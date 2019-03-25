AI in the United States Construction Industry - $987Mn Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 25, 2019 03:04 PM EDT
The "United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Industry Databook Series (2016-2025) - AI Spending with 15+ KPIs, Market Size and Forecast Across 6+ Application Segments, AI Domains, and Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) spend in construction industry in United States has increased at 69.9% during 2018 to reach US$ 129.3 million. Over the forecast period (2019-2025), spend on AI is expected to record a CAGR of 26.2%, increasing from US$ 193.8 million in 2019 to reach US$ 987.1 million by 2025.
This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in construction industry in United States. This is a data centric report, consisting of 23 charts and 15 tables, providing detailed understanding of market dynamics through 15+ KPIs for the country. This report covers country level AI market size/spending forecast (2016-2025) by applications across banking and finance industry's value chain, AI technology domains, and technology.
Report Scope
- How big is the opportunity for artificial intelligence based products and services in construction industry?
- How much are leading players in construction industry investing in AI based initiatives?
- Which application areas are underserved in construction industry and should be targeted to maximize ROI?
Reason to Buy
This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering market opportunities and risks in United States for 10 years (2016-2025). Below is the taxonomy covering detailed scope of coverage.
AI Market Size/Spending by Application in Construction Industry, 2016-2025
- Robotics
- Unmanned Vehicles
- Risk Assessment and Operations
- Planning and Project Control
- Structural and Engineering Assessment
- Chatbots
AI Market Size/Spending by Artificial Intelligence Domains in Construction Industry, 2016-2025
- Machine Learning and Deep Learning
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Robotics and Expert Systems
- Machine Vision & Hearing
AI Market Size/Spending by Technology Development in Construction Industry, 2016-2025
- Application and Platforms
- Services
- Hardware
Key Topics Covered
1 About this Report
1.1 Methodology
2 United States Artificial Intelligence Dynamics and Growth Prospects
2.1 United States Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Value, 2016-2025
2.2 United States Artificial Intelligence Spend Market Share Analysis by Industry
2.3 United States Artificial Intelligence Spend Market Share Analysis by Key Technologies
2.4 United States Artificial Intelligence Spend Market Share Analysis by AI Domain
2.5 Global Artificial Intelligence Investment Attractiveness Snapshot
2.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Investment Hot Spots
2.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Industry Attractiveness
3 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Construction Industry in United States
3.1 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Construction Industry, 2016-2025
3.2 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Construction Industry by Application, 2016-2025
3.2.1 Spend Analysis on Robotics in Construction Industry
3.2.2 Spend Analysis on Unmanned Vehicles in Construction Industry
3.2.3 Spend Analysis on Risk Assessment and Operations in Construction Industry
3.2.4 Spend Analysis on Planning and Project Control in Construction Industry
3.2.5 Spend Analysis on Structural and Engineering Assessment in Construction Industry
3.2.6 Spend Analysis on Chatbots in Construction Industry
3.3 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Construction Industry by AI Domain, 2016-2025
3.3.1 Spend Analysis on Machine Learning and Deep Learning in Construction Industry
3.3.2 Spend Analysis on Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Construction Industry
3.3.3 Spend Analysis on Robotics and Expert Systems in Construction Industry
3.3.4 Spend Analysis on Machine Vision & Hearing in Construction Industry
3.4 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Construction Industry by Technology Development, 2016-2025
3.4.1 Spend Analysis on Software Development in Construction Industry
3.4.2 Spend Analysis on Technology Services in Construction Industry
3.4.3 Spend Analysis on Hardware in Construction Industry
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hdmxfd/ai_in_the_united?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005752/en/
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Mar. 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 25, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 25, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 25, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT