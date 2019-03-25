Garmin® certifies G3X Touch for single-engine piston aircraft

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the certification of the G3X Touch™ flight display for hundreds of certificated aircraft. The G3X Touch offers a variety of scalable panel configurations and a superior feature set that includes wireless connectivity and synthetic vision as standard, as well as options such as display redundancy, advanced autopilot compatibility, engine monitoring and more. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for the installation of G3X Touch in nearly 500 certified single-engine piston aircraft, which is supported by Garmin’s expansive dealer network and its award-winning aviation support team.

“Garmin remains committed to offering value-minded solutions that seek to enhance safety in the single-engine piston aircraft market and the introduction of the G3X Touch flight display for certificated aircraft is yet another example of that commitment,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “As the trusted leader in avionics, we’re excited to bring this game-changing offering to certified piston aircraft owners with ambitions for flight display upgrades that fits their panel - and budget.”

The G3X Touch system for certified aircraft is representative of Garmin’s experience in integrated flight deck technology, which boasts a clean and sleek appearance and a resilient, high-resolution display. The touchscreen offers an intuitive user interface and through any combination of the touchscreen or dual-concentric knobs, pilots can efficiently perform common in-flight functions like direct-to navigation, setting altitude pre-select or radio tuning. Pilots will also appreciate the seamless in-flight experience behind G3X Touch as the user interface is harmonious with multiple Garmin products, such as the new GPS 175/GNX™ 375 and GTN™ 650/750 navigators.

Multiple panel configurations and display options allow pilots and aircraft owners to better leverage their current and future avionics investment. One configuration option includes a large 10.6-inch G3X Touch display paired with a 7-inch display. This configuration offers the convenience and utility of a large primary flight display (PFD) with a dedicated multi-function display (MFD). Another option allows dual 7-inch displays to serve as a dedicated PFD/MFD. For space-limited panels, pilots can also install a single 10.6-inch or 7-inch display. In configurations where multiple displays are installed, the G3X Touch system offers redundancy and reversionary mode as a single display is capable of showing all primary flight information, including engine information when installed. For aircraft owners that have already installed a G5 electronic flight instrument in their aircraft, they can easily add a G3X Touch display to take advantage of the redundancy benefits associated with this configuration. The building-block design of these four approved cockpit configurations give aircraft owners scalable upgrade options that suit a variety of panels.

The G3X Touch suite offers an impressive array of standard features that give pilots greater situational awareness throughout every phase of flight. Synthetic vision (SVX™) comes standard on all G3X Touch displays and provides a rich, three-dimensional depiction of terrain, obstacles, water features, the runway environment and more. Capable of serving as a standalone VFR navigator, the G3X Touch provides benefits that help further situational awareness in visual conditions with features like vertical navigation (VNAV), which allows pilots to generate a vertical descent profile by setting an altitude constraint in the flight plan. Modern tools such as wireless connectivity is also available as standard. Wireless flight plan transfer, the sharing of traffic1, weather1, back-up attitude information and more with a compatible tablet or smartphone are all available via Garmin Connext®.

The G3X Touch flight display for certificated aircraft can interface with a variety of optional equipment including:

For complete IFR-approach compatibility, customers can pair the G3X Touch with a variety of Garmin GPS navigators and Nav/Comms , including the new GPS 175/GNX 375, GTN 650/750, GNS™ 430W/530W, GNS 480, SL 30/40, and GNC ® 255.

, including the new GPS 175/GNX 375, GTN 650/750, GNS™ 430W/530W, GNS 480, SL 30/40, and GNC 255. For aircraft that can benefit from a modern autopilot, the GFC 500 autopilot provides workload-reducing features such as auto-trim, flight director, airspeed climbs and descents, dedicated level (LVL) mode and more. Garmin Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP), underspeed and overspeed protection are also available as standard and work in the background to help pilots avoid inadvertent flight attitudes or bank angles while the pilot is hand-flying the aircraft. The addition of yaw damping (YD) minimizes yawing oscillations and helps maintain coordinated flight by keeping the slip/skid indicator centered. Additionally, G3X Touch can now serve as an attitude source for the GFC 500 autopilot, which does not require the G5 electronic flight instrument when installed with G3X Touch. The GFC 500 is available as an option for select models of the Beechcraft Bonanza, Cessna 172/182/210, Grumman AA-5, Mooney M20 and the Piper PA-28 with additional certifications in progress. For a comprehensive list of supported aircraft, visit www.garmin.com/GFC500.

