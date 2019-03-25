Perficient Digital to Showcase End-to-End Integrated Customer Experience Expertise at Adobe Summit 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 25, 2019 10:07 AM EDT
Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), a leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, announced that its digital agency, Perficient Digital, will demonstrate its end-to-end digital experience and marketing solutions expertise as Silver Sponsor at Adobe Summit 2019 – The Digital Experience Conference from March 25-29, in Las Vegas.
With rising customer expectations fueling an experience-driven world, companies must deliver relevant digital experiences across the entire customer journey. As an Adobe Premier partner with strong partnerships with both Magento and Marketo, Perficient Digital delivers unmatched end-to-end digital experience solutions to its customers – integrating business processes across commerce, order management, content, and digital marketing.
“As Adobe grows its portfolio, our clients are looking for a strategic partner to help leverage their investments in Magento and Marketo,” said Ed Hoffman, Perficient’s vice president of Digital Experience Solutions. “Perficient Digital is well-suited to help our clients deliver robust experience-driven engagements across Adobe Experience Cloud. We bring the strategic imagination of our agency together with the highest level of Adobe expertise and technical acumen to deliver exceptional customer experiences for the world’s leading brands. We look forward to meeting with business leaders at Adobe Summit and providing insights to drive marketing impact and business growth.”
In addition to sponsoring this year’s conference, Perficient Digital will host its third annual “Women in Digital” breakfast on Tuesday, March 26, at the Palazzo, celebrating the achievements of influential women leaders in the digital space. Loni Stark, senior director of strategy and product marketing at Adobe, Kathy Leeman, global head of enablement, Marketo at Adobe, Rachel Truair, director of global enterprise campaigns – Commerce at Adobe, and Cheryl Miller, general manager of WW One Commercial Partner GTM at Microsoft, will serve as speakers. The highly anticipated event will be a platform for connecting with women who are leaving their mark across the entire Adobe organization and community.
Engage with Perficient Digital at Adobe Summit 2019
During Adobe Summit, Perficient Digital thought leaders and subject matter experts will showcase their expertise across digital experience, digital commerce, and marketing automation solutions.
Perficient Digital’s Marketo Experts Make Their Debut
Perficient expanded its marketing automation expertise with its recent acquisition of Elixiter, an award-winning marketing consultancy that specializes in Marketo. Experts from Perficient Digital will showcase their MarTech expertise in helping B2B and B2C marketers create engaging experiences that drive revenue impact.
“Perficient Digital is excited to see Marketing Nation join the already incredible Adobe Summit,” said Andrew Hull, general manager of MarTech Solutions at Perficient Digital. “With our unique position as an Adobe Premier Partner and a Marketo Platinum Partner, we’re thrilled to see these two events and communities come together for the event of the year in Las Vegas, where we’ll share our digital experience best practices and thought leadership with some of the world’s leading enterprises.”
Perficient Digital’s AEM Rockstar Presents Unified Voice Experience
Dan Klco, a director in Perficient Digital’s Adobe consulting practice and an Adobe Experience Manager rockstar, will present during the “Adobe Experience Manager Rockstar: The Top Tips are Here” session at 2:00 p.m. PT, Wednesday, March 27, in the Sands Convention Center. The inaugural winner of one of the top-attended Adobe Summit sessions in 2017, who was invited to serve as a judge in 2018, Dan makes his third appearance as one of the finalists to share how marketers can create, publish, track and target voice experiences across Alexa, Google Assistant and more using the Adobe Experience Cloud.
Thought Leaders Exhibit and Demo the Power of AI and Voice Experiences
Perficient Digital’s team will exhibit at booth 931, located near the main entrance to the Community Pavilion, and demonstrate the agency’s expertise utilizing the latest technology solutions to drive business through experiences. Visitors to the booth can see how to use the Adobe Experience Cloud to manage voice experiences, test out AI Smart Tagging with their own images, and learn how Perficient strategically partners with Adobe to deliver digital experiences, business optimization, and industry-driven solutions.
Perficient Digital comprises more than 350 digital and brand strategists, designers, marketers, data analysts, and developers who blend the strategic imagination of a digital agency with the deep technical knowledge of Perficient’s established consultancy to deliver exceptional customer experiences. The firm has implemented Adobe solutions for more than 100 clients, delivering end-to-end, integrated marketing platform solutions that help them realize the full value of Adobe Experience Cloud, comprised of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Analytics Cloud, and Adobe Advertising Cloud.
For updates throughout the event and after, connect with Perficient experts online by viewing Perficient Digital’s blog, or follow us on Twitter @PRFTDigital.
About Perficient
Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Premier Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2018. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005486/en/
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 25, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
The Crypto community has run out of anarchists, libertarians and almost absorbed all the speculators it can handle, the next 100m users to join Crypto need a world class application to use. What will it be? Alex Mashinsky, a 7X founder & CEO of Celsius Network will discuss his view of the future of Crypto.
Mar. 24, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
With digital video content creation going viral and assuming the bulk of Internet traffic, how can the deluge of video content be analyzed effectively to derive insights and ROI? After all, video is not only huge in size, but it is complex given various visual, audio and temporal elements. Video summarization (a mechanism for generating a short video summary via key frame analysis or video skimming) has become a popular research topic industry-wide and across academia. Video thumbnail generation...
Mar. 24, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Mar. 24, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 24, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 24, 2019 07:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 24, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 24, 2019 06:30 PM EDT