Global $4.96 Bn Private LTE Markets, 2014-2017 & 2019-2020 & 2024 with 2018 as the Base Year - ResearchAndMarkets.com


March 25, 2019 02:18 PM EDT
The "Global Private LTE Market By Component, Service, By Application, By Vertical, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global private LTE market is forecast to grow from $ 1521.49 million in 2018 to $ 4965.20 million by 2024, exhibiting a double-digit CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period, on account of increasing demand for connected devices so as to ensure reliable and safe communication between devices.
Private LTE is a long-term evolution network designed to serve specific enterprise business or government. Private LTE can be operated by traditional mobile operators or third-party network providers. The network eliminates restrictions associated with conventional network system by supporting both machine and human interaction on a single network. Currently, the market for private LTE is at a nascent stage; however, with the advent of IoT, the global private LTE market is expected to gain traction over the next five years.
Based on the technology, the global private LTE market can be bifurcated into frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD). FDD technology dominated the private LTE market, however, TDD is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period, as TDD is less complex in terms of circuit and have low interference as well. In terms of service, managed service segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR growth during forecast period, as it offers high-quality service with relevant information related to operations, designs and maintenance.
On the basis of application, the global private LTE market can be categorized into public safety, logistics & supply chain management and asset management segments. Public safety segment is anticipated to be the largest contributor to the global private LTE market during the forecast period, owing to challenges faced by government, military and other industries related to network and data security.
Globally, private LTE market is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global private LTE market and the region is expected to retain its leading position in coming years, on account of early adoption of the technology and presence of leading players in the region.
Major players operating in the global private LTE market include Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co, Ericsson Inc, NEC Corporation, Verizon Communications etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Private LTE Market Overview
6. Global Private LTE Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component
6.2.1.1. By Technology (Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) & Time Division Duplex (TDD))
6.2.1.2. By Service (Professional Services and Managed Service)
6.2.2. By Application (Public Safety, Logistics & Supply Chain Management & Asset Management)
6.2.3. By Vertical (Government & Defense, Mining, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation, Others)
6.2.4. By Company
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. North America Private LTE Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Application
7.2.2. By Vertical
7.2.3. By Country
7.3. North America: Country Analysis
7.3.1. United States Private LTE Market Outlook
7.3.2. Canada Private LTE Market Outlook
7.3.3. Mexico Private LTE Market Outlook
8. Europe Private LTE Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Application
8.2.2. By Vertical
8.2.3. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8.3.1. United Kingdom Private LTE Market Outlook
8.3.2. Germany Private LTE Market Outlook
8.3.3. France Private LTE Market Outlook
8.3.4. Italy Private LTE Market Outlook
8.3.5. Spain Private LTE Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Private LTE Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Application
9.2.2. By Vertical
9.2.3. By Country
9.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
9.3.1. China Private LTE Market Outlook
9.3.2. Japan Private LTE Market Outlook
9.3.3. Australia Private LTE Market Outlook
9.3.4. South Korea Private LTE Market Outlook
9.3.5. India Private LTE Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Private LTE Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Application
10.2.2. By Vertical
10.2.3. By Country
10.3. MEA: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Saudi Arabia Private LTE Market Outlook
10.3.2. Turkey Private LTE Market Outlook
10.3.3. South Africa Private LTE Market Outlook
10.3.4. United Arab Emirates Private LTE Market Outlook
11. South America Private LTE Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Application
11.2.2. By Vertical
11.2.3. By Country
11.3. South America: Country Analysis
11.3.1. Brazil Private LTE Market Outlook
11.3.2. Argentina Private LTE Market Outlook
11.3.3. Colombia Private LTE Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)
14.2.1. Nokia Corporation
14.2.2. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
14.2.3. Ericsson Inc.
14.2.4. NEC Corporation
14.2.5. QUALCOMM Incorporated.
14.2.6. Verizon Communications Inc.
14.2.7. AT&T Inc
14.2.8. Cisco Systems Inc
14.2.9. General Dynamics Corporation
14.2.10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
15. Strategic Recommendations
