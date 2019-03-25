Central and Eastern Europe Telecoms Market Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Central and Eastern Europe Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Improved LTE network coverage, LTE-A speeds and capacity upgrades will ensure that mobile data will continue to be a key area of telecoms retail revenue growth
Telecoms service revenue in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) will increase during the forecast period, supported by a more positive economic outlook. Mobile data revenue and fixed broadband deployments will remain key areas for retail revenue growth. The growth in retail revenue from mobile data (supported by improved LTE network coverage, LTE-A speeds and capacity upgrades) will be particularly crucial for the total telecoms revenue growth.
This report and associated data annex provide:
- A 5-year forecast of more than 330 mobile and fixed KPIs for CEE, as a whole and for 16 key countries
- An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for the key countries
- An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
- A summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.
Key performance indicators
Connections
Mobile
- Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
- Prepaid, contract
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
- Smartphone, non-smartphone
Fixed
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
- Narrowband voice, VoBB
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other
Fixed and mobile voice traffic
- Outgoing minutes, MoU
Revenue
Mobile
- Service, retail
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
- Handset voice, messaging, data
Fixed
- Service, retail
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, business services
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Mobile ARPU
- SIMs, handset
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset voice, data
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary and recommendations
- Telecoms revenue will continue to grow during the forecast period, driven by growth in handset data consumption and fixed network investments
- Telecoms retail revenue growth will be driven by expanding LTE coverage, prepaid-to-contract migration and a focus on network improvements
- Geographical coverage: 4G/5G connections will increase by more than 100% in most countries and NGA will account for 83.8% of FBB connections by 2023
- Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets
- Key recommendations for telecoms operators
- Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison
- Market context: a favourable economic outlook across the region will maintain telecoms revenue growth
- Key mergers, acquisitions, and market entries
Key drivers at a glance for each Central and Eastern Europe market
- Market overview: total telecoms revenue growth will be driven by smartphone adoption, usage of high-value handset data plans and increased service coverage
- Mobile: growing demand for video streaming services will encourage data traffic growth as LTE-A coverage expands and smartphone penetration increases
- Mobile: mobile penetration will decline in half of the modelled countries as a result of ongoing migration from multiple prepaid SIMs to single postpaid plans
- Mobile: prepaid-to-postpaid migration and growing data consumption -encouraged by increasing 4G adoption -will drive expansions in ARPU for most markets
- Mobile: declining price pressure and improved LTE/LTE-A coverage will positively affect mobile ARPU
- Fixed: a relatively low level of legacy infrastructure across CEE allows greater penetration of NGA technologies as networks expand
- Fixed: fixed broadband household penetration will increase by 23 percentage points between 2017 and 2023
- Fixed: fixed broadband is highly competitive across CEE, but ASPU degradation will be offset by an increasing number of bundled offers
- Fixed: fixed-mobile converged (FMC) bundles and speed upgrades will help operators to maintain revenue growth
- Business services: other business services' provided by specialised IT players will be responsible for the vast majority of growth in revenue
- IoT: the market will grow as operators begin to deploy infrastructure across CEE
- Pay TV: CEE will continue to be a primarily traditional pay-TV market between 2018 and 2023
Individual country forecasts
- Czech Republic: IoT will cause revenue growth in the mobile market, and investments in fixed broadband infrastructure will drive fixed revenue
- Czech Republic: 5G services are expected to begin in 2019; this will be the earliest launch in CEE
- Czech Republic: mobile competition will intensify if a fourth mobile operator enters the market
- Czech Republic: forecast changes
- Poland: the total market revenue growth will be limited by strong competition but fixed broadband revenue will increase
- Poland: operators will continue to invest in NGA networks and mobile network upgrades
- Poland: network upgrades and coverage expansions will be the focal point of operators' strategies
- Poland: forecast changes
- Russia: total telecoms service revenue growth will slow down during the forecast period as the mobile market saturates
- Russia: the growing availability and affordability of smartphones combined with increasing demand for online content will encourage 4G take-up
- Russia: the fixed market has undergone a large degree of consolidation while the mobile market will expand in the coming years
- Russia: forecast changes
- Turkey: high inflation will artificially raise revenue growth, but strong technological improvements will also lead to increases in revenue
- Turkey: data consumption will grow over time, driven by an increase in 4G adoption following its fairly late introduction to the market in 2015
- Turkey: strong fixed and mobile investments will drive revenue growth but double-digit inflation will create a tough market situation
- Turkey: forecast changes
