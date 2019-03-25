Foley Hoag logra victoria para Uruguay y obtiene la desestimación de reclamaciones presentadas por Italba Corporation

|By Business Wire
March 25, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Uruguay nuevamente ha vencido un reclamo interpuesto por un inversionista extranjero en un procedimiento de arbitraje ante el Centro Internacional de Arreglo de Diferencias Relativas a Inversiones (CIADI), en Washington, D.C.
Un tribunal compuesto por tres árbitros sostuvo por unanimidad la objeción de Uruguay de que Italba Corporation, la empresa estadounidense que inició el arbitraje, no demostró que era propietaria o que controlaba a Trigosul, S.A., su supuesta filial uruguaya cuya licencia de telecomunicaciones fue revocada por las autoridades uruguayas en 2011.
Uruguay había argumentado que, debido a que Italba no era propietaria ni controlaba una inversión en el país, no era un "inversionista" según los términos del tratado bilateral de inversión entre Uruguay y Estados Unidos. El tribunal estuvo de acuerdo y, sobre esa base, sostuvo la objeción de Uruguay relativa a la jurisdicción y desestimó todas las reclamaciones de Italba.
El tribunal también ordenó a Italba a pagar todos los honorarios y gastos de los abogados de Uruguay, cuyo monto excede $5,8 millones.
Esta fue la segunda victoria arbitral de Uruguay en menos de tres años. En julio de 2016, Uruguay venció un reclamo interpuesto por la compañía tabacalera Philip Morris International en el que se alegaba que incumplió sus obligaciones establecidas en el tratado al imponer restricciones a la comercialización de cigarrillos para proteger a los consumidores contra alegatos falsos sobre los riesgos para la salud que produce el hábito de fumar. Asimismo, el tribunal ordenó a Philip Morris reembolsar a Uruguay por sus honorarios legales y gastos administrativos, que en ese caso ascendían a $7,7 millones.
En ambas victorias, Uruguay fue representado por Foley Hoag LLP.
"Es un honor para Foley Hoag servir como asesor legal para Uruguay", dijo Paul Reichler, Líder del Departamento de Litigios Internacionales y Arbitraje de la firma, y asesor principal para Uruguay en ambos casos. “No hay muchos Estados que puedan igualarlo en términos de su compromiso con el estado de derecho, su respeto a los derechos de los inversionistas nacionales y extranjeros y la transparencia de su administración pública. Cuando actúa, lo hace responsablemente”.
El equipo de abogados de Foley Hoag estuvo compuesto por la socia Clara Brillembourg (quien también defendió a Uruguay en el caso de Philip Morris), y los abogados Christina Beharry, Ofilio Mayorga, Patricia Cruz Trabanino y José Rebolledo.
La firma ha representado a Uruguay en sus disputas legales internacionales de manera continua desde 2006, cuando compareció en representación del Estado ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) en La Haya, en respuesta a un reclamo presentado por Argentina en el que se argumentaba que una fábrica de pasta de papel con licencia de Uruguay causó daño ambiental a un río compartido por ambos países. En 2010, la Corte Internacional de Justicia falló a favor de Uruguay, decidiendo que las pruebas no demostraron ningún daño al río.
Foley Hoag se especializa en la representación de Estados soberanos en disputas con otros Estados e inversionistas extranjeros ante tribunales internacionales y tribunales arbitrales. Es clasificada constantemente en la Banda Uno, el nivel más alto para el Derecho Internacional Público por Chambers Global, la cual reporta que: "Foley Hoag LLP se destaca por su alto nivel de competencia y admirable historial de casos manejados con resultados exitosos".
Acerca de Foley Hoag LLP
Foley Hoag brinda servicios legales innovadores y estratégicos a clientes públicos, privados y gubernamentales a nivel mundial. Tenemos capacidades del más alto nivel en los campos de la biotecnología, salud, tecnología, energía, servicios profesionales y fondos privados, y en las disputas transfronterizas. Los diversos orígenes, perspectivas y experiencias de nuestros abogados y demás personal contribuyen al servicio excepcional de nivel superior que brindamos a nuestros clientes, desde empresas emergentes hasta compañías multinacionales y estados soberanos. Para obtener más información, visite www.foleyhoag.com o siga a @FoleyHoag en Twitter.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005736/es/
