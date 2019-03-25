Global AI-based Chatbot Market by Type, Use Case, Deployment Type, Value Chain Component, Market Segment, Industry Vertical, Region, and Country (2019-2024) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
March 25, 2019 08:54 AM EDT
The "AI-Based Chatbot Market by Type (Text, Voice, and Hybrid), Use Case, Deployment Type, Value Chain Component, Market Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Industry Vertical, Region and Country 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Findings
- The global AI enabled chatbots market will reach $2.2B USD by 2024
- Hybrid voice and text chatbots market will reach $331.5M USD globally by 2024
- The use of conversational AI will revolutionize customer relationship management
- The global market for conversational AI in telemarketing will reach $90.6M USD by 2024
- Conversational AI will also improve telemarketing efficiency but become major robocall issue
- Currently, a fraction of the chatbots market, AI-based chatbots are poised to become the norm by 2025
This research provides an in-depth assessment of the chatbots market including global, regional, and country forecasts, by industry, application, and business model.
The report also includes market sizing by Type (Text, Voice, and Hybrid), Use Case, Deployment Type, Value Chain Component, Market Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Industry Vertical for years 2019 through 2024. The report provides an analysis of the chatbot market across industry verticals with use cases in diverse sectors. It also provides analysis of chatbot companies including their strategic initiatives, solutions, applications, and services.
The report provides an assessment of emerging AI-based chatbot business models and associated economic impact on labor, investments, and ROI. It also evaluates the current state of chatbot developments and the role of machine learning and AI other technologies such as conversational AI.
Market Insights
Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled chatbots are taking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to a new level as business-to-business, business-to-consumer, and consumer-to-business communications is both automated and improved by way of push and pull of the right information at the right time. Chatbots also provide benefits to customers as both existing clients and prospects enjoy the freedom to interact on their own terms. Research indicates that over 50% of customer queries may be managed today via AI-based chatbots.
As the interface between humans and computers evolves from an "operational" interface (Websites and traditional Apps) to an increasingly more "conversational" interface expectations about how humans communicate, consume content, use apps, and engage in commerce will change dramatically. This transformation is poised to impact virtually every aspect of marketing and sales operations for every industry vertical. For example, AI enabled voice chat, also known as conversational AI, provides a completely human-like experience and will completely replace human-based CRM in some industries.
It is believed that prepaid wireless service providers (and some post-paid service MVNOs) will be the likely first and best target service areas for AI-based CRM. More specifically, carriers will look beyond AI based chatbots and other online CRM automation tools towards conversational AI, which will become very important for both cost reduction and customer satisfaction. This is because conversational AI will provide the best combination of human-like interaction, but with the full knowledge base of carrier service information.
Report Benefits
- Market sizing for AI-based chatbots and conversational AI
- Understand the macro and micro-economic impact of chatbots
- Understand market dynamics, players, solutions and strategies
- Identify market leading chatbot companies, apps, and solutions
- Identify market opportunities for chatbots across many industries
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
2.1 Intelligent Chatbots