provides workload-reducing features such as auto-trim, flight director, airspeed climbs and descents, dedicated level (LVL) mode and more. Garmin Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP), underspeed and overspeed protection are also available as standard and work in the background to help pilots avoid inadvertent flight attitudes or bank angles while the pilot is hand-flying the aircraft. The addition of yaw damping (YD) minimizes yawing oscillations and helps maintain coordinated flight by keeping the slip/skid indicator centered. Additionally, G3X Touch can now serve as an attitude source for the GFC 500 autopilot, which does not require the G5 electronic flight instrument when installed with G3X Touch. The GFC 500 is available as an option for select models of the Beechcraft Bonanza, Cessna 172/182/210, Grumman AA-5, Mooney M20 and the Piper PA-28 with additional certifications in progress. For a comprehensive list of supported aircraft, visit www.garmin.com/GFC500. Pilots can fly fully-coupled instrument and visual approaches when the G3X Touch is paired with the GFC 500 autopilot and a GPS 175/GNX 375 or GTN 650/750. Pilots can also fly fully-coupled go-arounds during missed approach sequencing after an instrument approach.

when the G3X Touch is paired with the GFC 500 autopilot and a GPS 175/GNX 375 or GTN 650/750. Pilots can also fly fully-coupled go-arounds during missed approach sequencing after an instrument approach. The G5 electronic flight instrument can be utilized as an all-in-one back-up instrument 2 to the G3X Touch flight display, offering superior redundancy and the sharing of attitude information, air data, baro sync, and miscompare alerts. In the event of a miscompare between the G3X Touch and G5 attitude or air data sources, the GFC 500 autopilot will choose the best available source and continue to function normally.

can be utilized as an all-in-one back-up instrument to the G3X Touch flight display, offering superior redundancy and the sharing of attitude information, air data, baro sync, and miscompare alerts. In the event of a miscompare between the G3X Touch and G5 attitude or air data sources, the GFC 500 autopilot will choose the best available source and continue to function normally. Pilots can receive and display the benefits ADS-B In via the new GNX 375, GTX™ 345 or the GDL ® 50R/52R. ADS-B-enabled features such as patented TargetTrend™ and TerminalTraffic™ are also available with these products.

via the new GNX 375, GTX™ 345 or the GDL 50R/52R. ADS-B-enabled features such as patented and are also available with these products. With the GDL 51R/52R, pilots can receive and display SiriusXM aviation weather and listen to audio entertainment with a compatible subscription.

and listen to audio entertainment with a compatible subscription. VFR sectionals and IFR enroute charts display pertinent information pertaining to VFR/IFR flights, and geo-referenced instrument approaches improve situational awareness by overlaying own-ship position information on the instrument approach chart.

and display pertinent information pertaining to VFR/IFR flights, and improve situational awareness by overlaying own-ship position information on the instrument approach chart. The GMA™ 345/342 audio panel adds advanced functions, including auto squelch, 3D Audio and Bluetooth ® connectivity.

adds advanced functions, including auto squelch, 3D Audio and Bluetooth connectivity. Up to two Comm radios can be supported and controlled by G3X Touch, including the GNC 255 Nav/Comm and the GTR 225 Comm , as well as the GTN 650/750.

and the , as well as the GTN 650/750. G3X Touch can display primary engine information with the addition of the GEA 24, including engine gauges, color bands, alerts, fuel and other vital information. Piston engines of up to 6 cylinders are supported.

with the addition of the GEA 24, including engine gauges, color bands, alerts, fuel and other vital information. Piston engines of up to 6 cylinders are supported. The GTS 800 active traffic system can interface with G3X Touch, offering added protection and visibility while operating in high-density airspace and traffic environments.

The G3X Touch flight display is approved for installation in nearly 500 single-engine piston aircraft and can be purchased through the Garmin Authorized Dealer network starting at a list price of $7,995 for a single 7-inch display and $9,995 for a 10.6-inch display. Pricing includes the G3X Touch display, install kit, ADAHRS, magnetometer and temperature probe (installation not included). There is no additional cost for the STC. Deliveries for new orders are expected to begin in early April. Customers can see the G3X Touch flight display installed in a Grumman AA-5 Tiger at the Sun ‘n Fun International Fly-In & Expo, Apr. 2-7, 2019 in Lakeland, Fla. The G3X Touch is also supported by Garmin’s award-winning aviation support team, which provides 24/7 worldwide technical and warranty support. For additional information, visit www.garmin.com/G3Xcertified.

1. When properly equipped.

2. The G5 electronic flight instrument can only be used as a back-up to the G3X Touch display in select aircraft. See a Garmin dealer for additional information.

