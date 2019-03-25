$1.53 Billion Out of Band Authentication Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Growing Need for Frictionless OOBA Solutions Among Organizations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 25, 2019 10:40 AM EDT
The "Out of Band Authentication Market by Component (Solution, Service), Authentication Channel (SMS, Email, Push Notification Voice, Token-Based, Others), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Region - Global forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The OOBA market size is expected to grow from USD 533 million in 2018 to USD 1,532 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.5% during the forecast period.
The factors expected to drive the OOBA market are the growing need for frictionless OOBA solutions among organizations and stringent data protection regulations for information security. However, lack of awareness regarding OOBA solutions and services and budget constraints is still a point of concern for organizations.
Services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The OOBA market by service includes professional and managed services. Further, professional services have been classified into consulting, training and education, audit and reporting and support and maintenance services. These services help clients understand their OOBA solutions and related processes. The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The OOBA solutions are being deployed by a large number of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to validate the identity of their customers and secure their organizations' infrastructure from unauthorized access in the event of increasing cyber threats.
Increasing deployment of cloud-based OOBA solutions in SMEs is expected to drive the growth of the SMEs segment during the forecast period
The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the cloud-based OOBA solutions by SMEs to secure their web applications, mobile applications, mobile devices, infrastructure, and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) from unauthorized access, vulnerabilities, and attacks. SMEs are small in terms of their size but cater to a large number of customers globally. Weak cybersecurity and low budget make the SMEs more susceptible to data breaches and identity thefts as most of the organizations lack proper security protocols to their organizations' applications, platforms, and infrastructures.
However, the rising sophistication level of cyber-attacks and the increasing need to protect their infrastructure and confidential data from unauthorized access and identity impersonification will drive the demand for OOBA solutions among SMEs. These solutions not only enhance the security portfolio of SMEs but also enable them to comply with regulations by ensuring customer data protection as well as organization data protection from identity theft.
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC includes major economies, such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying the OOBA solution. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC OOBA market is gaining traction, as this region is showing the highest growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), web applications adoption for their business functions and this, in turn, increases the need to secure these solutions against cyber threats, identity-based threats, and attacks. SMEs as well as large organizations in the APAC region have become more aware of OOBA services and started adopting them to combat identity-based threats and data thefts to their infrastructures, endpoints, and cloud-based applications.
Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2018 owing to the presence of a large number of vendors and initial adoption of OOBA solutions owing to rising sophistication level of cyber-attacks and heavy financial losses in the advent of any identity attack.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Need for Frictionless OOBA Solutions Among Organizations
- Stringent Data Protection Regulations for Information Security
- Increasing Instances and Sophistication of Authentication Related Frauds and Data Breaches Resulting in Heavy Loss of Revenue
- Growing Adoption of Digital Payment Modes
Restraints
- Nist Banning the Use of SMS for Two-Factor Authentication
- Budget Constraints Affecting the Adoption of OOBA Solutions
Opportunities
- Increase in Adoption of Ooba-Based Solutions Among SMEs
- Rising Demand for Ooba Solutions for Digital E-commerce
- Growing Adoption of the Interconnected Devices in the IoT Environment
- Rapid Growth in BYOD Trends
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness Regarding Ooba Solutions and Services
Regulatory Landscape
- Payment Services Directive
- Electronic Identification, Authentication, and Trust Services (EIDAS)
- Know Your Customer (KYC)
- Anti-Money Laundering (AML)
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)
- Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)
- Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)
- Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)
- Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS)
Innovation Spotlight
- Gemalto
- CA Technologies
Use Cases
- Adoption of Out-Of-Band Authentication Solutions for Mitigating Authentication Related Issues
- Adoption of Out of Band Authentication Solution in Leading Healthcare Law Firm
- Adoption of Out of Band Authentication Solution in Leading Education Firm
Companies Mentioned
- CA Technologies
- DUO Security
- Dynapass
- Entrust Datacard
- Ezmcom
- Gemalto
- I-Sprint Innovations
- Nok Nok Labs
- Ping Identity
- Protectimus
- RSA Security
- Saaspass
- Solidpass
- Strikeforce Technologies
- Symantec
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jrf36n/1_53_billion_out?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005506/en/
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Mar. 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 25, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 25, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 25, 2019 08:45 AM EDT