Tradeweb Markets entame une tournée de présentation de son introduction en bourse

Tradeweb Markets, un opérateur mondial leader sur les marchés électroniques pour les taux, le crédit, les actions et les marchés monétaires, a annoncé aujourd'hui le lancement de la tournée de présentation de son introduction en bourse pour ses actions ordinaires de catégorie A. Tradeweb Markets offre 27 268 767 actions ordinaires de classe A à un prix d'introduction en bourse compris entre 24,00 et 26,00 dollars par action. Tradeweb Markets prévoit d'accorder aux souscripteurs une option de 30 jours leur permettant d'acquérir jusqu'à 4 090 315 actions ordinaires de catégorie A supplémentaires à un prix d'introduction en bourse, déduction faite des remises et commissions de souscription. Les actions devraient s'échanger sur le NASDAQ Global Select Market sous le symbole « TW ».
Tradeweb a l'intention d'utiliser le produit net de cette introduction pour acquérir des participations de certains actionnaires de banques existantes. Refinitiv continuera à détenir une participation majoritaire dans Tradeweb après placement.
J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC et Morgan Stanley agissent en qualité de co-syndicataires des comptes pour le placement.
L'offre proposée de ces titres ne sera faite qu'au moyen d'un prospectus. Lorsqu'il sera disponible, on pourra obtenir un exemplaire du prospectus provisoire relatif à l'introduction en bourse proposée auprès de J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, par courrier électronique à l'adresse suivante : [email protected] ou au numéro vert (866) 803-9204 ; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., à l’attention du département des prospectus, a / s de Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, ou en téléphonant au (800) 831-9146 ; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, à l’attention du département des prospectus, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, par courrier électronique à l'adresse suivante : [email protected] ou au en téléphonant au (866) 471-2526 ; ou Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, à l'attention du service des prospectus, 180, rue Varick, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014.
Une déclaration d'enregistrement de ces titres a été déposée auprès de la Securities and Exchange Commission mais n'est pas encore entrée en vigueur. Ces titres ne peuvent pas être vendus et aucune offre d'achat ne peut être acceptée avant l'entrée en vigueur de la déclaration d'enregistrement. Le présent communiqué de presse ne constitue ni une offre de vente ni la sollicitation d’une offre d’achat, et aucune vente de ces titres n’aura lieu dans un État ou une juridiction où une telle offre, sollicitation ou vente deviendrait illégale en cas d'être effectuée avant l’enregistrement ou la qualification en vertu des lois sur les titres relatifs à cet État ou à cette juridiction.
À propos de Tradeweb Markets
Tradeweb Markets est l'un des opérateurs mondiaux leaders sur les marchés électroniques pour les taux, le crédit, les actions et les marchés monétaires. Fondée en 1996, Tradeweb offre un accès aux marchés, aux données et analyses, au commerce électronique, au traitement direct et au reporting avec plus de 40 produits pour les clients des marchés institutionnel, en gros et au détail. Les technologies avancées développées par Tradeweb améliorent la détermination des prix, l'exécution des ordres et les flux de travaux commerciaux, tout en permettant d'agrandir l'échelle et de réduire les risques liés aux opérations commerciales des clients. Tradeweb fournit environ 2 500 clients dans plus de 60 pays. Les jours ouvrables, Tradeweb offre en moyenne une valeur nominale supérieure à 540 milliards de dollars.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005661/fr/
