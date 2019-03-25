Small Business Owners Outsmart Cybercriminals — Here’s How

|By Business Wire
The owners of your favorite diner with the best meatloaf in town, the pet rescue where you adopted Petunia Pie the cat into your family and the store selling those jeans that fit you perfectly all share one thing in common — securing their business against the threat of a cyberattack.
CyberSecure My Business panel left to right; Chiara Portner, Hopkins & Carley; Lisa Plaggemier, Infosec; Mitchel Chang, Trend Micro (Photo: Business Wire)
Education and information can empower small business owners to be more cyber resilient and stay a step ahead of the cyber bad guys. During today’s CyberSecure My Business™ workshop, more than 120 small business owners learned how to recognize cybercriminal activity, react quickly to minimize an attack and recover after a breach.
“Many business owners think they aren’t at risk for a cyberattack,” said Lisa Plaggemier, chief evangelist at Infosec. “But because small businesses often lack a comprehensive security plan, the bad guys have figured out they are an easier target for raiding bank accounts or stealing customer credit card numbers.
“Security doesn’t have to be hard. And while there are no silver bullets, having the basics, such as education, a password manager and two-factor authentication, can really help,” added Plaggemier. “Knowledge is truly the ultimate defense. Armed with knowledge and the basics, small business owners and their employees can outsmart the bad guys.”
Today’s workshop, held in San Jose, was the second stop of a six-event national tour focused on teaching cybersecurity best practices to small business owners, employees, and advisors. The free workshops are from the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), a nonprofit, public-private partnership focused on helping citizens stay safer and more secure online. Infosec is a Contributing Sponsor of the program.
“The CyberSecure My Business workshops are designed to be easily understood by those without technical backgrounds. The goal is to empower small business owners and employees to take action and better secure their personal and business assets,” said Daniel Eliot, director of Small Business Education with the NCSA.
Learn more about CyberSecure My Business and its series of free webinars and workshops.
About NCSA
NCSA is the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness. NCSA works with a broad array of stakeholders in government, industry and civil society. NCSA's primary partners are NCSA's Board of Directors, which includes representatives from: ADP, Bank of America, CDK Global, CertNexus, Cisco, Cofense, Comcast, Facebook, ESET, Google, Infosec, Intel, Marriott International, Mastercard, Microsoft, Mimecast, NXP Semiconductors, Proofpoint, Raytheon, Symantec, Uber, U.S. Bank, Visa and Wells Fargo.
NCSA's core efforts include National Cyber Security Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); and CyberSecure My Business™. For more information on NCSA, please visit staysafeonline.org/about-us/overview/.
About Infosec
Infosec has been fighting cybercrime since 2004. Thousands of organizations and over 160,000 individuals trust the wide range of security-specific classes and enterprise security awareness and phishing training to stay a step ahead of the bad guys. Infosec IQ, Infosec Flex and Infosec Skills provide the most advanced and comprehensive education and training platforms. Founded by CEO Jack Koziol, Infosec is based in Madison, with offices in Chicago and Dulles, Virginia. Learn more at www.infosecinstitute.com
