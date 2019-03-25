Global IoT Forecast Connections, Revenue and Technology Trends Report 2018-2019 & 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
March 25, 2019 11:01 AM EDT
The "IoT forecast: Connections, Revenue and Technology Trends 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"By 2027, only 2% of all IoT connections will be made using 2G, as operators close their networks; 5G will be in ascendancy and will power 3% of all IoT connections, primarily in the automotive sector."
The IoT opportunity for network operators continues to grow. We forecast that the total number of connections will increase to 5.4 billion in 2027, although a high degree of uncertainty still exists for some LPWA use cases. Connectivity revenue will increase to USD213 billion by 2027 but is subject to increasing competition. ARPC erosion will be significant over the forecast period. This report outlines the technology trends, sector shares and the revenue trajectories for cellular and LPWA connectivity in the IoT market.
This report includes the analysis of:
- Technology trends including the number of 2G, 3G/4G, 5G, NB-IoT, LTE-M and other LPWA connections worldwide
- Key industry sectors and the share of connections and revenue that they contribute
- The revenue generated worldwide from hardware, applications and connectivity services.
Coverage
Geographical coverage
Regions modelled
- Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
- Developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP)
- Emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP)
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
- North America (NA)
- Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)
- Western Europe (WE)
Who Should Read this Report
This report addresses the requirements of executives and analysts that are assessing the demand for IoT supported by cellular and LPWA networks. These include:
- senior executives of IoT business units
- senior executives responsible for R&D and network innovation
- market analysts responsible for M2M market sizing.
Key metrics
-
Revenue for the following value chain elements:
- applications
- connectivity services
- IoT hardware.
-
IoT connections worldwide and by region, by technology type:
- 2G
- 3G/4G
- 5G
- NB-IoT
- LTE-M
- other LPWA
-
Connections and revenue, by sector:
- automotive
- finance
- health
- industries
- smart cities
- retail
- smart buildings
- utilities
- agriculture
- tracking
Key Topics Covered:
- Worldwide: the number of IoT connections will grow strongly over the forecast period, driven by an increase in LPWA connectivity
- Worldwide: significant uncertainty regarding LPWA adoption prevails in some sectors
- Worldwide: the largest number of 5G IoT connections will come from emerging Asia-Pacific due to the dominance of China
- Worldwide: applications will generate most of the IoT revenue because specialist assets and skills are required to deliver them to enterprises
- Worldwide: revenue from LPWA connectivity will be low and subject to intense pricing pressure as new connectivity suppliers enter the market
- Worldwide: the largest share of revenue will come from the automotive sector, despite large numbers of LPWA connections from elsewhere
- Worldwide: China will continue to be the largest single IoT market in 2027
- Western Europe
- Western Europe: LoRa operators took an early lead in the western European LPWA market in terms of connection numbers, but NB-IoT will dominate by 2027
- Western Europe: the automotive sector's share of IoT revenue will decline during the forecast period because LPWA connectivity will spur growth in new sectors
- Central and Eastern Europe
- Central and Eastern Europe: operators are deploying NB-IoT across the region and are trialling new services based on this technology
- Central and Eastern Europe: LPWA networks in the region are expanding, and LPWA technology will start to contribute significantly to revenue growth
- Middle East and North Africa
- Middle East and North Africa: LPWA network deployment has been slower than in other developed regions; there are currently only three commercial networks
- Middle East and North Africa: the total IoT value chain revenue will grow to over USD6.9 billion; 12% of this will come from connectivity
- Sub-Saharan Africa
- Sub-Saharan Africa: South Africa dominated the region's IoT market in 2018, and generated 67% of all regional connections
- Sub-Saharan Africa: new entrants will compete fiercely for connectivity contracts, and connectivity ARPC will probably decline as a result
- Emerging Asia-Pacific excluding China
- Emerging Asia-Pacific excluding China: 2G networks currently support the majority of IoT connections, but this technology will be superseded by NBIoT by 2027
- Emerging Asia-Pacific excluding China: few operators in the region are well-positioned to capture a large share of IoT revenue beyond connectivity
- China
- China: China will be the largest 5G IoT market in the world by 2027 in terms of connections; almost 50% of all 5G IoT connections will come from China by 2027
- China: Chinese operators are investing significantly to develop applications and sector-specific services
- Developed Asia-Pacific
- Developed Asia-Pacific: operators in the region have been slow to exploit the IoT opportunity, but investment in IoT is growing
- Developed Asia-Pacific: the total IoT value chain revenue will grow to 27.6 billion in 2027, and regional operators will increase their investments to take a larger share
- North America
- North America: the USA is one of the most successful IoT markets; the number of IoT connections will grow to 947 million by 2027
- North America: the region will generate the highest IoT revenue of all regions worldwide in 2027 (USD51 billion)
- Latin America
- Latin America: Brazil is the largest IoT market in the region; it had over 20 million connections in 2018 and accounted for 54% of all regional IoT connections
- Latin America: IoT connectivity revenue will grow to USD1.6 billion across the region, 40% of which will come from LPWA connectivity in 2027
- Forecast methodology and assumptions
- Comparison of the 2018 forecast with the new 2019 forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ddjjns/global_iot?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005528/en/
