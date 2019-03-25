Game of Thrones Winter is Coming™ startet weltweit

|By Business Wire
Yoozoo Games, ein führender Games-Entwickler und -Vertrieb, hat heute die weltweite Einführung von Game of Thrones Winter is Coming™ bekannt gegeben, einem Strategie-PC-Browser-Game in Echtzeit, das von Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment in Lizenz von HBO® offiziell lizenziert wurde. Das Spiel ist ab sofort in englischer Sprache verfügbar, weitere Sprachen werden folgen.
HBO, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment und Yoozoo Games haben bei der umfangreichen virtuellen Nachbildung von Westeros zusammengearbeitet und dabei eine authentische und beeindruckende Multiplayer-Welt erschaffen, die die sieben Königreiche umfasst – mit allen wichtigen Handlungsorten und Burgen der epischen TV-Serie. Die Geschichte beginnt unmittelbar nach dem Tod von Eddard Stark, wenn der Spieler als neuer Westeros-Lord oder -Lady an seine Stelle tritt.
Strategische Entscheidungen treffen die Spieler in Game of Thrones Winter is Coming beim Aufbau einer unbezwingbaren Festung, der Ausbildung einer siegreichen Armee und der Rekrutierung loyaler Anhänger aus einer Vielfalt an ikonischen Charakteren. Im weiteren Verlauf müssen die Spieler die Macht, das Geld und den notwendigen Einfluss für die Eroberung des Eisernen Thron erwerben.
In der weiten Landschaft von Westeros treffen sie auf Charaktere aus Game of Thrones, die über unterschiedliche Fähigkeiten und eigene Gruppen von Soldaten und Anhängern verfügen. Die Spieler müssen ihre Verbündeten mit Bedacht auswählen und in ihre Ränge aufnehmen, um so deren Einfluss und Wissen nutzen und ihren eigenen Aufstieg zur Herrschaft planen zu können.
Spieler können Freunde dazu einladen, eine Armee aufzustellen und gegen andere Westeros-Lords und -Ladys anzutreten, um deren Burgen zu erobern. Wenn sie schließlich zum Herrscher der sieben Königreiche aufsteigen, können die Spieler ihre eigenen Merkmale und Upgrades ergänzen, um den Eisernen Thron so zu gestalten, wie es ihrer Herrschaft angemessen ist. Außerdem können die Spieler in Westeros 30 verschiedene Geländearten und Wetterbedingungen erfahren, da sich das Erscheinungsbild des Kontinents fast so oft ändert wie seine Herrscher.
In bestimmten Spielmodi können die Spieler ihre Lieblingsmomente aus der Show erleben und die Geschichte von Game of Thrones Revue passieren lassen. Außerdem haben Spieler die Möglichkeit, exklusive versteckte Handlungen durch eine Vielzahl von PVE-Missionen freizuschalten, etwa den Verlauf einer Schlacht, bei denen Spieler gegen Horden von streunenden Banditen und Mördern antreten, um wertvolle Belohnungen zu erhalten.
Sehen Sie den CGI-Trailer zu Game of Thrones Winter is Coming: https://youtu.be/gon69yQTx9M, und spielen Sie noch heute!
Über YOOZOO Games
YOOZOO Games ist auf die Entwicklung und den Vertrieb von Videogames spezialisiert und wurde 2009 von Lin Qi gegründet, um Spieler auf der ganzen Welt zu begeistern. Das Unternehmen unterhält seinen Hauptsitz in Shanghai sowie mehrere Niederlassungen weltweit, unter anderem in Indien und Deutschland, und verfügt über ein starkes globales Vertriebsnetz. YOOZOO entwickelte und veröffentlichte viele erfolgreiche Videogames auf mehreren Plattformen für über eine Milliarde angemeldete Spieler wie Legacy of Discord – Furious Wings und die Serie League of Angels. Unsere Spiele zielen darauf ab, dem Spieler unvergessliche Momente zu bieten und neue Erfahrungen durch erstklassige Inhalte zu vermitteln.
Offizielle Website: http://www.yoozoo.com/
Globales Game-Portal: https://www.gtarcade.com/
Game of Thrones Winter is Coming auf Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GOTWinterIsComingBrowser/
Game of Thrones Winter is Coming auf Twitter: https://twitter.com/got_coming
Game of Thrones Winter is Coming auf YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU9sm-DK8Ub1xmmCXVEJ6vw
Über Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, eine Geschäftseinheit von Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., ist ein führender weltweit tätiger Publisher, Entwickler, Lizenzgeber und Vertreiber von interaktiven Unterhaltungsangeboten auf sämtlichen Plattformen, darunter Konsolen-, Handheld-, Handy- und PC-Spiele, die sowohl intern als auch von Dritten entwickelt wurden.
Über HBO Licensing & Retail
HBO Licensing & Retail, ein Geschäftsbereich von Home Box Office, Inc., schließt Partnerschaften mit weltweit führenden Lizenznehmern, um HBO-Zuschauern rund um den Globus neue und aufregende Interaktionsmöglichkeiten mit ihren Lieblingsshows zu bieten. Die Geschäftssparte nutzt erfolgreiche, preisgekrönte HBO-Serien wie Game of Thrones, VEEP, Sex and the City, Silicon Valley, Insecure, Die Sopranos, Big Little Lies, True Blood und viele andere, um offiziell lizenzierte Verbraucherprodukte, innovative Merchandising-Programme, Absatzaktivierung und immersive Live-Erlebnisse zu entwickeln. HBO Licensing & Retail umfasst ein breites Spektrum von Produktkategorien, darunter Sammelobjekte, Bekleidung, Druckerzeugnisse, Live-Markenerlebnisse, digitales Gaming, Kooperationen mit der Mode- und Schönheitsbranche, Luxus-Accessoires und mehr. Offiziell lizenzierte HBO-Merchandise-Produkte sind erhältlich in Einzelhandelsketten auf der ganzen Welt, in den USA online unter http://store.hbo.com sowie im neuartigen HBO-Einzelhandelsgeschäft, dem HBO Shop® in der 42nd und 6th Avenue in New York City.
Über Game of Thrones
Die Emmy®-prämierte HBO-Serie „Game of Thrones“, die auf der berühmten Buchreihe von George R.R. Martin, „Ein Lied von Eis und Feuer“ basiert, begleitet Könige und Königinnen, Ritter und Abtrünnige, Lügner und Adlige, die in einem tödlichen Katz-und-Maus-Spiel um die Herrschaft über die Sieben Königreiche von Westeros kämpfen. Die epische Handlung rund um Verrat und Adel, Familie und Ehre, Ehrgeiz und Liebe und Tod und Überleben hat Zuschauer weltweit begeistert und Game of Thrones zu einer der beliebtesten TV-Serien gemacht.
Titel und Artwork der Game of Thrones-Serie ©2019 Home Box Office, Inc. Alle Rechte vorbehalten. HBO und zugehörige Markennamen sind Eigentum von Home Box Office, Inc. In Lizenz an WB Games
