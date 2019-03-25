The Middle East & Africa (MEA) Marketing Automation Software Industry to 2024 - The Growth of SMEs in the Region Creates Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|March 25, 2019 01:38 PM EDT
The "Middle East and Africa Marketing Automation Software Market (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As per this research, the Middle East and Africa marketing automation software market will generate a revenue of $1.9 billion by 2024, and its CAGR during the forecast period is estimated to be 14.4%.
Increasing adoption of digital marketing and the growth of the e-commerce industry in the region are having a positive effect on the domain. People here are increasingly citing blogs, social media articles, and search engine results to gather relevant information before buying a product or service. Owing to this, companies across MEA are actively engaging in online marketing to target customers.
On segmenting by solution, the Middle East and Africa marketing automation software market can be categorized into content marketing platform (CMP), cross channel campaign management (CCCM), through channel marketing automation (TCMA), lead-to-revenue management (L2RM), real-time interaction management, and marketing resource management. The CCCM category is estimated to generate the highest revenue in 2018 due to the rising requirement for software that can help firms in data analytics and management and also for tools to design, execute, and manage offline and digital marketing campaigns.
Now, among large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SME), SMEs are expected to grow faster in the MEA marketing automation software market during the forecast period, owing to bettering business conditions and growing focus to enhance the productivity. In the present scenario, SMEs are increasingly investing in digital solutions that can help them streamline and automate their marketing activities. Seeing this, IT firms, such as Pardot LLC and HubSpot Inc, have launched marketing automation software especially designed for SMEs.
On a regional ground, Turkey is the current MEA marketing automation software market leader, and its dominance is slated to be unchallenged during the forecast period. Apart from the growth of digital marketing, the increasing adoption of such software in the national e-commerce sector is also expected to play a part in this. The e-commerce industry value in the country grew to $11.7 billion in 2017 at a 2013-2017 CAGR of over 12.0%, primarily due to the increasing usage of smartphones. E-commerce firms are working toward leveraging the growing smartphone usage for lead generation.
As the marketing automation software is becoming increasingly essential for B2B and B2C companies for lead generation and customer retention, the marketing automation software market in Middle East and Africa is becoming extremely competitive. This is being complemented by the entry of new vendors, resulting in declining software prices. Many vendors are even providing software customized to the needs of a particular organization.
Act-On Software Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Infusionsoft Inc., Oracle Corporation, Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Adobe Systems Incorporated, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, HubSpot Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Liana Technologies are the key players in the MEA marketing automation software market.
Market Dynamics
Trend
- Focus on data management platform
Drivers
- Increasing adoption of digital marketing
- Growing e-commerce platforms
Restraints
- Lack of trained professionals
- Complexities related to integration
Opportunities
- Demand for AI-powered marketing software
- Growth of SMEs in the region
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Solution
1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Enterprise Size
1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Deployment Type
1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Industry
1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Country
1.3.6 Analysis Period
1.3.7 Market Data Reporting Unit
1.3.7.1 Value
1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents
2.2.1.1 By country
2.2.1.2 By industry participant
2.2.1.3 By company type
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Solution
4.1.1.1 CCCM
4.1.1.2 Real-Time Interaction Management
4.1.1.3 L2RM
4.1.1.4 Marketing Resource Management
4.1.1.5 CMP
4.1.1.6 TCMA
4.1.2 By Enterprise Size
4.1.2.1 Large enterprises
4.1.2.2 SMEs
4.1.3 By Deployment Type
4.1.3.1 Cloud
4.1.3.2 On-Premises
4.1.4 By Industry
4.1.4.1 BFSI
4.1.4.2 Telecom & IT
4.1.4.3 Retail
4.1.4.4 Automotive
4.1.4.5 Hospitality
4.1.4.6 Manufacturing
4.1.4.7 Healthcare
4.1.4.8 Government
4.1.4.9 Media & entertainment
4.1.4.10 E-commerce
4.1.4.11 Education
4.1.4.12 Others
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5. MEA Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Solution
5.2 By Enterprise Size
5.3 By Deployment Type
5.4 By Industry
5.5 By Country
Chapter 6. Turkey Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7. Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8. UAE Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9. Nigeria Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10. South Africa Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 11. Egypt Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 12. Rest of MEA Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
13.2 List of Key Players
13.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
13.4 Recent Activities of Key Players
13.5 MEA Strategic Developments of Key Players
13.5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
13.5.2 Partnerships
13.5.3 Product Launches
Chapter 14. Company Profiles
14.1 Oracle Corporation
14.1.1 Business Overview
14.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.1.3 Key Financial Summary
14.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.2 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
14.3 Adobe Systems Incorporated
14.4 Salesforce.com Inc
14.5 HubSpot Inc
14.6 Teradata Corporation
14.7 Act-On Software Inc.
14.8 SAS Institute Inc.
14.9 Infusionsoft Inc.
14.10 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
14.11 SAP SE
14.12 Liana Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/27jfjj/the_middle_east?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005669/en/
