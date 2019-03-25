Bitnine: The Newly Revealed ‘AI Teacher’ Powered by Graph Database Delivers Hyper-Personalized Learning Experience

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 25, 2019 08:31 AM EDT
Bitnine Global, Inc. (“Bitnine”)
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005223/en/
Bitnine AgensGraph: Concept of a recommended learning path implemented through the graph database. By managing the learning path in the form of a graph, the optimum learning path can be found for each learner. (Graphic: Business Wire)
One of the biggest advantages of "online" education services is that it allows you to repeat certain topics whenever you have difficulty understanding them. So, in an attempt to turn your online study into something more interesting and efficient, would it be possible to set a varied amount of learning and/or a different learning sequence for each individual by reflecting their personal disposition? The big data technology based on the graph database has come up with an answer "Yes."
Amid an explosion of interest in "Edutech," which equips education with the major technologies of the 4th industrial revolution such as Big Data and AI, Kyowon Co., Ltd. ("Kyowon"), a Korea-based education service company, has recently launched a personalized education service known as "REDPEN AI Math." Kyowon has been in the industry for 34 years, offering a range of learning content for major subjects including math, languages, and science. With the launch of its latest service "REDPEN AI Math," Kyowon aims to provide students with a set of optimized educational content services which will allow them to feel a sense of accomplishment and finally attain their goals.
According to Kyowon, the "AI Teacher" of REDPEN AI Math analyzes the learning data of the members taking a mathematics course online to recommend a set of customized questions in real time and then identifies the cause(s) of any incorrect answers in each phase. They stated that the AI Teacher is extremely helpful especially when you want to figure out which areas you need to catch up with and receive an optimal learning path accordingly. It also provides an iterative-learning opportunity by analyzing the individual oblivion cycles, and visualizes the state of knowledge acquired by concept; with the visualized graph, each user will be able to comprehend their learning progress at a glance.
Most conventional players provide options which allow you to adjust the difficulty level and learning progress as well, but their monolithic curriculum never changes. With REDPEN AI Math, artificial intelligence (AI) analyzes the real-time learning pattern and presents a fully-customized, selective curriculum for the next stage to every user.
Such an "AI Teacher" is enabled by AgensGraph, a graph database management solution. "To enable a personalized curriculum, all the concepts should stay connected to one another on a network so that when the time comes, they can be shuffled in any order," said Cheolsun Kang, CEO of Bitnine, the developer of AgensGraph.
The relational database (RDB) that stores and manages data in the form of tables is actually not suitable for correlating data. It also takes a considerable amount of time and resources to extract the data from each table of RDB and grasp the relation of them again. Although Kyowon has accumulated enormous amounts of learning data over the last 34 years, they have been in RDB. Under the structure of RDB, they faced a series of limitations in managing the knowledge space. Unlike RDB, the graph database utilizes graphs linked by points and lines to store and manage each aspect of data, thus enabling analysis of a large volume of data in a short period of time.
According to Cheolsun Kang, CEO of Bitnine, "The education sector is one of the key areas where capitalizing on Big Data and AI has been most expected. By introducing AI technology as a supplementary tool not only for private education services but also for the public education system, we will be able to make a dramatic impact."
As it is a multi-model graph database management solution that combines the PostgreSQL-based relational database and graph database, AgensGraph delivers significant differentiators to its clients in several ways:
- AgensGraph minimizes the change in clients’ legacy RDB when they're migrating graph database
- Large scale relational data is secured to be used with or as graph data model
- Use of graph or relational model is optional (or both can be used simultaneously) upon the type or the purpose of data with AgensGraph, maximizing efficiency of enterprise system
- AgensGraph allows the utilization of existing programming languages and the investments in trained personnel for developing graph-based applications
For more information on AgensGraph please visit www.bitnine.net.
About Bitnine
Bitnine is a dedicated graph database solution company which provides the technological basis for swift analysis and visualization of multi-sourced data with its graph database solution 'AgensGraph.' for more information, visit www.bitnine.net or follow @AgensGraph
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005223/en/
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 25, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
The Crypto community has run out of anarchists, libertarians and almost absorbed all the speculators it can handle, the next 100m users to join Crypto need a world class application to use. What will it be? Alex Mashinsky, a 7X founder & CEO of Celsius Network will discuss his view of the future of Crypto.
Mar. 24, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
With digital video content creation going viral and assuming the bulk of Internet traffic, how can the deluge of video content be analyzed effectively to derive insights and ROI? After all, video is not only huge in size, but it is complex given various visual, audio and temporal elements. Video summarization (a mechanism for generating a short video summary via key frame analysis or video skimming) has become a popular research topic industry-wide and across academia. Video thumbnail generation...
Mar. 24, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Mar. 24, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 24, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 24, 2019 07:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 24, 2019 07:00 PM EDT