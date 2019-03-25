PIVOT Fintech obtient auprès de l’Autorité monétaire de Singapour une licence de services aux marchés financiers

|By Business Wire
PIVOT Fintech Pte. Ltd. («PIVOT»), l’entreprise de services technologiques de gestion de patrimoine soutenue par Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. («PINTEC»; NASDAQ: PT) et le groupe FWD a annoncé aujourd’hui avoir reçu une licence «CMS» (Services aux marchés financiers) de l’Autorité monétaire de Singapour.
La licence CMS de PIVOT, qui fait suite aux nouvelles directives de l’Autorité monétaire de Singapour en matière de fourniture de services de conseils numériques publiées le 8 octobre 2018, autorise la Société à offrir des services d’investissement basés sur l’IA directement aux clients de détail.
«Avec cette étape importante à Singapour, PIVOT affirme son ambition de fournir des solutions innovantes de gestion de patrimoine en Asie du Sud-Est», a déclaré Victor Lye, directeur général de PIVOT, qui a créé l’analyse ludifiée de profil de risque exclusive de PIVOT afin d’encourager l’inclusion financière.
PINTEC, l’actionnaire de référence de PIVOT, possède une technologie et une expertise éprouvée dans la fourniture aux institutions financières de services de gestion de capitaux et d’allocation d’actifs mondiaux basés sur l’IA sur le marché hautement compétitif chinois. En combinant l’analyse de profil de risque exclusive et le portail d’intégration des clients de PIVOT avec la technologie d’IA de PINTEC, PIVOT a développé son propre service numérique de gestion d’investissement de bout en bout basé sur l’apprentissage machine et l’IA.
La marque grand public de PIVOT, «SquirrelSave», conçoit des solutions d’allocation d’actifs utilisant des portefeuilles modèles en temps réel basés sur l’IA et composés d’ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund ou fonds négociés en bourse) et d’analyses 24h/24 et 7j/7, toujours gérés en fonction du profil de risque spécifié de chaque investisseur.
«L’IA d’apprentissage automatique permet de suivre et de prévoir en temps réel les résultats risque-rendement de l’investissement plus efficacement que les êtres humains. SquirrelSave peut répondre aux exigences de gestion des risques des investisseurs existants et aux besoins insatisfaits des personnes non desservies ou mal desservies, avec professionnalisme, intégrité, valeur, objectivité et transparence, a déclaré Victor Lye. L’entrée de PIVOT dans l’espace grand public avec sa licence CMS soutient à la fois notre objectif d’inclusion financière par le biais d’un bouleversement constructif, et la volonté de Singapour d’être un pôle d’innovation pour la fintech.»
Au point de vue stratégique, PIVOT rapprochera la vaste expérience de PINTEC en matière d’IA en Chine et le développement de la fintech Singapour. À court terme, PIVOT a pour objectif de former un réservoir local de talents en collaboration avec des établissements scolaires de Singapour.
En Chine, le système d’allocation d’actifs basé sur l’IA de PINTEC est dénommé «POLARIS». Lancé en juin 2016, POLARIS a mis en œuvre avec succès des plates-formes IA d’apprentissage machine pour les principaux établissements financiers chinois comme Minsheng Securities, Banque de Zhengzhou et Guoyuan Securities.
«Chez PINTEC, nous sommes très heureux de soutenir la croissance de PIVOT à Singapour avec nos algorithmes d’allocation d’actifs qui ont satisfait à des tests rigoureux de conformité aux normes réglementaires afin de répondre à la demande croissante de portefeuilles d'investissement à long terme, abordables, transparents et à risque géré, a déclaré Zheng Yudong, directeur général de la division Gestion de patrimoine de PINTEC.
En tant qu'actionnaire de référence, PINTEC est enthousiasmé à l’idée des opportunités offertes par la licence CMS à Singapour et continuera de soutenir PIVOT dans le cadre de sa mission consistant à offrir des services technologiques de gestion de patrimoine basés sur l’intelligence artificielle et l’apprentissage machine dans l’ensemble de l’Asie du Sud-Est.»
À propos de PIVOT Fintech
Basée à Singapour, PIVOT Fintech a été fondée en octobre 2017 par l’homme d’affaires Victor Lye et le Groupe PINTEC (www.pintec.com) pour offrir des services technologiques numériques de gestion de patrimoine basés sur l’intelligence artificielle et l’apprentissage machine dans l’ensemble de l’Asie du Sud-Est. PIVOT, la première entreprise de PINTEC basée en dehors de la Chine, est également soutenue par le Groupe FWD qui détient une compagnie d’assurance-vie présente dans toute l’Asie, ainsi que par des investisseurs en capital-risque.
Pour plus d'informations, visiter le site: www.pivotfintech.com
À propos de PINTEC
PINTEC est une plate-forme technologique indépendante de premier plan permettant d’offrir des services financiers en Chine. En rassemblant les partenaires commerciaux et financiers sur sa plate-forme ouverte, PINTEC leur permet de fournir des services financiers aux utilisateurs finals de manière efficace et efficiente. La Société offre à ses partenaires une suite logicielle complète de solutions personnalisées, allant du financement du point de vente aux produits de gestion de patrimoine et d’assurance, en passant par les prêts personnels à tempérament et les prêts aux entreprises. En s’appuyant sur son infrastructure technologique fiable et évolutive, PINTEC dessert un large éventail de secteurs d’activité tels que les voyagistes en ligne, le commerce en ligne, les télécommunications, la formation en ligne, les plates-formes SaaS, la technologie financière, la recherche sur l’internet et les petites annonces et les listings, ainsi que divers types de partenaires financiers, notamment des banques, des courtiers, des compagnies d’assurance, des fonds d’investissement et des fiducies, des sociétés de crédit à la consommation, des plates-formes peer-to-peer et autres organisations similaires.
Pour plus d'informations, visiter le site: www.pintec.com.
