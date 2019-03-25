Arizona Technology Council Urges Support for Senate Bill 1085, Enabling Affordable Health Coverage for Small Businesses

|By Business Wire
|
March 25, 2019 03:01 PM EDT
In order to give small businesses better access to health coverage, the Arizona Technology Council urges the business community to support Arizona SB1085. The bill, introduced by Senator Brophy McGee, will enable tens of thousands of Arizonans to obtain quality and affordable health coverage by providing a new pathway for employer groups and associations to offer fully insured and self-insured Association Health Plans (AHPs).
Permissible by the federal Department of Labor rules, the proposed Arizona legislation would allow employer groups and associations the ability to offer either fully funded or self-insured AHPs by banding together on the basis of geography and industry for more substantial purchasing power. These new AHPs would provide small businesses the types of coverage currently available only to large employers, and also would let working owners and sole proprietors, plus their families, join and enjoy substantial savings.
“The rising cost of health insurance is one of the most critical challenges facing our smaller member companies and startups,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO, Arizona Technology Council. “By supporting SB1085, Arizona can prove once again that we are an innovation-focused state committed to strengthening our lead as a premier provider of pro-growth legislation that helps companies of all shapes and sizes.”
AHPs can give employer groups and associations greater flexibility in designing health insurance plans to meet the needs of their members at lower costs. The lower costs of health insurance will lead participating small businesses to provide more generous overall compensation packages to their employees, a critical factor in helping technology companies acquire talent.
The Council joins an extensive list of professional associations pledging their support for SB1085 including the Arizona Association of Realtors, Chandler Chamber of Commerce, and Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce.
“The Arizona Association of Realtors stands with Senator Brophy McGee in support of SB1085,” said K. Michelle Lind, Esq., CEO, Arizona Association of Realtors. “It’s imperative that we provide more opportunities for small businesses to reduce the cost of healthcare and receive more extensive coverage, so they are able to focus on growth and talent acquisitions.”
Providing technology companies with better healthcare options is a key priority of the Arizona Technology Council. The Council believes SB1085 is a good option to improve coverage for its membership and Arizonans in general and urges community support for this bill. The Council would also like to thank Senator Brophy McGee for running the bill and working with the stakeholders to bring this great option forward. For more information on the Council’s legislative priorities in 2019, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org/public-policy.
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.
