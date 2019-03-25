Third Sino-German Forum on Ventilation Technology held in Baden-Wurttemberg on March 18

|By ACN Newswire
March 25, 2019
|The Third Sino-German Forum on Ventilation Technology, held Mar 18 in Baden-Wurttemberg, organized by Dream Maker Technologie GmbH.
|Held against a backdrop of The New Silk Road, and themed 'Fresh Air, the Standard for all Future Building', the Forum gathered experts from across the field in China and Germany.
NIEDERNHALL, DE, Mar 25, 2019 - The Third Sino-German Forum on Ventilation Technology, initiated by Fachverband Gebaude-Klima e.V. (FGK ) and organized by Dream Maker Technologie GmbH, was held in Baden-Wurttemberg on March 18. In light of the Belt and Road Initiative, and themed 'Fresh Air, the Standard for all Future Building', the Forum gathered experts from across the field in China and Germany for an in-depth technical discussion of the ventilation industry in the two countries, and a look into the future of the industry for China and Germany.
Dipl. Ing. Claus Handel, Chairman of FGK Europe, presented the keynote, entitled Civil Ventilation & Heat Pumps: Energy Conservation Technologies, noting that energy conservation and environmental protection had become a pillar industry in Germany, contributing to Germany's economic development and improvement in living standards. At present, ventilation systems have become a standard configuration of all energy-saving, green buildings in Germany; as the renovation of old houses for energy conservation and the implementation of financial and tax incentive mechanisms continue, ventilation systems have become a standard configuration of all buildings in Germany.
Dipl. Ing. Bernd Klein, Director, Inspection Department, IGE/HKL, went on to say that ventilation, heat pumps and energy-saving buildings were inseparable, as ventilation system was an effective means adopted by modern buildings to improve indoor air quality, while heat pumps were an effective means to save energy during heating.
In his comparative study of ventilation systems and natural ventilation, Dr. Sun Hejiang, Associate Professor, School of Environmental Science and Engineering, Tianjin University, pointed out that ventilation systems could reduce concentrated indoor air pollution and improve indoor air quality. When the outdoor PM2.5 indicator is higher than 75ug/m3, opening windows for ventilation should be avoided, in favour of closing the doors and windows and turning on the ventilation system. Keeping the ventilation system working the whole night is also recommendable, if possible.
After passing through the 'coal-smoke pollution' and 'photochemical pollution' phases, China is entering a third phase of 'indoor air pollution'. Ms. Deng Gaofeng, Secretary General, China Air Purification Industry Alliance, suggested that even though outdoor air pollution was still serious in China, the harm brought by indoor air pollution was probably more serious. According to data from the China Indoor Environmental Quality Testing Center, concentrated indoor pollution leads to 111,000 deaths every year, while emergency hospital visits in excess of 4.3 million are also registered. More importance should clearly be attached to indoor pollution.
Deng Gaofeng went on to argue that a heat exchange ventilation system was a technology that had great development potential and was worth developing. The improvement in air tightness of buildings can significantly increase the level of energy conservation. However, the insufficient ventilation brought about would have a negative impact on living comfort. Therefore, adopting a heat exchange ventilation system to ensure that buildings are both energy-saving and comfortable would be required. Technologies and standards can regulate the industry, while enterprises and products are the direct drivers of development of the industry.
Following the Forum's main agenda, guests attended the opening of Dream Maker's new factory in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, and toured the facility. According to the introduction by Erwin Grohmann, CTO of Dream Maker, the factory has adopted an internationally advanced automated assembly line with mechanical arms; after it is completed and put into operation, it will help Dream Maker double its capacity and further improve its product quality. Besides China and Germany, the products manufactured by the factory will also be sold in a number of countries in Europe.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
Following The Belt and Road Initiative, the organizers hope the 2019 Sino-German Forum on Ventilation Technology will help build platforms for communication, and improve dialog across industrial fields between China and Germany, making use of the two countries' complementary advantages in the industry, and speeding up industrial integration between the two countries, thus facilitating a common development of the ventilation industry in both countries.
Please visit FGK at https://www.fgk.de/ and Dream Maker at http://www.dm-maker.de to learn more..
Dream Maker Technologie GmbH
Niedernhall, Germany
Mr. Xi Yuan
+49 7940 98 259 35
http://www.dm-maker.de
Dream Maker Technologie GmbH