2.2 Chatbots vs. Virtual Personal Assistants
2.3 Chatbots and Conversational UI
2.4 Role of Machine Learning and AI
2.5 Chatbots vs. Traditional Apps
2.6 Chatbots Feature Functionality
3 Intelligent Chatbots Ecosystem Analysis
3.1 Chatbot Open Development Ecosystem
3.2 Types of Chatbots
3.3 Chatbot Architecture
3.3.1 Generative Models
3.3.2 Retrieval Based Models
3.3.3 Pattern Based Heuristics
3.4 Machine Learning and Response Generation in Chatbots
3.5 Chatbot Ecosystem
3.5.1 Native Chatbots
3.5.2 Third Party Chatbots
3.5.3 Corporate Chatbots
3.5.4 Chatbots Delivery Channel
3.5.5 Technology Assistants
3.5.6 Chatbots Application Industry
3.6 Beyond Chatbots: Messaging is the New Voice
3.7 Potential Business Impact of Chatbots
3.7.1 Establish Scalable Customer Service
3.7.2 Develop Customer Intelligence
3.7.3 Small Businesses become More Competitive
3.7.4 Improve Customer Navigational Experience
3.7.5 Personalized Sales and Marketing
3.8 Developing Chatbots: Building Blocks and Costs Analysis
3.8.1 Building Blocks of Chatbots Development
3.8.2 Develop Prerequisite Capabilities
3.8.3 Development Options and Costs
3.8.4 Choosing a Self Service Solution
3.9 Chatbots to Make Significant Impact on Global Economy
3.9.1 Impact on Global Job Market
3.10 Investment in Chatbot Ecosystem
3.11 Investment of Slack in Chatbots Ecosystem
4 Chatbot Market: SWOT Analysis and Use Cases
4.1 SWOT Analysis
4.2 Emerging Chatbot Use Cases
4.2.1 Dialog Systems
4.2.2 Toy Devices
4.2.3 Customer Service
4.2.4 Expedite Purchase Process
4.2.5 Improve Workplace Productivity
4.2.6 Booking Agent
4.2.7 Gaming Expert
4.2.8 Weather Forecaster
4.2.9 News Reporter
4.2.10 Job Hunter
4.2.11 Marketer
4.2.12 Hair Stylist and Retailer
4.2.13 Food Order Taker
4.2.14 Finance Adviser
4.2.15 Teacher
4.2.16 Legal Advisor
4.2.17 Salesman
4.3 Market Learning Self-Driving Car Device Failure
4.4 Amazon Echo Services to Hotel Suites
5 Chatbot Company and Solution Analysis
5.1 Anboto Group
5.2 Apple Inc.
5.3 Artificial Solutions Ltd.
5.4 iDAvatars (IDA)
5.5 Creative Virtual Ltd.
5.6 CX Company
5.7 eGain Corporation
5.8 Eidoserve Inc.
5.9 Existor
5.10 Google
5.11 Intel Corporation
5.12 Microsoft Corporation
5.13 Speaktoit Inc.
5.14 InteliWISE S.A.
5.15 Facebook Inc.
5.16 Saleforce
5.17 Amazon
5.18 SK Telecom Co. Ltd.
5.19 motion.ai
5.20 Indigo
5.21 Vokul
5.22 24me
5.23 Robin
5.24 Wunderlist
5.25 Cubic
5.26 Hound
5.27 SIRIUS
5.28 Yahoo Inc.
5.29 Helpshift
5.30 Haptik Inc.
5.31 Aspect Software Inc.
5.32 Inbenta Technologies Inc.
5.33 Twilio
5.34 IBM Watson
6 Conclusions and Recommendations
6.1 Chatbots to Redefine HCI
6.2 Marketing Guide for the Future
6.3 AI Chatbots App
6.4 Recommendations to Market Players
6.4.1 Chatbots for Consumer Market
6.4.2 Integration and Convergence in Enterprise and Industrial Segment
6.4.3 Recommendations to Investors
7 AI Based Chatbot Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024
7.1 Global Markets for AI based Chatbots by Type 2019 - 2024
7.2 AI based Chatbots by Interface Type 2019 - 2024
7.2.1 AI based Voice Chatbots by sub-category 2019 - 2024
7.3 Global Market Size AI Chatbots by Value Chain Components 2019 - 2024
7.4 Global Markets for AI based Chatbots by Business Model 2019 - 2024
7.5 Global Markets for AI based Chatbots by Deployment 2019 - 2024
7.6 Global Markets for AI based Chatbots by Market Segment 2019 - 2024
7.7 Global Markets for AI based Chatbots by Applications 2019 - 2024
7.8 Global Markets for AI based Chat by Use Case 2019 - 2024
7.9 Global Markets for AI based Chatbots by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024
8 Regional AI based Chatbot Market 2019 - 2024
9 Conversational AI Forecasts 2019 - 2024
9.1 Global Market for Conversational AI by Deployment Type 2019 - 2024
9.2 Global Markets for Conversational AI by Value Chain Components 2019 - 2024
9.3 Global Markets for Conversational AI by Market Segment 2019 - 2024
9.4 Global Markets for Conversational AI by Applications 2019 - 2024
9.5 Global Markets for Conversational AI by Use Case 2019 - 2024
9.6 Global Markets for Conversational AI by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024
9.7 Global Markets for Conversational AI by Region 2019 - 2024
