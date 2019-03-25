Astronics Introduces New Ambient Lighting for Aircraft Cabins

|By Business Wire
|
March 25, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries, introduced the new Nuancia RGBW Strip Lights to provide flexible illumination options for aircraft seats and cabins. With this system, aircraft manufacturers and airlines can program mood-lighting systems to accommodate more than 16 million colors, create preset color scenarios, and present color changes.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005716/en/
Astronics is introducing its new Nuancia strip lighting for ambient aircraft cabin lighting. (Photo: Business Wire)
Offered by Astronics PGA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Astronics Corporation, this product serves emerging lighting trends in aircraft cabin designs and upgrades. “There is a significant increase in ambient lighting interest from airlines and aircraft OEMs, so to service our customers, we’ve taken our existing ultra-reliable lighting products and re-engineered them to provide the industry’s smallest bend radius and closest set LEDs for a flexible, consistent color experience,” explained Fabrice Berthelot, President of Astronics PGA. “The possibilities for exciting new cabin lighting designs are immense.”
Nuancia is the first cabin lighting product offering customizable lengths from 100 millimeter (mm) to 2,500 mm and with LEDs placed in 50 mm increments, which reduces gaps between lights for a smooth, continuous color wash.
At only 6 mm thick and with a 50 mm bend radius, Nuancia is the most flexible product available to illuminate the cabin environment – ceilings, alcoves, seats, walls, windows, and more. Customers can install Nuancia in straight or curved applications, via multiple mounting methods, to highlight the cabin without any hot spots. A dedicated lighting management system controls the strip lights to ensure smooth transitions between lighting phases for various airplane operations, such as takeoff, meal service, or inflight entertainment time. The system uses red, green, blue, and white (RGBW) LED technology to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive set of color choices with options for a range of white lights, from cool to warm settings.
Astronics will display the new Nuancia lights in Stand 3B30 at the upcoming Aircraft Interiors Expo, April 2-4, in Hamburg Germany.
Astronics PGA provides innovative cabin technology solutions including in-seat motion systems, lighting systems, and cabin management systems (CMS) for business, VIP, and commercial aviation. Within commercial aviation, approximately 6,000 seats per year are equipped with its seat motion and lighting systems on more than 80 airlines, making Astronics PGA the largest supplier of these systems for super-first, first, and business class seats. For more details on aircraft seat motion and lighting systems, visit Astronics.com.
ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense and other mission-critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.
For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.
Note to editors: Astronics will display the Nuancia at AIX April 2-4 in Stand 3B30. Please schedule your appointment for a briefing by emailing [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005716/en/
