Entersekt und BioCatch entwickeln gemeinsam optimierte und vielseitige digitale Banking- und Zahlungserfahrungen

March 25, 2019
Entersekt, ein Innovator im Bereich vorrangig mobiler finanztechnologischer Lösungen, und BioCatch, Weltmarktführer in der Entwicklung verhaltensbasierter Biometrik, gaben heute ihre Partnerschaft bekannt. Ziel dieser Partnerschaft ist es, die Marktnachfrage nach optimierten und vollständig abgesicherten, digitalen Banking- und Zahlungserfahrungen zu bedienen.
Daher verlegen Finanzinstitute ihren Schwerpunkt von einer beschleunigten Einführung dieser Dienste hin zu Maßnahmen zur Stärkung der Kundenbindung und -loyalität. Über reine Designänderungen zur Optimierung von Geschwindigkeit und Benutzerfreundlichkeit hinaus verlagern Banken und andere Finanzdienstleister immer mehr bestehende Produkte auf ihre digitalen Plattformen und testen neue, reine Mobil- und Online-Dienste, um unter anderem eine stärkere Personalisierung, einen kontextorientierten Informationsaustausch und Beratungsservice sowie den bargeldlosen Zahlungsverkehr zu fördern.
Die stärkere Fokussierung auf die Kundenerfahrung bietet zahlreiche Vorteile. Um allerdings den Erfolg dieser Bestrebungen sicherzustellen, müssen Banken die gleiche Art intuitiver, komfortabler – und auch unterhaltsamer – Erfahrungen bieten, die sich bei beliebten Verbraucher-Apps finden. Gleichzeitig haben sie eine deutlich höhere regulatorische Last zu tragen, die mit ihrem Status als lizenzierte, versicherte Depots und Verwahrstellen persönlicher Daten einhergeht. Ohne die richtigen Werkzeuge ist dies ein komplexes Unterfangen.
Mit der Entwicklung von Werkzeugen zum Schutz von Selbstbedienungskanälen haben BioCatch und Entersekt beeindruckende Patentportfolios aufgebaut und die Kundenerfahrungen optimiert. Ihre Zusammenarbeit verspricht die Generierung innovativer und neuer Anwendungsfälle wie beispielsweise Anmeldungen ohne Passwort und verbesserte Fernregistrierung von Nutzern.
Die Entersekt Secure Platform basiert auf einer patentierten, leistungsstarken Authentifizierungs- und Sicherheitstechnologie, die innovative, reichhaltige digitale Erfahrungen und sichere Zahlungen für Finanzinstitute und andere Unternehmen bietet. BioCatch hingegen nutzt KI, um die Nutzung digitaler Schnittstellen und Geräte durch die Anwender zu analysieren. Dabei kommen bis zu 2.000 Parameter für die passive Authentifizierung eines Anwenders und die Validierung iner Anwenderidentität in Online-Anwendungen zum Einsatz.
„Die verhaltensbasierte Biometriktechnologie von BioCatch ist eine spannende Alternative zu Lösungen für die Fingerabdruck- und Gesichtserkennung, die wir bereits auf unserer sicheren Plattform anbieten“, erklärte Sherif Samy, SVP North America bei Entersekt. „Damit schaffen wir Mehrwert für unsere Kunden, insbesondere im Hinblick auf Benutzerfreundlichkeit. Wir zeigen ihnen, wann eine mehrstufige Authentifizierung tatsächlich erforderlich ist und wann wir es dem Anwender überlassen können, wie gewohnt zu verfahren.“
Wenn das BioCatch-System eine Anomalie feststellt, sendet es einen Alarm an die Sicherheitsplattform von Entersekt, damit diese eine Out-of-Band Multifaktor-Authentifizierung durchführt, die außerdem gesetzlich vorgeschrieben sein kann, zum Beispiel nach der Zahlungsdienstrichtlinie 2 in Europa. Die auf einer Public-Key-Infrastruktur basierende Technologie von Entersekt kann jedes Nutzergerät über digitale Zertifikate eindeutig identifizieren und zu einer vertrauenswürdigen Besitzkomponente machen.
Avi Turgeman, Gründer und leitender Technologieverantwortlicher bei BioCatch, erklärte: „Finanzinstitute, die sich für den digitalen Kanal entscheiden, wissen, dass Sicherheit und Anwenderkomfort ausschlaggebende Faktoren sind. Allerdings sind sie sich oft nicht im Klaren darüber, wie die Lösung aussehen muss, die diese scheinbar widersprüchlichen Anforderungen erfüllt. Unser gemeinsam mit Entersekt entwickeltes Konzept liefert die Antwort auf diese Frage: Mit der verhaltensorientierten Biometrik identifiziert die Lösung den Anwender und sein Gerät sowie zusätzliche Elemente, die im Falle eines Problems für die Fortführung einer Transaktion erforderlich sind.“
Sherif Samy, SVP North America von Entersekt, und Frances Zelazny, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer von BioCatch, nehmen diese Woche an der KNOW 2019 in Las Vegas teil. Sie moderieren Podiumsdiskussionen zu den Themen „verhaltensorientierte Biometrik“ und die „Power von Mobilität bei der digitalen Identität“. Wenden Sie sich an Entersekt oder BioCatch, um einen Termin zu vereinbaren.
Über Entersekt
Entersekt ist ein Innovator im Bereich mobiler finanztechnologischer Lösungen. Finanzdienstleister und andere Unternehmen bauen auf das patentierte mobile Identitätssystem des Unternehmens, um ihren Kunden unabhängig vom Servicekanal sowohl Sicherheit als auch die besten komfortablen neuen digitalen Optionen zu bieten. Ganz gleich, ob es darum geht, Compliance durch starke Authentifizierung und modernste App-Sicherheit zu erreichen oder der Verbrauchernachfrage bei der Informationsweitergabe unterwegs und bei Zahlungsressourcen gerecht zu werden – die Kunden von Entersekt profitieren stets von einem Wettbewerbsvorteil. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.entersekt.com.
Über BioCatch
BioCatch, Anbieter von digitalen Identifizierungslösungen, liefert KI-basierte Verhaltensbiometrik, um Anwender und ihre Daten durch Analyse von Interaktionen zwischen Anwendern und Geräten zu schützen. Banken und andere Unternehmen nutzen BioCatch, um Online-Betrug wirksam zu bekämpfen und die Verifizierung von Online-Identitäten zu optimieren, ohne die Anwendererfahrungen zu beeinträchtigen. Mit seinem unübertroffenen Patentportfolio und Installationen in wichtigen Finanzinstituten und internationalen Unternehmen überall auf der Welt, die bis heute von über 90 Millionen Anwendern genutzt werden, hat sich BioCatch als Branchenführer etabliert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.biocatch.com.
