Kingston Technology Launches New Data Center SSD Optimized for Mixed-Use Workloads

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 25, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it is shipping the Data Center DC500M Enterprise SSD optimized for mixed-use workloads. This is the second drive in the DC500 series that implements Kingston’s strict Quality of Service (QoS) requirements to ensure predictable random I/O performance as well as predictable low latencies over a wide range of read and write workloads. Last week, the company began shipping its DC500R SSD optimized for read-centric applications.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005003/en/
Kingston is now shipping both its DC500R and DC500M Enterprise SSD's. (Photo: Business Wire)
DC500M is designed for mixed-use workloads in applications that have a more even balance of read and write I/O demands on the SSD. It is ideal for Cloud service providers and software-defined storage architects who need a flexible infrastructure to effectively adapt and manage transactional workloads. These workloads include AI, big data analytics, Cloud computing, database applications, data warehousing, machine learning and operational databases. At 1.3 DWPD (drive writes per day), DC500M is ideal for the high-volume rack-mount server market for internal drive bay upgrades, hyperscale data center servers and Cloud service providers requiring low-cost, high-performance storage subsystems.
“Eighty (80) percent of all enterprise SSDs deployed in data centers require less than one (1) DWPD,” said Gregory Wong, president and principal analyst, Forward Insights. “As data centers seek the optimal balance between application-required endurance, capacity and cost, this trend is expected to continue.”
“Quality of Service in an enterprise SSD is essential for Cloud computing applications that require predictable storage performance levels and meet customer service level agreements. The new DC500 Series SSDs deliver excellent performance to intensive data center applications from the development stage of the application to the end-user customer experience downstream,” said Keith Schimmenti, enterprise SSD business manager, Kingston. “To ensure the security of user data, DC500 incorporates end-to-end data path protection and power-loss protection to safeguard data in-flight in the event of sudden power loss. This is the optimal data center storage solution when you combine its enterprise-class reliability and strict QoS requirements along with Kingston’s legendary pre- and post-sales support.”
DC500M is available in 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB and 3.84TB capacities. It joins the DC500R enterprise SSD optimized for read-intensive applications such as boot up, web servers, virtual desktop infrastructure, operational databases and real-time analytics. For more information visit www.kingston.com.
Data Center DC500 Enterprise SSD Features & Specifications:
- Optimized for read-intensive applications (DC500R): Responsiveness from low latency and consistent I/O performance delivers businesses the QoS needed in demanding read-centric workloads.
- Optimized for mixed-use applications (DC500M): An exceptional balance of consistent I/O delivery and high read and write IOPS performance to manage a wide range of transactional workloads.
- Reduce application latencies: Data center’s hosting databases and various web-based applications can leverage the predictable I/O and latency performance.
- Data Integrity Protection: ECC protection with advanced read/disturb management safeguards against data corruption for end-to-end data protection.
- On-board (PLP) Power Loss Protection: Reduce the possibility of data loss and/or corruption on ungraceful power fails via power capacitors and firmware.
