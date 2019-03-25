PIVOT Fintech krijgt licentie voor dienstverlening op kapitaalmarkten van de Monetaire Autoriteit van Singapore

|By Business Wire
PIVOT Fintech Pte. Ltd. ('PIVOT'), de onderneming voor technologische diensten die zich bezighoudt met digitaal vermogensbeheer ondersteund door Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. ('PINTEC'; NASDAQ: PT) en FWD Group, heeft vandaag aangekondigd dat het een Capital Markets Services ('CMS')-licentie heeft gekregen van de Monetaire Autoriteit van Singapore (MAS).
De CMS-licentie van PIVOT, die volgt op de onlangs gepubliceerde MAS-richtlijnen met betrekking tot de levering van digitale adviesdiensten op 8 oktober 2018, biedt de onderneming de mogelijkheid om beleggingsdiensten op basis van AI rechtstreeks aan particuliere klanten aan te bieden.
"Deze belangrijke mijlpaal in Singapore markeert het begin van de ambitie van PIVOT om innovatieve oplossingen voor vermogensbeheer te leveren in Zuidoost-Azië," aldus Victor Lye, CEO van PIVOT, die de bedrijfseigen gegamificeerde risicoprofielanalyse van PIVOT voor de bevordering van financiële inclusiviteit heeft ontwikkeld.
De kernaandeelhouder van PIVOT, PINTEC, heeft bewezen technologie en expertise in het leveren van AI-gestuurde wereldwijde activaspreiding en geldbeheerdiensten aan financiële instellingen in de zeer competitieve Chinese markt. Door PIVOT's bedrijfseigen risicoprofielanalyse en onboarding-portal voor klanten te integreren met de AI-technologie van PINTEC, heeft PIVOT een eigen end-to-end digitale beleggingsbeheerservice ontwikkeld, aangestuurd door AI op basis van machine learning.
Het consumentenmerk van PIVOT is 'SquirrelSave.' Hiermee worden oplossingen voor activaspreiding ontworpen met behulp van AI-gestuurde real-time modelportfolio's die bestaan uit Exchange-Traded Funds ('ETF's') en 24x7-analyses en die altijd beheerd worden volgens het gespecificeerde risicoprofiel van elke belegger.
"AI op basis van machine learning kan de real-time resultaten van de risico's en rendementen van beleggingen efficiënter volgen en voorspellen dan mensen. SquirrelSave kan inspelen op de risicobeheerbehoeften van bestaande beleggers en de onvervulde behoeften van de niet bediende en onderbediende beleggers, met professionaliteit, integriteit, waarde, objectiviteit en transparantie," stelde Victor Lye. "PIVOT's toetreding tot de consumentenruimte met deze CMS-licentie ondersteunt onze visie van financiële inclusiviteit door middel van constructieve disruptie en ondersteunt de visie van Singapore om een fintech-innovatiehub te zijn."
Strategisch zal PIVOT een brug slaan voor de uitgebreide AI-gestuurde ervaring van PINTEC in China en voor de fintech-ontwikkeling van Singapore. Een doel op korte termijn is dat PIVOT een lokale AI-talentpool gaat trainen in samenwerking met onderwijsinstellingen in Singapore.
Het AI-gestuurde activaspreidingssysteem van PINTEC heeft de merknaam 'POLARIS' in China. POLARIS werd gelanceerd in juni 2016 en heeft met succes AI-platforms op basis van machine learning geïmplementeerd voor reguliere Chinese financiële instellingen zoals Minsheng Securities, Bank of Zhengzhou en Guoyuan Securities.
"Bij PINTEC ondersteunen we graag de groei van PIVOT in Singapore met onze algoritmen voor assetallocatie die voldoen aan strikte tests en normen voor de naleving van regelgeving om tegemoet te komen aan de groeiende vraag naar goedkope, transparante beleggingsportfolio's met beheerd risico voor de lange termijn," verklaarde Zheng Yudong, CEO van PINTEC's Wealth Management Business.
"Als kernaandeelhouder is PINTEC verheugd over de kansen die de CMS-licentie in Singapore biedt. PINTEC zal PIVOT blijven ondersteunen in haar missie om technologische diensten voor digitaal vermogensbeheer aangestuurd door kunstmatige intelligentie en machine learning in Zuidoost-Azië aan te bieden."
Over PIVOT Fintech
Het in Singapore gevestigde PIVOT Fintech werd in oktober 2017 gelanceerd door corporate entrepreneur Victor Lye en de PINTEC Group (www.pintec.com) om B2B & B2C technologische diensten voor digitaal vermogensbeheer in Zuidoost-Azië aangestuurd door AI en machine learning aan te bieden. PIVOT is de eerste onderneming van PINTEC buiten China en wordt ook ondersteund door de FWD Group, die eigenaar is van een pan-Aziatische levensverzekeraar, en angel-investeerders.
Ga voor meer informatie naar www.pivotfintech.com
Over PINTEC
PINTEC is een toonaangevend onafhankelijk technologieplatform dat financiële dienstverlening in China mogelijk maakt. Door zakelijke en financiële partners op haar open platform verbinding te laten maken, stelt PINTEC hen in staat op efficiënte en effectieve wijze financiële diensten aan te bieden aan eindgebruikers. Het bedrijf biedt partners een volledig pakket van op maat gemaakte oplossingen, variërend van financiering voor verkooppunten, persoonlijke en zakelijke leningen op afbetaling, tot vermogensbeheer en verzekeringsproducten. Door optimaal gebruik te maken van haar schaalbare en betrouwbare technologische infrastructuur bedient PINTEC een breed scala aan industriële verticals, zoals online reizen, e-commerce, telecommunicatie, online onderwijs, SaaS-platforms, financiële technologie, zoeken op internet en online advertenties en prijslijsten, evenals verschillende soorten financiële partners, waaronder banken, makelaars, verzekeringsmaatschappijen, investeringsfondsen en trusts, consumentenfinancieringsbedrijven, peer-to-peer-platforms en andere soortgelijke instellingen.
Ga voor meer informatie naar www.pintec.com.
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
