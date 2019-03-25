Global Airport Asset Tracking Market to 2023: Installed Base of Systems Will Reach 400,000 Units - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
March 25, 2019 10:51 AM EDT
The "The Airport Asset Tracking Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Airport Asset Tracking Market analyses the latest developments on the global market for asset tracking in the aviation sector.
This strategic research report provides you with unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.
The installed base of airport asset tracking systems will reach 0.4 million units in 2023
An increasing number of companies have introduced asset tracking and management solutions which can be used to keep track of airport assets and improve the efficiency of ground handling operations and maintenance routines. The research estimates that the global installed base of active airport asset tracking systems was less than 0.2 million units in 2018. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1 percent, the active installed base is estimated to reach close to 0.4 million units worldwide in 2023.
This includes all airport asset tracking systems deployed for various motorised ground support equipment (GSE), non-motorised equipment (NME) as well as other applicable airport assets including on-road vehicles used in airport environments. The researcher's definition of an airport asset tracking solution covers systems based on various technologies including conventional cellular-based IoT connectivity and emerging low-power wide-area (LPWA) wireless technology as well as proprietary radio, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
The airport asset tracking market is served by a number of different types of players, ranging from specialists focused exclusively on tracking and management solutions for specific airport assets, to companies that offer a more comprehensive set of solutions for the aviation sector, and more general telematics players that also serve other industries.
The report ranks Undagrid (GSEtrack), Quantum Aviation Solutions and Resonate MP4 (XOPS) as the leading vendors of airport asset tracking solutions in terms of installed base. Both Undagrid and Quantum have reached more than 10,000 active units respectively.
Additional strong players include ADVEEZ, Targa Telematics and Pinnacle (iMATS). The latter has notably partnered with Honeywell which in late 2018 signed a major agreement with Swissport to deploy ground handling services jointly developed with Pinnacle.
Targa Telematics has furthermore established a partnership with TCR Group which is also collaborating with Sensolus for non-motorised GSE tracking. Additional players active in the field of airport asset tracking, for example, include Litum IoT, DigiMobi, EC2E, INFORM, Ctrack (Inseego), Tri-Logical Technologies, Smarter Asset Management (SAM), Katlyn International, Speedshield Technologies and Geotab, all having installed bases of at least 1,000 units each.
This research report answers the following questions:
- How many airport assets are tracked today?
- Which trends and drivers are shaping the market?
- How will the adoption of asset tracking in airport environments develop in the future?
- Which are the leading airport asset tracking solution, providers?
- What categories of vendors are active in the field?
- How are the leading telematics industry players approaching the aviation sector?
- How are emerging communications technologies affecting the airport asset tracking market?
Highlights from this report:
- Introduction to the aviation industry and relevant air transport statistics.
- Perspectives on the impact of emerging technologies.
- Profiles of key players in the airport asset tracking market.
- Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics.
- Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.
- Forecasts of the airport asset tracking market lasting until 2023.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
1 Airport asset tracking
1.1 Introduction to the aviation industry
1.1.1 Air transport statistics and relevant concepts
1.1.2 Major airports
1.1.3 Airlines and alliances
1.1.4 Airport ground handling services
1.2 Airport assets and associated tracking solutions
1.2.1 Categories and providers of airport assets
1.2.2 Tracking and management solutions for airport assets
2 Forecasts and conclusions
2.1 Market analysis
2.1.1 Major airport asset tracking solution providers
2.1.2 The installed base of airport asset tracking solutions
2.2 Market trends and drivers
2.2.1 Aviation is a slow-moving sector with great potential for efficiency gains
2.2.2 Mandates, standards and policies driving adoption and awareness
2.2.3 Sizing the addressable market for airport asset tracking
2.2.4 Emerging network technologies expand the range of applicable asset types
2.2.5 Partnership strategies becoming increasingly common among various players
2.2.6 Telematics players diversify into airport asset tracking
2.2.7 Airports are miniature smart cities where autonomous equipment will prosper
3 Company profiles and strategies
3.1 ADVEEZ
3.2 Astrata Group
3.3 Ctrack (Inseego)
3.4 DigiMobi
3.5 EC2E
3.6 Geotab
3.7 I.D Systems
3.8 INFORM
3.9 Katlyn International
3.10 Litum IoT
3.11 Pinnacle (iMATS)
3.12 Quantum Aviation Solutions
3.13 Resonate MP4 (XOPS)
3.14 Sensolus
3.15 Smarter Asset Management (SAM)
3.16 Speedshield Technologies (Adaptalift Group)
3.17 Targa Telematics
3.18 Tri-Logical Technologies
3.19 Trimble
3.20 Undagrid (GSEtrack)
3.21 Verizon Connect
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k9xcz2/global_airport?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005517/en/
