ASE Technology Holding Takes a Spot on CDP Climate A List 2018

|
|March 25, 2019 08:35 AM EDT
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX), the leading provider of semiconductor packaging, test and system assembly services, today announced that it has been included on the CDP Climate A List 2018. CDP is the global authority in environmental footprint and the CDP A List is a benchmark to which global businesses aspire.
For years, ASE has sharply focused on resource reuse and reduction in greenhouse gas and wastewater discharge, waste generation and chemical use to improve the ecosystem and protect the environment. In 2014, ASE became the first company in Asia to issue green bonds with proceeds earmarked for green buildings and green production. ASE also monitors its greenhouse gas inventory every year in an effort to reduce carbon footprint. The company has accelerated the construction of the smart grid through collaboration with local semiconductor industry think tanks. ASE is committed to the ongoing development and promotion of a comprehensive green policy, and to leading the transformation of the supply chain towards a lower carbon footprint. Such initiatives will ultimately enable a business environment that is climate-friendly, resilient and cost-effective, making the world a safer place for generations to come.
CDP was established in 2003 and is a non-profit global environmental disclosure platform. CDP’s annual rankings score the thousands of companies that disclose their environmental action and how they address environmental issues. The companies that participated in the CDP disclosure in 2018 were responding to the request of over 650 investors managing assets of US$87 trillion. Using a robust methodology that analyzed companies against a diverse range of metrics, companies were scored from A to D-, with only the very best making the A List. ASE was among the 139 companies worldwide that made the A List in 2018.
To effectively implement and fulfill corporate sustainability, ASE established a systematic process to identify risks and opportunities associated with climate change and actions were taken to effectively manage risk and mitigate impact. Within the 11 metrics in the CDP disclosure survey, ASE scored A in 9 of the critical metrics (including governance, risk and opportunity disclosures, emissions reductions initiatives, and so on) underscoring the efforts and results made by the company on corporate transparency and measurement of environmental actions.
For three years consecutive years since 2016, ASE has been named Industry Segment Leader in the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and listed on DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets. It is an honor for ASE to be recognized once again on both the DJSI and CDP A list in the same year.
For more information on ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.’s corporate sustainability, please visit http://www.aseglobal.com/en/Csr/
For more information about CDP A List, please visit https://www.cdp.net/en/scores
About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is among the leading providers of independent semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly, test, materials and design manufacturing. As a global leader geared towards meeting the industry’s ever growing needs for faster, smaller and higher performance chips, ASE Technology Holding develops and offers a wide portfolio of technology and solutions including IC test program design, front-end engineering test, wafer probe, wafer bump, substrate design and supply, wafer level package, flip chip, system-in-package, final test and electronic manufacturing services. For more information about ASE Technology Holding, visit www.aseglobal.com
Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. Our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent global economic crisis; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F for our predecessor company, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc., filed on March 28, 2018.
