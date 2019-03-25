Sigma Systems wurde als Finalist für vier Branchenpreise bekannt gegeben

|By Business Wire
March 25, 2019 01:32 PM EDT
Sigma Systems, der weltweit führende Anbieter katalogbasierter Softwarelösungen, gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen als Finalist für zwei TM Forum Excellence Awards und als Halbfinalist für zwei Pipeline Innovation Awards auserwählt wurde.
Die TM Forum Excellence Awards werden an Unternehmen und Einzelpersonen vergeben, die ihr Engagement für die Weiterentwicklung der Branche durch den digitalen Wandel und die Übernahme von Best Practices und Standards beweisen, welche das TM Forum durch seine Collaboration Community liefert. Sigma wurde in der Kategorie „Service Innovator of the Year“ und Catherine Michel in der Kategorie „CTO of the Year“ nominiert. Diese Auszeichnung hat sie im Jahr 2018 schon einmal erhalten.
Nik Willetts, CEO des TM Forum, sagte: „Mein herzlicher Glückwunsch geht an die Finalisten der TM Forum Excellence Awards 2019. Wie immer war auch dieses Jahr die Qualität des Wettbewerbs enorm hoch. Angesichts der Tatsache, dass 5G sehr bald eingeführt wird und der Druck, den digitalen Wandel zu intensivieren, hoch ist, freut es mich sehr, dass diese Organisationen den Weg für Veränderungen und den Wandel ebnen. Wir freuen uns und sind stolz darauf, gemeinsam mit diesen Mitgliedern des TM Forum neue, innovative Lösungen zu entwickeln, welche die Branche in den kommenden Jahren prägen werden.“
TM Forum wird die Gewinner der Excellence Awards am Montag, den 13. Mai 2019 auf der Digital Transformation World vorstellen.
Mit den Innovation Awards von Pipeline wird die Arbeit der prominentesten Innovatoren aus der Telekommunikationsbranche gewürdigt. Das Preisrichterkomitee setzt sich aus wichtigen Führungskräften von führenden Dienstleistungsunternehmen, einflussreichen Branchenanalysten und den Redakteuren von Pipeline zusammen. Sigma wurde in den Kategorien „OSS“ (Operational Support Systems) und „BSS“ (Business Support Systems) nominiert.
„Seit fast zehn Jahren werden mit den Pipeline Innovation Awards die Technologieunternehmen ausgezeichnet, die die Branche durch die bedeutendsten technischen Innovationen verändern“, so Scott St. John, Chefredakteur von Pipeline. „Es ist uns eine Freude, Sigma Systems für seine Innovationen in den Kategorien Operational Support Systems (OSS) und Business Support Systems (BSS) zu würdigen. Wir freuen uns auf die erfolgreiche Teilnahme von Sigma Systems am Pipeline Innovation Award Programm 2019.“
Glenn Gibson, Vice President des Bereichs Marketing bei Sigma, fügte dem Folgendes hinzu: „Nach einem Jahr mit sage und schreibe elf Branchenpreisen im Jahr 2018 stellen wir mit diesen vier neuen Nominierungen die Innovationskraft und Exzellenz unter Beweis, die wir unseren Kunden und der gesamten Branche bieten. Das im November 2018 von uns auf den Markt gebrachte Bestandsverzeichnis Sigma Portfolio Inventory ist eine echte Innovation und stellt eine richtungweisende Lösung für Dienstleister dar, die sich auf dem Weg zu mehr Innovation und schnellerer und präziserer Leistungserbringung befinden. Catherine Michel, Chief Technology Officer in unserem Unternehmen, ist nach wie vor eine sichtbare Kraft in der Branche, die für die Kommunikation wichtige Initiativen wie 5G unterstützt, die Frauen in der Welt der Technologie fördert und die für unsere Kunden kontinuierlich Innovationen bereithält. Ich freue mich sehr, dass sowohl die Qualität unseres Softwareportfolios als auch Mitarbeiter von Sigma von zwei renommierten Unternehmen für ihre Awards nominiert wurden.“
Über Sigma Systems (sigma-systems.com oder Twitter @SigmaSystems)
Sigma Systems ist der weltweit führende Anbieter katalogbasierter Softwarelösungen für Kommunikations-, Medien- und Hightech-Unternehmen. Das Unternehmen bedient mit seinen preisgekrönten Produkten mehr als 80 Kunden in 40 Ländern. Sein Portfolio umfasst Katalog-, Preisgestaltungs- (CPQ), Auftragsverwaltungs-, Bereitstellungs- und Erkenntnisprodukte sowie ein Kernangebot an Dienstleistungen wie professionelle Dienstleistungen, Clouddienste und Managed Services. Sigma verfolgt bei der Implementierung seiner B/OSS-Produkte bei seinen Kunden einen agilen Ansatz. Das Unternehmen betreibt Niederlassungen in Nord- und Südamerika, Europa und dem Asien-Pazifik-Raum und arbeitet weltweit mit Technologie- und Integrationspartnern zusammen.
Über das TM Forum
Das TM Forum ist ein Verband von über 850 Mitgliedsunternehmen, die Kunden in 180 Ländern bedienen. Wir fördern die Zusammenarbeit und gemeinsame Problemlösungen, um den Geschäftserfolg von Kommunikationsanbietern und Anbietern digitaler Dienste sowie von deren Lieferanten zu maximieren. Wir unterstützen unsere Mitglieder derzeit verstärkt bei ihren individuellen Initiativen des digitalen Wandels, indem wir ihnen für die beschleunigte Umsetzung praktische, bewährte Mittel und Werkzeuge zur Verfügung stellen und digitale und physische Plattformen schaffen, die gemeinsame Problemlösungen und Innovationen ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.tmforum.org.
Über Pipeline
Pipeline ist die weltweit führende Fachzeitschrift, die umfangreiche Multimedia-Inhalte verbreitet und Programme, Veranstaltungen und Aktivitäten durchführt, die Dienstleister und Unternehmen dabei unterstützen, fundierte Technologieentscheidungen zu treffen. Pipeline ist das Epizentrum für Brancheninnovationen, hat eine jährliche Auflage von über 250.000 Exemplaren weltweit und wird von Mitarbeitern aller großen Netzbetreiber und Unternehmen in mehr als 140 Ländern gelesen. Pipeline wird auch von Vertretern namhafter globaler Unternehmen, von renommierten akademischen bzw. staatlichen Einrichtungen sowie von Finanzinstituten gelesen. Durch seine informativen Inhalte, ansprechenden Programme, die globale Plattform und seine weltweite Reichweite verbindet Pipeline die technischen Innovatoren mit den Nutzern dieser fortschrittlichen Technologien und verändert die Kommunikation in unserer globalen Gesellschaft. Die neuesten Inhalte finden Sie auf unserer Website www.pipelinepub.com. Abonnieren Sie dort Pipeline am besten noch heute.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005666/de/
