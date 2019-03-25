Fiorano s’associe à Konsentus pour réduire les coûts et les risques liés à la conformité PSD2

|By Business Wire
|
March 25, 2019
Fiorano Software, un spécialiste des intergiciels, de l’intégration et de la gestion des API d’entreprise de premier plan, a annoncé aujourd’hui qu’il avait ajouté les services de vérification d’identité des Prestataires tiers (Third Party Provider, TPP) et vérification réglementaire de Konsentus, une société de recherche basée au Royaume-Uni proposant des API en mode SaaS en direct pour vérifier l’identité des TPP et le statut réglementaire, pour sa plateforme PSD2 prête à déployer afin d’offrir un soutien aux Institutions financières (Financial Institutions, FI) s’employant à se conformer à la PSD2.
Biju Suresh Babu, directeur de l’Open Banking international de Fiorano commente : « Ayant récemment lancé l’Accélérateur PSD2 de Fiorano, conçu pour offrir aux FI (les ASPSP dans les termes de PSD2) la technologie nécessaire pour satisfaire les obligations réglementaires de l’open banking PSD2 sous la forme d’une offre groupée pré-intégrée, nous sommes ravis de pouvoir offrir à nos clients une solution unique pour résoudre leurs difficultés spécifiques en matière de vérification d’identité des TPP et vérification réglementaire. »
Bien que la première échéance importante soit passée le 14 mars, selon laquelle les FI ont du rendre leurs interfaces ASPSP disponibles pour des tests externes, la prochaine échéance majeure de PSD2 est le 14 septembre 2019 date à laquelle les FI doivent faire la démonstration de l’application efficace de tous les mandats de technologie EBA, dont X2SA, SCA et CSC.
Brendan Jones, directeur commercial de Konsentus a ajouté : « Notre solution technologique combinée offre aux clients une trajectoire claire vers la conformité PSD2, à la fois plus rapide, plus rentable et comportant moins de risques. En fin de compte, notre objectif consiste à aider les clients à remplir leurs obligations PSD2 en pleine confiance d’ici l’échéance de septembre. »
À propos de Konsentus : Konsentus a été créée pour offrir des services de gestion des consentements et des préférences aux institutions financières afin qu’elles puissent se conformer aux PSD2 et à l’open banking. Konsentus émet des jetons de gestion de consentement au nom des institutions financières à travers une plateforme en mode SaaS.
À propos de Fiorano : Fiorano, une société basée dans la Silicon Valley aux États-Unis (Californie), est depuis 1995 un fournisseur réputé de fond de panier commercial numérique et d’intergiciel d’intégration d’entreprise, de messagerie haute performance et de systèmes pair à pair distribués. Fiorano opère grâce à ses bureaux internationaux et un réseau mondial de partenaires technologiques et revendeurs à valeur ajoutée.
Des sociétés internationales parmi lesquelles NASA, AT&T Wireless, Federal Bank, Rabobank, Bank of Kigali, Commercial Bank of Africa, Canadia Bank, IG Index et la NHS ont déployé Fiorano pour stimuler l’innovation grâce à des solutions ouvertes, basées sur des normes, guidées par les événements et en temps réel accroissant la productivité de façon inégalée.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005663/fr/
