Artificial Intelligence - Business Opportunities & Outlook in China (2016-2025): AI Market Size/Spending Across 18 Sectors, 140+ Application Segments, AI Domains, and Technology - ResearchAndMarkets.com

March 25, 2019
The "China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Business Opportunities and Outlook Databook Series (2016-2025) - AI Market Size / Spending Across 18 Sectors, 140+ Application Segments, AI Domains, and Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) spend in China has increased at 69.1% during 2018 to reach US$ 2,850 million. Over the forecast period (2019-2025), spend on AI is expected to record a CAGR of 24.9%, increasing from US$ 4,234 million in 2019 to reach US$ 20,051.7 million by 2025.
This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in artificial intelligence (AI) industry and its applications in over 140+ areas across 18 industries in China. This is a data centric report, consisting of 340 charts and 285 tables, providing detailed understanding of market dynamics. This report covers country level AI market size/spending forecast (2016-2025) by applications across banking and finance industry's value chain, AI technology domains, and technology.
Report Scope
- How big is the opportunity for artificial intelligence based products and services in China?
- How much are leading players in China investing in AI based initiatives?
- Which application areas across industries and should be targeted to maximize ROI?
Reason to Buy
This research report provides detailed market opportunity trend analysis, offering AI spending/market size and forecast across 140+ application areas in 18 industries in China.
China AI Spending/Market Size by Industry (2016-2025)
- Banking & Finance
- Insurance
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Retail
- Automotive
- Defense
- Aerospace
- Construction
- Public Sector
- Professional Services
- Manufacturing
- Logistics
- Advertising
- Agriculture
- Education
- Energy & Utilities
- Media & Entertainment
- Technology & Communication
China AI Spending/Market Size by Artificial Intelligence Domains 2016-2025
- Machine Learning and Deep Learning
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Robotics and Expert Systems
- Machine Vision & Hearing
China AI Spending/Market Size by Technology Development 2016-2025
- Application and Platforms
- Services
- Hardware
Key Topics Covered
1 About this Report
1.1 Methodology
2 China Artificial Intelligence Dynamics and Growth Prospects
2.1 China Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Value, 2016-2025
2.2 China Artificial Intelligence Spend Market Share Analysis by Industry
2.3 China Artificial Intelligence Spend Market Share Analysis by Key Technologies
2.4 China Artificial Intelligence Spend Market Share Analysis by AI Domain
2.5 Global Artificial Intelligence Investment Attractiveness Snapshot
2.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Investment Hot Spots
2.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Industry Attractiveness
3 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Banking and Finance Industry in China
3.1 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Banking and Finance Industry, 2016-2025
3.2 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Banking and Finance Industry by Application, 2016-2025
3.2.1 Spend Analysis on Portfolio Management and Trading in Banking and Finance Industry
3.2.2 Spend Analysis on Operational Efficiency and Automation in Banking and Finance Industry
3.2.3 Spend Analysis on Risk Management and Compliance in Banking and Finance Industry
3.2.4 Spend Analysis on Recommendation Engines in Banking and Finance Industry
3.2.5 Spend Analysis on Chatbots in Banking and Finance Industry
3.2.6 Spend Analysis on Personalization and Customer Segmentation in Banking and Finance Industry
3.2.7 Spend Analysis on Multichannel Marketing Strategy in Banking and Finance Industry
3.2.8 Spend Analysis on Credit Scoring and Loan Management in Banking and Finance Industry
3.2.9 Spend Analysis on Fraud Detection in Banking and Finance Industry
3.3 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Banking and Finance Industry by AI Domain, 2016-2025
3.3.1 Spend Analysis on Machine Learning and Deep Learning in Banking and Finance Industry
3.3.2 Spend Analysis on Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Banking and Finance Industry
3.3.3 Spend Analysis on Robotics and Expert Systems in Banking and Finance Industry
3.3.4 Spend Analysis on Machine Vision & Hearing in Banking and Finance Industry
3.4 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Banking and Finance Industry by Technology Development, 2016-2025
3.4.1 Spend Analysis on Software Development in Banking and Finance Industry
3.4.2 Spend Analysis on Technology Services in Banking and Finance Industry
3.4.3 Spend Analysis on Hardware in Banking and Finance Industry
4 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Insurance Industry in China
5 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Healthcare & Pharma Industry in China
6 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Retail Industry in China
7 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Automotive Industry in China
8 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in China
9 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Aerospace Industry in China
10 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Construction Industry in China
11 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Public Sector in China
12 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Professional Services Industry in China
13 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Agriculture Industry in China
14 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Energy and Utilities Industry in China
15 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Education Industry in China
16 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Media and Entertainment Industry in China
17 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Technology and Communication Industry in China
18 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Manufacturing Industry in China
19 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Logistics Industry in China
20 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Advertising Industry in China
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wtmmd4/artificial?w=4