- Form Factor: 2.5 Inch
- Interface: SATA Rev. 3.0 (6Gb/s) – with backwards compatibility to SATA Rev. 2.0 (3Gb/s)
- Capacities1: 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB, 3.84TB (DC500M 3.84TB capacity available in later Q2)
- NAND: 3D TLC
- Self-Encrypting Drive (SED): AES 256-bit Encryption
-
Sequential Read/Write: (DC500R)
480GB – 555MBs/500MBs 960GB – 555MBs/525MBs
1.92TB – 555MBs/525MBs 3.84TB – 555MBs/520MBs
-
Steady-State 4k Read/Write: (DC500R)
480GB – 98,000/12,000 IOPS 960GB – 98,000/20,000 IOPS
1.92TB – 98,000/24,000 IOPS 3.84TB – 98,000/28,000 IOPS
-
Sequential Read/Write: (DC500M)
480GB – 555MBs/520MBs 960GB – 555MBs/520MBs
1.92TB – 555MBs/520MBs 3.84TB – 555MBs/520MBs
-
Steady-State 4k Read/Write: (DC500M)
480GB – 98,000/58,000 IOPS 960GB – 98,000/70,000 IOPS
1.92TB – 98,000/75,000 IOPS 3.84TB – 98,000/75,000 IOPS
- Quality of Service (Latency)2 3 4: TYP Read/Write: <500 µs / <2 ms
- Hot-Plug Capable
- Static and Dynamic Wear Leveling
- Enterprise SMART tools: Reliability tracking, usage statistics, life remaining, wear leveling, temperature
-
Endurance:
DC500R:
480GB — 438TBW5 (0.5 DWPD)6 960GB — 876TBW5 (0.5 DWPD)6
1.92TB — 1752TBW5 (0.5 DWPD)6 3.84TB — 3504TBW5 (0.5 DWPD)6
DC500M:
480GB – 1139TBW5 (1.3 DWPD)6 960GB – 2278TBW5 (1.3 DWPD)6
1.92TB – 4555TBW5 (1.3 DWPD)6 3.84TB – 9110TBW5 (1.3 DWPD)6
-
Power Consumption:
Idle: 1.56W Average: 1.6W Max Read: 1.8W Max Write: 7.5W
- Storage temperature: -40°C ~ 85°C
- Operating temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C
- Dimensions: 69.9mm x 100mm x 7mm
- Weight: 92.34g
- Vibration operating: 2.17G Peak (7–800Hz)
- Vibration non-operating: 20G Peak (10–2000Hz)
- MTBF: 2 million hours
- Warranty/support7: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support
|Kingston DC500M (Mixed-Use)
|Part Number
|Capacity
|SEDC500M/480G
|480GB
|SEDC500M/960G
|960GB
|SEDC500M/1920G
|1920GB
|SEDC500M/3840G
|3840GB
|1
|Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash Guide at kingston.com/flashguide.
|2
|Workload based on FIO, Random 4KB QD=1 workload, measured as the time taken for 99.9 percentile of commands to finish the round-trip from host to drive and to host.
|3
|Measurement taken once the workload has reached steady state but including all background activities required for normal operation and data reliability.
|4
|Based on 960GB capacity.
|5
|Total Bytes Written (TBW) is derived from the JEDEC Enterprise Workload (JESD219A).
|6
|Drives Writes Per Day (DWPD).
|7
|Limited warranty based on 5 years or SSD “Life Remaining” which can be found using the Kingston SSD Manager (kingston.com/SSDManager). A new, unused product will show a wear indicator value of one hundred (100), whereas a product that has reached its endurance limit of program erase cycles will show a wear indicator value of one (1). See kingston.com/wa for details.
Kingston can be found on:
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/kingston
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/kingstontechnology
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KingstonTech
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kingstontechnology/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/kingston
About Kingston Digital, Inc.
Kingston Digital, Inc. (“KDI”) is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please call 877-546-4786 or visit www.kingston.com.
Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact David Leong, Kingston Digital, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-1817 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.
Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005003/en/
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 25, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
The Crypto community has run out of anarchists, libertarians and almost absorbed all the speculators it can handle, the next 100m users to join Crypto need a world class application to use. What will it be? Alex Mashinsky, a 7X founder & CEO of Celsius Network will discuss his view of the future of Crypto.
Mar. 24, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
With digital video content creation going viral and assuming the bulk of Internet traffic, how can the deluge of video content be analyzed effectively to derive insights and ROI? After all, video is not only huge in size, but it is complex given various visual, audio and temporal elements. Video summarization (a mechanism for generating a short video summary via key frame analysis or video skimming) has become a popular research topic industry-wide and across academia. Video thumbnail generation...
Mar. 24, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Mar. 24, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 24, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 24, 2019 07:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 24, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 24, 2019 06:30 PM EDT