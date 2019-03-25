Nexient Expands to the Columbus Region, Creating 200 New Jobs

|By Business Wire
|March 25, 2019 01:32 PM EDT
Nexient, the nation’s leading provider of 100 percent US-based Agile software development services, has announced plans to locate its newest product development center in the Columbus Region, creating 200 new tech jobs. Hiring is already under way.
“JobsOhio is attracting more cutting-edge companies to our state, and we look forward to working with Nexient as it brings 200 new, high-tech jobs to Ohio,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
Nexient is creating its Columbus Product Development Center to help meet demand for its software “teams on tap.” The Silicon Valley-headquartered company has placed a major bet on America’s heartland, with the majority of its engineers, designers, and product managers based in Midwestern cities like Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Kokomo, Indiana.
“Nexient is growing fast, so we have been looking for an additional talent market to accelerate that pace,” said Nexient CEO Mark Orttung. “Finding a place with the right combination of talent, quality of life, affordability and growth opportunities is essential to our success — and we believe we’ve found them all in the Columbus Region.”
“We’ve also been delighted with the support from JobsOhio, which will partner with us in recruiting tech managers, developers and quality engineers to complement the Salesforce application development practice we’ve been growing in the Region,” added Orttung.
Nexient specializes in helping companies succeed with a product-minded software development approach focused on revenue growth and customer experience. The company’s 100 percent US workforce enables real-time client collaboration throughout the day and offers a domestic alternative to offshoring tech jobs. Nexient’s clients include high tech product companies and large enterprises across a wide range of industries, including retail, healthcare, financial services, media, utilities, manufacturing, logistics, and travel and hospitality.
“Nexient’s investment demonstrates Ohio’s ability to attract and serve growing, innovative companies,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief investment officer. “The Columbus Region offers the talent and economic environment needed for tech firms like Nexient to continue to scale and thrive.”
Fourteen Fortune 1000 headquarters and other major organizations with significant technology workforces have created an entire ecosystem of tech-related operations in the Columbus Region, spanning the healthcare, defense, finance and retail industries. The Wall Street Journal recently highlighted the city’s strong labor growth and university-rich talent pipeline as part of its jobs destination appeal.
About Nexient
Nexient is America’s leading provider of 100% US-based Agile software services. The company has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor and HFS Hot Vendor for its innovative, product-minded development approach. Established in 2009, Nexient is headquartered in Silicon Valley, delivering services from Midwest product development centers and client sites around the country. The only US tech firm among the World’s Top 100 Outsourcers, Nexient offers a domestic alternative to offshore software development for tech product companies and large enterprises across industries. Learn more at nexient.com.
About JobsOhio
JobsOhio is a private nonprofit corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion efforts. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth, Columbus 2020, Dayton Development Coalition, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About Columbus 2020
As the economic development organization for the Columbus Region, Columbus 2020’s mission is to generate opportunity and build capacity for economic growth across 11 Central Ohio counties. In 2010, hundreds of business and community leaders developed the Columbus 2020 Regional Growth Strategy, and the Columbus Region is now experiencing the strongest decade of growth in its history. The Columbus 2020 team conducts business outreach, promotes the Columbus Region to market-leading companies around the world, conducts customized research to better understand the Columbus Region’s competitiveness, and works to leverage public, private and institutional partnerships. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.
