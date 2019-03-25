Global Media Intelligence & PR Software Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), with Cision, Isentia Group, Meltwater and WPP Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) includes detailed analysis of the market in terms of value, growth and segments. The report also includes analysis of the market in terms of value for regions such as Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific.
Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall media intelligence and PR software market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
Market Insights
The global media intelligence and PR software market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is supported by growth driver such as boost in advertising expenditure, surging reliance of PR professionals on social media and increasing emphasis of organizations on information disclosure and transparency. The market also faces some challenges such as regulatory risks, vulnerability to technological failure and cutthroat competition.
Preference for integrated platforms over point solutions, rapidly changing digital media landscape, rising importance of earned media management, scope of PR software in the healthcare industry and use of artificial intelligence with PR software are some of the latest trends existing in the market.
Cision, Isentia Group, Meltwater and WPP (Kantar Media) are some of the key players operating in the global media intelligence and PR software market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Media Intelligence: An Overview
2.2 Media Intelligence and PR Software: An Overview
2.3 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market Segments: An Overview
3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Region
3.2 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: Segment Analysis
3.2.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Type of Solution (Media Monitoring Software and Others)
3.2.2 Global Media Monitoring Software Market by Value
4. Regional Analysis
4.1 Americas Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 Americas Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Value
4.2 EMEA Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: An Analysis
4.2.1 EMEA Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Value
4.3 Asia Pacific Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: An Analysis
4.3.1 Asia Pacific Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Value
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growth in Advertising Expenditure
5.1.2 Surging Reliance of PR Professionals on Social Media
5.1.3 Increasing Emphasis on Transparency and Information Disclosure
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Vulnerability to Technological Failure
5.2.2 Regulatory Risks
5.2.3 Cut-throat Competition
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 Preference for Integrated Platforms Over Point Solutions
5.3.2 Rapidly Changing Digital Media Landscape
5.3.3 Rising Importance of Earned Media Management
5.3.4 Scope of PR Software in the Healthcare Industry
5.3.5 Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Public Relation Software
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software: Players Analysis
6.1.1 Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market by Players
7. Company Profiles
7.1 Cision Ltd.
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Financial Overview
7.1.3 Business Strategy
7.2 Meltwater
7.3 Isentia Group Ltd.
7.4 WPP PLC (Kantar Media)
