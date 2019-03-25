AT&T and Elizabeth Dole Foundation Announce Effort to Connect Veterans to Low-Cost Internet

|By Business Wire
|
March 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
AT&T* and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation today announced their agreement to work together to promote Access from AT&T. This effort provides affordable home internet access to low-income customers, including veterans, military caregivers and their families located within six major metros across AT&T’s 21-state wireline service area. Through this collaboration, AT&T and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation will help educate these veteran families about this opportunity to receive low-cost internet service.
As the world becomes increasingly more reliant on digital processes, simple daily interactions, such as paying bills, doing schoolwork, booking healthcare appointments or participating in peer support groups, have moved online. According to The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, more than 30 percent of low-income veterans do not have internet access. And while an internet connection is critical for veterans, their caregivers and military families, the high cost or knowledge gap in understanding the effective use of digital services often creates unnecessary barriers.
To help bridge this digital divide, AT&T and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation will conduct coordinated outreach to veterans and their families through an established community of caregivers and civic leaders, in addition to hosting events, meetings and support groups.
“Whether arranging benefits, finding employment, or connecting with peers, veterans and their caregivers rely on the internet for so much of their daily lives,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. “We are proud to work with AT&T to help connect low-income veteran and caregiver families to the services they need to thrive in their communities.”
“Affordable access to the internet helps individuals and communities stay connected, do business and grow,” said Erin Scarborough, vice president, wired voice and broadband products, AT&T. “We are proud to help promote digital inclusion for low-income, veteran households, and glad to see organizations like The Dole Foundation support this program.”
Access from AT&T is available to qualifying low-income households within its 21-state wireline service area. To qualify for the program, at least one household resident must participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). In California only, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients also may qualify. AT&T assigns participants the fastest of 5 possible speed tiers available at their residence — 10Mbps and 5Mbps for $10 a month, and 3Mbps, 1.5Mbps or 768Kbps for $5 a month.1
To learn more about Access from AT&T and find out if you or a family member qualify, visit att.com/access.
About the Elizabeth Dole Foundation
The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is the preeminent organization empowering, supporting, and honoring our nation’s 5.5 million military caregivers – the spouses, parents, family members, and friends who care for America’s wounded, ill or injured veterans at home. Founded by Senator Elizabeth Dole in 2012, the Foundation adopts a comprehensive approach in its support and advocacy, working with leaders in the public, private, nonprofit, and faith communities to recognize military caregivers’ service and promote their well-being. Learn more about the Elizabeth Dole Foundation at www.elizabethdolefoundation.org.
*About AT&T Communications
We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the best network according to America’s biggest test.** We’re building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.
AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.
AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.
© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
**Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2018. Excludes crowd sourced studies.
1 Pricing excl taxes. Service will incl 150GB or 1TB of data allowance per month depending on type & speed of service. You will be charged $10 for each add’l 50GB of data usage if you exceed your monthly data allowance even if less than 50 gigabytes is used. Other restrictions apply. For more information, go to att.com/internet-usage. Internet speed claims represent maximum network service capability speeds. Actual customer speeds are not guaranteed and may vary based on several factors. For more information, go to att.com/speed101.
