Garmin® certifies G3X Touch for single-engine piston aircraft

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 25, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the certification of the G3X Touch™ flight display for hundreds of certificated aircraft. The G3X Touch offers a variety of scalable panel configurations and a superior feature set that includes wireless connectivity and synthetic vision as standard, as well as options such as display redundancy, advanced autopilot compatibility, engine monitoring and more. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for the installation of G3X Touch in nearly 500 certified single-engine piston aircraft, which is supported by Garmin’s expansive dealer network and its award-winning aviation support team.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005059/en/
G3X Touch for certified aircraft in the panel of a Grumman Tiger. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Garmin remains committed to offering value-minded solutions that seek to enhance safety in the single-engine piston aircraft market and the introduction of the G3X Touch flight display for certificated aircraft is yet another example of that commitment,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “As the trusted leader in avionics, we’re excited to bring this game-changing offering to certified piston aircraft owners with ambitions for flight display upgrades that fits their panel - and budget.”
The G3X Touch system for certified aircraft is representative of Garmin’s experience in integrated flight deck technology, which boasts a clean and sleek appearance and a resilient, high-resolution display. The touchscreen offers an intuitive user interface and through any combination of the touchscreen or dual-concentric knobs, pilots can efficiently perform common in-flight functions like direct-to navigation, setting altitude pre-select or radio tuning. Pilots will also appreciate the seamless in-flight experience behind G3X Touch as the user interface is harmonious with multiple Garmin products, such as the new GPS 175/GNX™ 375 and GTN™ 650/750 navigators.
Multiple panel configurations and display options allow pilots and aircraft owners to better leverage their current and future avionics investment. One configuration option includes a large 10.6-inch G3X Touch display paired with a 7-inch display. This configuration offers the convenience and utility of a large primary flight display (PFD) with a dedicated multi-function display (MFD). Another option allows dual 7-inch displays to serve as a dedicated PFD/MFD. For space-limited panels, pilots can also install a single 10.6-inch or 7-inch display. In configurations where multiple displays are installed, the G3X Touch system offers redundancy and reversionary mode as a single display is capable of showing all primary flight information, including engine information when installed. For aircraft owners that have already installed a G5 electronic flight instrument in their aircraft, they can easily add a G3X Touch display to take advantage of the redundancy benefits associated with this configuration. The building-block design of these four approved cockpit configurations give aircraft owners scalable upgrade options that suit a variety of panels.
The G3X Touch suite offers an impressive array of standard features that give pilots greater situational awareness throughout every phase of flight. Synthetic vision (SVX™) comes standard on all G3X Touch displays and provides a rich, three-dimensional depiction of terrain, obstacles, water features, the runway environment and more. Capable of serving as a standalone VFR navigator, the G3X Touch provides benefits that help further situational awareness in visual conditions with features like vertical navigation (VNAV), which allows pilots to generate a vertical descent profile by setting an altitude constraint in the flight plan. Modern tools such as wireless connectivity is also available as standard. Wireless flight plan transfer, the sharing of traffic1, weather1, back-up attitude information and more with a compatible tablet or smartphone are all available via Garmin Connext®.
The G3X Touch flight display for certificated aircraft can interface with a variety of optional equipment including:
- For complete IFR-approach compatibility, customers can pair the G3X Touch with a variety of Garmin GPS navigators and Nav/Comms, including the new GPS 175/GNX 375, GTN 650/750, GNS™ 430W/530W, GNS 480, SL 30/40, and GNC® 255.
- For aircraft that can benefit from a modern autopilot, the GFC 500 autopilot provides workload-reducing features such as auto-trim, flight director, airspeed climbs and descents, dedicated level (LVL) mode and more. Garmin Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP), underspeed and overspeed protection are also available as standard and work in the background to help pilots avoid inadvertent flight attitudes or bank angles while the pilot is hand-flying the aircraft. The addition of yaw damping (YD) minimizes yawing oscillations and helps maintain coordinated flight by keeping the slip/skid indicator centered. Additionally, G3X Touch can now serve as an attitude source for the GFC 500 autopilot, which does not require the G5 electronic flight instrument when installed with G3X Touch. The GFC 500 is available as an option for select models of the Beechcraft Bonanza, Cessna 172/182/210, Grumman AA-5, Mooney M20 and the Piper PA-28 with additional certifications in progress. For a comprehensive list of supported aircraft, visit www.garmin.com/GFC500.
- Pilots can fly fully-coupled instrument and visual approaches when the G3X Touch is paired with the GFC 500 autopilot and a GPS 175/GNX 375 or GTN 650/750. Pilots can also fly fully-coupled go-arounds during missed approach sequencing after an instrument approach.
- The G5 electronic flight instrument can be utilized as an all-in-one back-up instrument2 to the G3X Touch flight display, offering superior redundancy and the sharing of attitude information, air data, baro sync, and miscompare alerts. In the event of a miscompare between the G3X Touch and G5 attitude or air data sources, the GFC 500 autopilot will choose the best available source and continue to function normally.
- Pilots can receive and display the benefits ADS-B In via the new GNX 375, GTX™ 345 or the GDL® 50R/52R. ADS-B-enabled features such as patented TargetTrend™ and TerminalTraffic™ are also available with these products.
- With the GDL 51R/52R, pilots can receive and display SiriusXM aviation weather and listen to audio entertainment with a compatible subscription.
- VFR sectionals and IFR enroute charts display pertinent information pertaining to VFR/IFR flights, and geo-referenced instrument approaches improve situational awareness by overlaying own-ship position information on the instrument approach chart.
- The GMA™ 345/342 audio panel adds advanced functions, including auto squelch, 3D Audio and Bluetooth® connectivity.
- Up to two Comm radios can be supported and controlled by G3X Touch, including the GNC 255 Nav/Comm and the GTR 225 Comm, as well as the GTN 650/750.
- G3X Touch can display primary engine information with the addition of the GEA 24, including engine gauges, color bands, alerts, fuel and other vital information. Piston engines of up to 6 cylinders are supported.
- The GTS 800 active traffic system can interface with G3X Touch, offering added protection and visibility while operating in high-density airspace and traffic environments.
The G3X Touch flight display is approved for installation in nearly 500 single-engine piston aircraft and can be purchased through the Garmin Authorized Dealer network starting at a list price of $7,995 for a single 7-inch display and $9,995 for a 10.6-inch display. Pricing includes the G3X Touch display, install kit, ADAHRS, magnetometer and temperature probe (installation not included). There is no additional cost for the STC. Deliveries for new orders are expected to begin in early April. Customers can see the G3X Touch flight display installed in a Grumman AA-5 Tiger at the Sun ‘n Fun International Fly-In & Expo, Apr. 2-7, 2019 in Lakeland, Fla. The G3X Touch is also supported by Garmin’s award-winning aviation support team, which provides 24/7 worldwide technical and warranty support. For additional information, visit www.garmin.com/G3Xcertified.
Garmin’s aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin’s portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information about Garmin’s full line of avionics, go to www.garmin.com/aviation.
For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.
1. When properly equipped.
2. The G5 electronic flight instrument can only be used as a back-up to the G3X Touch display in select aircraft. See a Garmin dealer for additional information.
About Garmin
Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Connext, GNC and GDL are registered trademarks and G3X Touch, GTN, GNS, SVX, GTX and GMA are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Notice on Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005059/en/
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Mar. 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 25, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 25, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 25, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT