo de China. Al integrar el análisis de perfiles de riesgo y su portal de incorporación de clientes patentado con tecnología de IA de PINTEC, PIVOT ha desarrollado su propio servicio integral de gestión digital de inversiones, impulsado por la IA de aprendizaje automático.
«SquirrelSave» es la marca de PIVOT orientada al consumidor. Diseña soluciones de asignación de activos mediante carteras de modelos en tiempo real, impulsadas por inteligencia artificial, compuestas por fondos cotizados en bolsa («ETF» por sus siglas en inglés) y análisis las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana, siempre gestionados según el perfil de riesgo especificado de cada inversor.
«La inteligencia artificial de aprendizaje automático puede rastrear y predecir en tiempo real los resultados sobre riesgo y rendimiento de la inversión de manera más eficiente que los seres humanos. SquirrelSave puede abordar las necesidades de gestión de riesgos de los inversores existentes y las necesidades insatisfechas de los que aún no han sido atendidos o no han quedado satisfechos, con profesionalidad, integridad, valor, objetividad y transparencia», explicó Victor Lye. «La entrada de PIVOT en el espacio del consumidor con esta licencia de CMS apoya nuestra visión de inclusión financiera, a través de la trasformación constructiva, y apoya el proyecto de Singapur de convertirse en un centro de innovación de tecnología financiera».
Estratégicamente, PIVOT tenderá un puente entre la amplia experiencia de PINTEC en IA en China y el desarrollo de la tecnología financiera en Singapur. Un objetivo a corto plazo de PIVOT es el de capacitar a un grupo de talentos locales en el campo de la IA en colaboración con instituciones educativas de Singapur.
En China, el sistema de asignación de activos impulsado por IA de PINTEC se conocer con la marca «POLARIS». Lanzado en junio de 2016, el sistema POLARIS ha implementado con éxito plataformas de IA de aprendizaje automático para las principales instituciones financieras chinas, como Minsheng Securities, Bank of Zhengzhou y Guoyuan Securities.
«En PINTEC, estamos muy satisfechos por apoyar el crecimiento de PIVOT en Singapur con nuestros algoritmos de asignación de activos, que han superado rigurosas pruebas y normas de cumplimiento normativo para atender la creciente demanda de carteras de inversión a largo plazo de bajo costo, transparentes y gestionadas sobre la base del riesgo», comentó Zheng Yudong, director ejecutivo de la división Negocios de gestión de patrimonios de PINTEC.
«Como accionista principal, PINTEC expresa su entusiasmo con las oportunidades que ofrece la licencia de servicios de mercado de capitales en Singapur, y seguirá apoyando a PIVOT en su misión de ofrecer servicios de tecnología de gestión digital de patrimonios impulsados por la inteligencia artificial y el aprendizaje automático en todo el sudeste asiático».
Acerca de PIVOT Fintech
PIVOT Fintech, con sede en Singapur, fue inaugurada en octubre de 2017 por el empresario Victor Lye y el Grupo PINTEC (www.pintec.com) para ofrecer servicios de tecnología de gestión digital de patrimonios B2B y B2C en todo el sudeste asiático, con tecnología de inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático. PIVOT es el primer emprendimiento de PINTEC fuera de China y también cuenta con el respaldo de FWD Group, que posee una aseguradora de vida panasiática, además de padrinos inversores.
Para obtener más información, visite www.pivotfintech.com
Acerca de PINTEC
PINTEC es una plataforma tecnológica independiente líder en servicios financieros en China. Al conectar a socios comerciales y financieros a través de su plataforma abierta, PINTEC les permite ofrecer servicios financieros a los usuarios finales de forma eficiente y eficaz. La empresa ofrece a sus socios un conjunto completo de soluciones personalizadas, que van desde la financiación de puntos de venta, los préstamos personales a plazos y préstamos comerciales a plazos, hasta los productos de gestión de patrimonios y del área seguros. Gracias a su infraestructura tecnológica escalable y confiable, PINTEC presta servicios a una amplia gama de sectores verticales que abarcan los viajes en línea, el comercio electrónico, las telecomunicaciones, la educación en línea, las plataformas SaaS, la tecnología financiera, la búsqueda en Internet y los anuncios clasificados y listados en línea, así como a diversos tipos de socios financieros, entre los que se incluyen bancos, corredores de bolsa, compañías aseguradoras, fondos y fideicomisos de inversión, empresas de financiación al consumidor, plataformas P2P y otras instituciones similares.
Para obtener más información, visite www.pintec.com.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005404/es/
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 25, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
The Crypto community has run out of anarchists, libertarians and almost absorbed all the speculators it can handle, the next 100m users to join Crypto need a world class application to use. What will it be? Alex Mashinsky, a 7X founder & CEO of Celsius Network will discuss his view of the future of Crypto.
Mar. 24, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
With digital video content creation going viral and assuming the bulk of Internet traffic, how can the deluge of video content be analyzed effectively to derive insights and ROI? After all, video is not only huge in size, but it is complex given various visual, audio and temporal elements. Video summarization (a mechanism for generating a short video summary via key frame analysis or video skimming) has become a popular research topic industry-wide and across academia. Video thumbnail generation...
Mar. 24, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Mar. 24, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 24, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 24, 2019 07:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 24, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 24, 2019 06:30 PM EDT